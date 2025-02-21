Bill Gates and USAID: A Dangerous Alliance With Deadly Secrets
Bill Gates has urged the Trump administration to reconsider its stance on USAID, calling it "an unbelievable asset" and warning that cuts could risk "millions" of lives.
By Ilya Tsukanov February 19, 2025
Bill Gates has urged the Trump administration to reconsider its stance on USAID, calling it "an unbelievable asset" and warning that cuts could risk "millions" of lives. What is the Microsoft mogul-turned billionaire 'philanthropist' really worried about?
USAID and the Gates Foundation have worked together for nearly 25 years on issues near and dear to Mr. Gates’ heart, from infectious diseases and vaccines to family planning, agriculture, and climate change.
Major collaborations include the Global Fund to Fight AIDS, Tuberculosis, and Malaria, and the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI).
Gates has also partnered with USAID on the Global Health Initiative and the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).
If these names ring a bill, they should:
GAVI is running an ambitious program to vaccinate 86 million adolescent girls in developing countries against HPV with jabs including Gardasil, made by Merck, which now faces a lawsuit in the US over side effects ranging from sporadic paralysis to cancer.
Gates and USAID have continued supporting GAVI despite evidence from India starting in 2009 that its HPV jabs can cause severe illness or even death.
Merck Charged With Hiding Crippling Side Effects of Highly Profitable Cancer Vax
USAID committed over $2 billion to GAVI from 2001-2017, and $1.16 billion more between 2020-2023.
Leaked docs published by Revolver News in 2022 exposed a USAID scheme using pandemic funds for "reproductive health" (i.e. population control) in Africa.
CEPI, together with Anthony Fauci's National Institutes of Health and the Food and Drug Administration, has been linked to controversial health schemes of its own, from a September 2019 workshop on vaccine biomarkers to partnership in Event 201, a pandemic simulation held in October 2019, just weeks before COVID hit.
RFK Jr. vs. Big Pharma Goliath: What Can Be Done to Rein in Drug Makers, Big Food and the FDA
Partners in Food (In)security
Gates and USAID have also touted collaborations on food security, promoting agricultural tech for smallholder farmers in developing countries, for example.
At the same time, the Gates Foundation has invested heavily in companies engaged in GMO research, from Monsanto and its infamous “terminator seed” projects to synthetic meat startups.
An exhaustive 2024 critique of Gates’ agricultural schemes in Africa by the US Right to Know public health watchdog found that his and USAID’s AGRA initiative, focused on chemical-laced monoculture farming, increased dependency and agrobusiness influence instead of reducing hunger.
In other words, Gates' concerns about USAID’s demise seem more about losing a key ally in efforts to control development, food security, and health in developing nations than “saving lives.”
Bigger Than USAID Scandal? Clinton Probe to Expose Gates, Soros and Epstein Links
Source: sputnikglobe.com
Kill Gates the philanthropist. Lol His idea of philanthropy is killing all humans and profiting from it while using tax payer money to do so! Tax cattle pay for their own poison while Kill profits. Tells you years in advance about lowering populations through jabs, but sheep don’t listen. Then throws parties like event 201 to tell the sheep about his plandemic coming up to get those delicious life saving syringes into sheep’s bodies! And when the sheep stroke out, have a clot, are paralyzed etc they are baffled at what has happened even through Kill Gates told them his plan and said it was safe and effective! Your tin foil hat friend tried to warn you but you laughed and listened to Kill and his buddy Fauchi! They giggle when your kid has a heart condition or is paralyzed from the jab like someone I know. Special place in hell for this scumbag and his buddies. Hell must be empty because this POS walks free on earth! Oh and he’s not done yet! Coming after the food supply to starve you and sell some synthetic poison he’ll profit from! But the sheep stay silent again, get more boosters, and clap and cheer for their own destruction! 😎💯🔥
USAID had a noble and idealistic beginning with support for developing countries, their agriculture and food systems. International students, many of whom were government employees, enhanced their roles through graduate work in U.S. universities, returning home to leadership positions. However, today USAID is a vivid example of the failure of public-private partnerships and agency mission fail: the agenda brought into the agency by the privateer Gates is undergirded by programs with massive profit margins and the ultimate disrespect for the needs and welfare of people, cultures, and the land that supports them. GMO seeds (not to mention “dumping” of US GMO crops the American public won’t buy) were alien to farmers who saved or bought seeds for annual crop production (see India’s farmer suicides); vaccines (and other drugs, including birth control) were trialed in other countries before being released to the American public with resulting fatalities, injuries, and female infertility (see Kenya) downplayed when recognized at all. The Big Pharma-Big Ag agenda of Gates through his Big Money influence funneled through USAID resulted in his unconscionable profits, leaving in its wake lives and land ravaged by alien policies that did not synch with the population or food systems of the nations receiving them. Sold as “progress” and “modernization” of agriculture and health, the various arms of the Gates Foundations have promulgated a one-size-fits-all approach (which we see within the U.S. as well) designed to enrich the foundation and stockholders. And be accountable to no one. The damage done is inestimable. And it represents the most callous, crass foreign policy this side of outright war.