By Cristina Laila Nov. 25, 2024

O’Keefe Media Group on Monday released its first undercover video in its NIH Tapes series.

In OMG’s first video release, Raja Cholan, Chief of Health Data Standards Branch US National Library of Medicine, said the Covid health initiatives were completely made up.

“I probably shouldn’t be saying this out loud. They might have funded a lab in Wuhan, China and Pfizer and Moderna are getting a bunch of money from all of these vaccine mandates,” Raja Cholan said to the OMG undercover journalist.

“I don’t even know if these vaccines stop you from getting COVID. They don’t,” Raja Cholan said, adding, “We’re all going to learn [about the dangers of the Covid vaccine] when it’s too late.”

Raja Cholan said the ‘six feet of social distancing’ rule “wasn’t based on any real evidence that it did anything – it was completely made up.”

The NIH Chief told OMG that Trump’s victory is “worse for the NIH.”

“It would be better for a Democrat to be in office,” he said.

“We fly under the radar of really being scrutinized…I don’t think I have too much to worry about. That’s not recording, right?” he said to the undercover journalist.

The National Institutes of Health (NIH) earlier this year finally admitted to funding gain-of-function research at the Wuhan Institute of Virology, the ground zero for the COVID-19 pandemic.

This admission directly contradicts previous statements made under oath by Dr. Fauci, the former director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID).

Fauci has consistently denied these allegations under oath.

In a 2021 Senate hearing, Fauci clashed with Senator Rand Paul over Fauci’s involvement in funding the Wuhan lab’s gain-of-function research that led to COVID-19.

Fauci and others at the NIH received huge kickbacks from Big Pharma from Covid vaccines.

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Trump’s nominee for Health and Human Services Secretary, recently left Dr. Phil stunned by the amount of kickbacks Dr. Fauci and other high-level deputies at the National Institute for Health received from Moderna and other major pharmaceuticals.

Stay tuned! OMG will be dropping more undercover videos for their NIH Tapes series.

