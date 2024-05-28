Reminder: U.S. Doctors in 2020 Requested Supply of DEATH PENALTY Drugs To “Treat” COVID Patients
'3 YEARS WORTH OF MIDAZOLAM WAS USED IN A MATTER OF WEEKS TO KILL PATIENTS IN The UK' - Dr. Mike Yeadon
Doctors from across the United States have written an open letter to states that allow the death penalty asking them to release certain medicines used for lethal injection to treat COVID-19 patients.
While methods of execution vary, drugs used in lethal injections include four listed on shortage by the American Society of Health-System Pharmacists: fentanyl, midazolam, vecuronium bromide, and rocuronium bromide. The letter said both midazolam and fentanyl are used to sedate COVID-19 patients relying on a mechanical ventilator, while the other drugs are used in ICUs for both ventilation and intubation.
3 YEARS’ WORTH OF MIDAZOLAM WAS USED IN A MATTER OF WEEKS TO KILL PATIENTS IN THE UK
The NHS along with the UK Government colluded to stockpile and administer 3 years supply of this drug to patients who were “treated to death in British and American hospitals”
DR. MIKE YEADON - THE COVID LIES
History repeating itself? I hope people realize that the Holocaust started within the medical community. The idea was to kill undesirables (mostly the mentally handicapped and others with severe physical ailments) in the name of compassion. These people were deemed to not have a "life worth living". The only reason that this stopped was when the public became aware of the scope of the project. This is when the Nazis changed tactics. History does not repeat itself but it does rhyme. Pax