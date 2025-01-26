One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

“Oncologists are only allowed to offer you expensive drugs, expensive chemotherapy, expensive immunotherapy, sometimes costing tens of or hundreds of thousand of dollars…”

“These mRNA cancer vaccines which they’re gonna be pushing, that Moderna is working on already…you know what the cost is attached to these things? It’s about 500.000 US dollars per treatment.”

“And they’re gonna be calling it a cancer cure…”

“So they’re gonna try to polish it up to make it looks like it works, and they’re gonna attach a 500.000 dollar price tag to it.”

"And this is an mRNA platform in a cancer vaccine to treat the Turbo Cancers created by the mRNA platform vaccine that was rolled out during COVID and is now featured in so many routine vaccinations."

Full Video

A renowned scientist has sounded the alarm after discovering traces of Covid mRNA “vaccines” in the rapidly developing cancerous tumors of turbo cancer patients.



Share

Related articles: