By Frank Bergman January 6, 2025

An explosive new study involving almost 9 million participants has exposed a devastating surge in deadly neurological and psychiatric damage among those who received Covid mRNA “vaccines.”

According to the peer-reviewed study, just one dose of an mRNA injection puts recipients at risk of suffering several severe neurological diseases.

The study, led by renowned neuroscientist Dr. Andrea Salmaggi, was conducted by a group of leading Italian researchers associated with the University of Milan and San Paolo Hospital.

The results of the study were published in the eminent medical journal Springer Nature.

The massive study included 8,821,812 Italians, making the research one of the largest investigations so far.

The researchers found alarming surges in several conditions, including ischemic stroke, hemorrhagic stroke, transient ischemic attack, myelitis, myasthenia gravis, Alzheimer’s disease, cognitive impairment, depression, anxiety, and sleep disorders.

The study found surges in multiple severe conditions in people who received at least one Covid mRNA “vaccine” dose.

Those severe disorder surges include:

Ischemic Stroke: IRR 1.44 [95% CI: 1.34–1.54]

Cerebral Hemorrhage: IRR 1.50 [95% CI: 1.32–1.70]

Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA): IRR 1.67 [95% CI: 1.46–1.91]

Myelitis: IRR 2.65 [95% CI: 1.49–4.70]

Myasthenia Gravis: IRR 1.71 [95% CI: 1.29–2.28]

The study notes that the vast majority of all patients hospitalized for neurological diseases in 2021 received at least one vaccine dose.

Weighing in on the crisis, McCullough Foundation epidemiologist Dr. Nicolas Hulscher warned:

“COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ damage the brain and DEVASTATE mental health.”

Hulscher explains that the injections increase the risk of:

Alzheimer’s (+22.5%)

Cognitive impairment (+137.7%)

Depression (+68.3%)

Anxiety disorders (+43.9%)

Sleep disorders (+93.4%)

“This is likely due to toxic Spike protein accumulation and persistence in the skull-meninges-brain axis,” Hulscher notes.

Hulscher pointed to another study by Roh et al which made similar findings.

The study found among 558,017 South Koreans aged 65 and above that COVID-19 vaccination increased the risk of Alzheimer’s Disease and Mild Cognitive Impairment:

Alzheimer’s Disease (AD): OR: 1.225 [95% CI: 1.025–1.464]; P = 0.026

Mild Cognitive Impairment (MCI): OR: 2.377 [95% CI: 1.845–3.064]; P < 0.001

He also highlighted another South Korean study by Kim et al involving 2,027,353 citizens.

The study found that Covid mRNA “vaccines” increased the risk of multiple psychiatric disorders:

Depression: HR: 1.683 [95% CI: 1.520–1.863]

Anxiety, Dissociative, Stress-Related, and Somatoform Disorders: HR: 1.439 [95% CI: 1.322–1.568]

Sleep Disorders: HR: 1.934 [95% CI: 1.738–2.152]

The researchers concluded that mRNA injections seriously damage the neurological system and destroy mental health.

According to another study by Rong et al, the most probable mechanism behind this damage is the toxic spike protein accumulation caused by the “vaccines.”

The researchers found the persistence of the shots’ spike protein in the skull-meninges-brain axis.

So far, over 300 other studies have linked the spike protein from the “vaccines” to severe disorders and deadly diseases.

These studies can be found in the Spike Protein Pathogenicity Research Library.

“The neurotoxic COVID-19 ‘vaccines’ must be removed from global markets immediately to prevent significant increases in neurological and psychiatric disease among the population,” Hulscher warns.

Meanwhile, another major study has just sent shockwaves through the scientific community by confirming that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are laced with a deadly cancer virus.

As Slay News reported, the study documents findings from the analysis of Covid mRNA injections.

The analysis was conducted in the BSL-1 research facility at the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s FDA White Oak Campus in Maryland.

The findings confirm that the mRNA “vaccines” contain fragments of the SV40 cancer virus.

In addition, the researchers confirmed that the shots have dangerous levels of DNA contamination.

Source: slaynews.com

