By Frank Bergman September 27, 2023

A top vaccine adviser in Democrat President Joe Biden’s administration has refused to take the latest Covid shot and raised the alarm about the long-term effects of the mRNA injections.

Dr. Paul Offit is one of the lead advisers on the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) vaccines committee.

Offit is an American pediatrician specializing in infectious diseases, vaccines, immunology, and virology.

He is the co-inventor of a rotavirus vaccine and is an internationally recognized expert in the fields of virology and immunology.

In a video posted on Twitter/X by the popular account “Chief Nerd,” Offit said he “didn’t get last year’s bivalent vaccine” and he’s “not getting this year’s vaccine.”

Offit further explains that he believes he is “protected” and doesn’t require more injections.

He then continues by warning of the disturbing spikes in serious side effects such as myocarditis.

“We’re going to find out about this vaccine over time,” he warns.

He continues by describing the whole approach to the mRNA shots as a “novel strategy.”

“We certainly were surprised by myocarditis and pericarditis and we’ll see whether or not over time when we’re five years into this, 10 years into this, 15 years into this, whether there’s any evidence of residual myocardial disease because the reason you have myocarditis is you’re making immune response to your own heart muscle,” Offit says.

“We’ll find out about that over time.”

Offit, one of the U.S. government’s top vaccine experts, has previously been a cheerleader for the Covid vaccines.

He has also praised the vaccine mandates that forced millions of Americans to get the shots or face losing their jobs.

However, Offit changed his tune at the start of this year when he wrote an article in the New England Journal of Medicine.

In the piece, Offit sharply criticized the bivalent vaccines being rolled out at the time.

He branded the rollout of the mRNA shots a “cautionary tale”.

At that point, he did not mention safety worries, however.

His raising of concerns about myocarditis and other adverse effects is a new development.

Myocarditis is inflammation of the heart muscle (myocardium) that reduces the heart’s ability to pump blood.

It can cause blood clots, strokes, or heart failure, and lead to death.

Myocarditis is a known side effect of Covid mRNA shots, according to the CDC.

As Dr. Offit warns, we’re going to find out about this vaccine over time.

