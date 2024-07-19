One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Jim Ferguson

A shocking report which shows we may only be weeks away from a deliberately created shock to the global financial systems that will see an engineered massive market crash.

If something happens to the markets people’s homes could be at serious risk as they may find their property values plunging and if the loan-to-value ratios are high they would be unable to sell the property to clear the debt.

"banks are very unreliable and we cannot trust them"

A new global AI system will monitor every transaction and control every person on the planet. Privacy and financial independence will be gone. CBDC's are actively being prepared to be rolled out as the war on cash intensifies.

The globalists have built a new financial system which has been built undercover ready to be rolled out by November 2024.

The 2008 Credit Crisis was manufactured and planned ahead of time and played a major role in the creation of a new financial structure which the Globalists are planning to usher in starting in November 2024.

Pension funds in Europe and even worldwide may also be at serious risk because the banks are looking to raid the pension funds. "they will use these pension funds to provide the liquidity to the banks....in my view they will become pension banks"

Hester Bais is an expert who has worked in the most senior positions of the financial world, ING bank with the professional markets including the Dutch stock exchange, ING bank and Euronext. Hester is also a senior Lawyer.

During lockdown, there was a fund created of 800 billion Euros as a Corona fund but this money was used to prop up the banks and it was never used for its intended purpose.

Once again massive fraud and deliberate attempts to hide this have been committed by senior policymakers within the banks assisted by senior people within the European Commission....The creation of Eurobonds was an attempt to transfer collateral to where it was needed but this was done largely undercover.

"in the Netherlands, we had 200 Billion of guarantees with all these EU funds and institutions and its exactly the same amount as the shortage of the collateral"

It’s time to get ready. We may be facing a series of crises that could be unprecedented in human history. In order to prepare we must unite together and stand united as human beings.







Hester's book "Worst Bank Scenario" can be found here

