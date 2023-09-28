Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Crixcyon's avatar
Crixcyon
Sep 28, 2023

"Over time"...after tens of millions have been murdered, this idiot will finally come around to his senses, maybe.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
Charlotte Z's avatar
Charlotte Z
Sep 28, 2023

I attended a CDC educational event regarding vaccines a decade ago. Paul Offit was one of the speakers who was angry about religious exemptions. He stood their in front of the podium waving a Bible asking us health care workers where it was located in that book that vaccines should have an exemption. He totally lost my attention then and there as a CDC official. So I assume that they all have been bought and paid for.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
7 replies
36 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2025 Lioness of Judah · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture