By Frank Bergman May 14, 2024

A prominent Australian lawmaker has blown the whistle on a shocking cover-up by his nation’s federal government.

Senator Malcolm Roberts has raised the alarm after uncovering evidence that governments around the world are aware that Covid mRNA shots are killing people.

According to Roberts, the Australian government has been scrambling to cover up the mass deaths caused by the injections.

As part of the effort, the government has been “deliberately suppressing doctors” from reporting vaccine deaths, the top senator reveals.

Roberts says that governments around the world all know about vaccine harms and that they are “killing people.”

According to the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS), in 2022, 174,717 deaths occurred.

This figure is 22,886 (15.1%) more than the historical average.

A growing number of experts and studies have confirmed that this spike was caused by the Covid mRNA shot.

Roberts describes the soaring vax deaths as the “pandemic of injections.”

The senator blew the whistle during a bombshell interview on the “You’re the Voice” podcast with host Efrat Fenigson.

WATCH:

Roberts is an Australian politician from Queensland and a member of the Australian Senate.

With a background in engineering, mining, business, and economics, Senator Roberts is a climate realist who challenges the globalist dogma.

He frequently pushes back mainstream “climate science” and exposes lies in this field.

Unlike most politicians these days, Senator Roberts is a truth-teller who does not shy away from issues such as public health, Covid, immigration, finance, economics, sexual education for children, and more.

During the interview with Fenigson, Roberts discusses the anti-human globalist agenda and how it manifested in Australia over the past few years.

The senator details his fight against climate fraud, and his efforts to help those injured by Covid shots.

He also exposes the soaring excess deaths while encouraging people to reclaim their power by holding politicians accountable.

The senator criticizes the centralization of government and the media by globalists, introducing new levels of censorship on Australians.

The conversation concludes with monetary and economic changes in Australia, including the move to the World Economic Forum’s (WEF) “cashless society,” Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC), digital IDs, 15-minute cities, and more.

Roberts highlights the importance of simplicity and the power of individual responsibility in creating positive change and waking people up to the truth.

He concludes with a message of hope, urging individuals to be proud of their humanity and to share information to help others become informed.

FULL VIDEO:

The warning from Roberts comes as multiple whistleblowers have come forward recently with similar allegations.

As Slay News reported, a top scientist has just blown the whistle to warn the public that Covid mRNA injections trigger HIV in recipients.

Dr. Judy Mikovits, a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) whistleblower, lifted the lid on the Covid shots during an explosive new interview.

Mikovits says that Covid shots are actually part of a binary weapon system that was developed by criminals within and outside of the U.S. government.

Billions of people, including millions of Americans, were unfortunate enough to be injected with the SARS-CoV-2 genetic mutagen, she warns.

She says those who have received the injection have been the unfortunate victims of an intentional attack on humanity using gain-of-function biological weapons that were developed in U.S. and Chinese laboratories.

Mikovits asserts that Covid mRNA shots trigger HIV in those who received the infections.

“Every single Injection has SV40 in it,” Mikovits notes.

“Injection is infection.”

Source: slaynews.com

