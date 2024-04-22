TRAGIC: Cecilia After Her 5th Jab
She had no damage from the first 4, but the 5th jab left her with severe neurological damage
“Cecilia (53) developed headaches after having five injections, and then getting '“Covid”, and then it progressed to her inability to speak, inability to swallow, and inability to walk…”
Cecilia does not want this to happen to anyone else.
“ …when it first started I just had bloodshot eyes, then it turned into a swollen face… all of a sudden I could not see, I could barely talk, my breathing got really bad, basically all my skin was falling off… from the inside out my body was just falling apart…"
Sorry to hear that, but who told her to get the first shot?
So sad, these demon creatures that went along,created, even gave it out and harmed people I believe have a special reservation in hell