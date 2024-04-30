The War on Fertilty: The HPV Vaccine Causes Sterility, Ovarian Failure and Early Menopause in Girls
HPV is now being given to boys as well as girls, which presents more risk to fertility.
“The HPV vaccine was introduced in 2006, and by 2018 there had been a 50% drop in teen pregnancy…a 50% drop over 10 years suggested to us that something was very wrong.”
The HPV vaccine is also associated with Guillain Barré syndrome (paralysis)
Trial data showed a 27% miscarriage rate
New Lawsuit Alleges Merck’s Gardasil HPV Vaccine Caused Infertility, Seizures
HPV Vaccine and Infertility – a “catalogue” of safety signals
Human papillomavirus vaccines and Guillain-Barré syndrome
How Did 9 Healthy Young Adults React to the HPV Vax?
Kidney stones, miscarriages, hydrocephalus, brain lesions, and death are among the list of side effects they never could have anticipated and certainly were never informed about.
The ER visits, hospital stays, and funerals were the last thing on any of their minds before going to get their Gardasil shots. The immense suffering of these nine young men and women is incessant for both them and their families years after having their last injection … all because of a CDC-recommended vaccine.
