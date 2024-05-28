One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Doctors from across the United States have written an open letter to states that allow the death penalty asking them to release certain medicines used for lethal injection to treat COVID-19 patients.

While methods of execution vary, drugs used in lethal injections include four listed on shortage by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists: fentanyl, midazolam, vecuronium bromide, and rocuronium bromide. The letter said both midazolam and fentanyl are used to sedate COVID-19 patients relying on a mechanical ventilator, while the other drugs are used in ICUs for both ventilation and intubation.

3 YEARS’ WORTH OF MIDAZOLAM WAS USED IN A MATTER OF WEEKS TO KILL PATIENTS IN THE UK

The NHS along with the UK Government colluded to stockpile and administer 3 years supply of this drug to patients who were “treated to death in British and American hospitals”

DR. MIKE YEADON - THE COVID LIES

