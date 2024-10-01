One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Source: RogerHodkinson

Regarding the mice injected with vaccine that died.

"How many of these studies showing fatal outcomes from covid products are needed before the government accepts the 30,000 excessive deaths are in part caused by these injections."

"1 in 35 recipients of a Moderna Covid booster experienced Myocarditis"

"Average age of the subjects was under 37 years. This is an age where a heart attack is far from their mind. It's an age where someone would get the injection and go about their life, including exercising.

And in so doing risk serious heart complications or even being another DIED SUDDENLY STATISTIC.

Safe and effective was two lies."

