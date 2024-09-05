One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

TWELVE precious infants enrolled in the drug trial for the use of monoclonal antibodies to “protect” against RSV in infants + newborns passed away.

Yet, CDC's ACIP members IGNORED these infant deaths + continue to recommend the treatment.

Hear from veteran internal medicine physician, Denise Sibley, M.D., as she reports on this horrific story.

“During the trial 12 babies died in the “treated arm”, and they said it was unrelated to the monoclonal therapy, but, you know, they can make the study say whatever they want”.

Source

Full Interview

Share

Related articles: