TWELVE Infants Enrolled in the Monoclonal Antibodies Drug Trial DIED
CDC's ACIP members IGNORED these infant deaths and continue to recommend the treatment.
TWELVE precious infants enrolled in the drug trial for the use of monoclonal antibodies to “protect” against RSV in infants + newborns passed away.
Yet, CDC's ACIP members IGNORED these infant deaths + continue to recommend the treatment.
Hear from veteran internal medicine physician, Denise Sibley, M.D., as she reports on this horrific story.
“During the trial 12 babies died in the “treated arm”, and they said it was unrelated to the monoclonal therapy, but, you know, they can make the study say whatever they want”.
Nothing to debate or add to this . . . We seem to have entered the eye of the evil hurricane. Hold on to your beliefs and God’s love. . . x
This is so awful!!! it's downright criminal!! First of all, who offers their babies up to be experimented on? and then, is there a way parents whose baby died can communicate with each other as victims of lies about "safety"(of course not) and realize/denounce the organized crime here??? I'm appalled at how shamelessly the scientists go about their "business as usual" in the face of naive people... The only balm on my soul in knowing God sees everything and these satanic rituals will not go unpunished.