“Paediatrician offices are set up to be vaccine clinics.

So, a paediatrician office cannot sustain a business without pushing the vaccines. For every adjuvant, per adjuvant basically of a vaccine. So if you have a TAT vaccine you have three in one. So that’s three.

So the first one is about $40 and then the consecutive ones are about $20 each. So that vaccine alone would be $80, and then they are given multiple vaccines on that same visit.

So say the first two months vaccine visit. You’re given six doses of vaccine and that equates to about $240 worth of just the adjuvant amount. On top of that you’re given an administration fee.

So if you have 80% of your Practice that is getting all of the vaccines, you’re getting incentivised for every single reimbursement that you get.

You have a good record as a good provider and therefore, you’re getting more reimbursement for all of the things that you’re billing for through that insurance.

So a good practicing paediatric office gets about a million dollars a year just in fully vaccinating their population…doctors are given courses on how to persuade parents in a variety of different malicious ways and to incentivize them anyway they can, coerce them anyway they can to get them to comply and take these vaccines.”

