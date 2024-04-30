One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

In light of the recent court case against AstraZeneca, Dr. Malhotra talks of the catastrophic harms caused by AstraZeneca's COVID INJECTIONS.

•Covid jabs should never have been rolled out given serious harms

•WHO cannot be trusted as long as they take money from Bill Gates

•‘We are likely dealing with the greatest scandal in the history of medicine’

Time for justice

AstraZeneca has admitted in court for the first time that its Covid jab can cause a deadly blood clotting side effect.

