One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman January 3, 2025

An Australian corporate media outlet has begun sounding the alarm about Covid mRNA “vaccines” and highlighting the risks associated with the injections.

A recent article by Frank Chung for News.com in Australia highlights the growing controversy over mRNA vaccines.

In the article, Chung highlights several studies linking the “vaccines” to sudden deaths and deadly diseases.

The report also features an interview between Dr. Jay Bhattacharya, President Donald Trump’s pick to lead the National Institutes of Health (NIH), and medical researcher Dr Joseph Fraiman.

Bhattacharya and Fraiman both blast the “vaccines” while supporting calls for mRNA injections to be banned.

During the discussion, Bhattacharya warned that Covid shots have “killed millions.”

WATCH:

Both the article and the interview focus on a petition calling for Covid mRNA vaccines to be pulled from the market.

As Slay News previously reported, the online petition is called “The Hope Accord.”

Thousands of people, including hundreds of medical doctors and scientists, have signed the bombshell accord calling on governments around the world to ban Covid mRNA shots.

The accord cites serious concerns about the safety and efficacy of the experimental injections.

The Hope Accord has so far gained nearly 3,000 signatures.

Over 200 doctors, 300 other healthcare professionals, and more than 100 scientists and academics have now signed the accord.

All of the signature endorsements have been verified to ensure they are from real and qualified professionals.

The statement, which also calls for recognition and support for the vaccine injured, addresses five key priorities:

Immediate suspension of COVID-19 mRNA vaccine products: It says mRNA vaccine products should be suspended immediately due to a growing body of evidence suggesting a link between the vaccine rollout and alarming trends in disability and excess deaths.

A comprehensive re-evaluation of COVID-19 vaccine safety and efficacy: It demands independent investigations to thoroughly reassess the safety and efficacy of all COVID-19 vaccine products, ensuring transparency and full disclosure of data.

Recognition and support for the vaccine injured: The accord stresses the need to acknowledge and support individuals who have suffered vaccine-related injuries, providing them with the necessary medical care and compensation.

Restoration of ethical principles abandoned during the COVID-19 era: It calls for a return to core medical ethics, including informed consent, bodily autonomy, and the protection of children, all of which were compromised in the last few years.

Addressing the root causes of the current predicament: The accord advocates an honest investigation into the factors that led to the current ethical and medical issues, including institutional groupthink, conflicts of interest, and the suppression of scientific debate.

British cardiologist Aseem Malhotra, who co-created the petition, published an open letter in response to a long-running disciplinary probe by the UK’s General Medical Council (GMC) over complaints he was spreading “Covid vaccine misinformation” and “conspiracy theories.”

“There is undeniable evidence that there are serious risks associated with COVID-19 vaccine for at least some individuals,” he wrote.

“At this point in time, the evidence of the Covid mRNA product doing significantly more harm than good is overwhelming, even for the highest-risk groups.”

Professor Angus Dalgleish, head of oncology at St George’s Hospital in London, and Australian immunologist Robert Clancy, Emeritus Professor at the University of Newcastle, have backed Dr Malhotra’s claims in letters of support provided to the UK medical practitioners register.

“Two of the world’s pre-eminent experts in oncology and immunology respectively feel there is strong mechanistic and clinical evidence through different pathways, including prolonged immunosuppression and DNA contamination, [that] the Covid mRNA vaccines cause cancer,” Dr Malhotra said.

Prof. Dalgleish stated that he had “witnessed an outbreak of melanoma relapses in patients that had been stable on my immunotherapy treatment programs for over five to 18 years.”

“The only thing they had in common is that they had all had booster vaccines which as predicted were causing T cell suppression,” he wrote.

“I continue to see these relapses as well as rapid cancer progression after these totally unnecessary boosters.

“The tragedy is that all oncology doctors are seeing this but are afraid to speak out with a few exceptions.”

Source: slaynews.com

Share

Related articles: