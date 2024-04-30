BREAKING: Dr. Aseem Malhotra on Mainstream Indian TV: AstraZeneca Causes Blood Clots and Accelerates Heart Disease
‘We are likely dealing with the greatest scandal in the history of medicine’
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
In light of the recent court case against AstraZeneca, Dr. Malhotra talks of the catastrophic harms caused by AstraZeneca's COVID INJECTIONS.
•Covid jabs should never have been rolled out given serious harms
•WHO cannot be trusted as long as they take money from Bill Gates
•‘We are likely dealing with the greatest scandal in the history of medicine’
Time for justice
AstraZeneca has admitted in court for the first time that its Covid jab can cause a deadly blood clotting side effect.
Related articles:
Dr. Yeadon: “Imagine if More People Understood That They’ve Been DELIBERATELY POISONED, INURED, KILLED & FERTILITY REDUCED.“
·
Dr. Charles Hoffe: In My Practice 2/3rds Of All Cancer Diagnosis is Stage 4 Since The Vaccine Rollout
·
Toxicologist’s Explosive Testimony: ‘Dangerous’ mRNA Shots Contain ‘LETHAL PRODUCTS’
·
SATANIC Mass Sacrifice: DESPITE Known Harms CDC Adds COVID-19 Vaccine to Routine Immunization Schedule for Children and Adolescents
·
Rolling out just like they said it would....read it, listen to it, share it and do not comply...... https://expose-news.com/2023/04/14/depopulation-plans-revealed-over-50-years-ago/
Greatest scandal in history - not if it never gets in the history books - the victors always “write” history- they will record it as the great die off from an unknown origin or AI will embellish and distort it until no one will ever be able to discern the truth. This is the purpose of censorship - a story to stop all questions. Weep my friends it’s happening now.