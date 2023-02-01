One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

⚡ What aren’t they telling you? Please Join Exposing the Darkness News on Telegram.

“It may be the spike protein mimics one of the proteins on heart muscle cells…if that’s true then…you’re also inadvertently making an immune response to your own heart muscle.”

The revelation of the method: They are not just deceiving you, they are showing you they are deceiving you:

Share

Give a gift subscription

Related articles:

Dr. Michael Yeadon: THIS MUST STOP! Pfizer Documents Show FDA Knew of Death Risk

mRNA "Vaccines" Are Gene Therapy. May cause Undesirable Side Effects That Could Delay Or Prevent Their Regulatory Approval According To BioNTech SEC Filing

Moderna SEC Filing: We May Be Delayed or Prevented From Receiving Full Regulatory approval. Unexpected Safety Issues Could Significantly Damage Our Reputation and That of Our mRNA Platform

The Truth About Safety of mRNA Vaccines Found in The European Medicines Agency's Document Titled "Comirnaty (COVID-19 mRNA Vaccine) Risk Management Plan"

PREMEDITATED MASS MURDER: Alarming Data From Canada and Vaccines Batch Scandal

How the Medical Establishment Is Working With the Cabal To Facilitate Global Genocide. National Security Study Memorandum NSSM 200 and the Global Depopulation Agenda

The Corona End Game. The Truth Behind The Symbols