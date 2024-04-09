The FDA Has Finalized a Rule Allowing Certain Clinical Trials To Operate WITHOUT Obtaining Informed Consent
Welcome to the Fourth Reich
The FDA has finalized a rule allowing certain clinical trials to operate WITHOUT obtaining informed consent from participants.
The study cannot pose more than minimal risk to humans and must include appropriate safeguards to protect the rights, safety, and welfare of those involved.
Pushback against the new rule suggested the changes would allow institutional review boards (IRBs) to compromise on standards more and more, adding that the term “minimal risk” is far too vague and could be misinterpreted or abused.
Eliminating informed consent puts EVERYONE at risk.
Source: RogerHodkinson
A trial without consent and full disclosure is TOTAL BULL SHITE! RUN PEOPLE RUN FOR YOUR LIVES! DO NOT COMPLY AND GET THESE MONSTERS OUT OF OFFICE!
So much for the Unesco Declaration of Human RIghts, the Helsinki Accord and the Nuremburg code.
We need a law Protecting Humans in Medical Experimentation.
The FDA is not the FDA, the FDA is an arm of Pharma where 75% of their funding comes from.