BREAKING: Justin Trudeau Lies Under Oath: "I Did Not Call People Who Were Unvaccinated Names"
Prime Minister of Canada just lied under oath at the Emergencies Act Inquiry
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau speaks at Emergencies Act inquiry FULL TESTIMONY
Another blast from the past:
Canadian Government Declares the Unvaccinated To Be a Danger to Society
His LIES are his TRUTH.. They are FED to him by the WEF cook Klaus Von Frankenstein and he eats it up because he is looking to move up in the ONE WORLD GOVERNMENT.. So he will say and do anything he is told.. They make sure early on when they join these organizations that they have no conscience and their only Allegiance is to their group not to their country.. All of them doing this in all these countries do not care about their countries only the organization. They are looking to move up higher into the organization, and they have to be able and willing to follow orders and use bodies as stepping stones to move up higher into the organization... It is like putting notches on a gun, the more notches the higher you move up, the more LIES, the higher you move up... Just think of it as anything EVIL that is the opposite of GOOD.. That is how EVIL works, they reward for EVIL..
Here's a shovel, Justin, I have some graves I would like you to dig -Klaus