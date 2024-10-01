Australian Senator Malcolm Roberts completely Destroys the Covid-19 Propaganda Machine
"Safe and effective was two lies."
Source: RogerHodkinson
Regarding the mice injected with vaccine that died.
"How many of these studies showing fatal outcomes from covid products are needed before the government accepts the 30,000 excessive deaths are in part caused by these injections."
"1 in 35 recipients of a Moderna Covid booster experienced Myocarditis"
"Average age of the subjects was under 37 years. This is an age where a heart attack is far from their mind. It's an age where someone would get the injection and go about their life, including exercising.
And in so doing risk serious heart complications or even being another DIED SUDDENLY STATISTIC.
Safe and effective was two lies."
It's becoming so obvious now. This DNA contamination of Pfizer and Moderna's injectable drugs—gene therapy, in fact—is the "Achilles tendon" that will unravel the entire narrative. As the truth surfaces, exposing the reckless disregard for human safety, those responsible will no longer be able to hide behind layers of corporate and political protection. The facade will crack, and the public trust that was so deeply violated will demand accountability like never before. This is the beginning of the reckoning.
Thank you for your courageous stance Senator Malcolm Roberts.