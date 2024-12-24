One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

As EUA countermeasures, the COVID-19 jabs CAN'T BE REGULATED BY THE FDA

The jabs can—BY LAW—be adulterated/misbranded

PREP Act shields manufacturers/doctors/etc. from all liability

Source: RogerHodkinson

Full Interview:

Description:

We’ve seen the news, heard the reports. People who get COVID injections dropping dead within minutes. But what you didn’t hear in most cases is that it was their second or third injection. These extreme adverse events almost never happen following the first injection. Why?

And why do vaccine manufacturers recommend a waiting period of 21 days or more before taking a second shot?

The answer may lie in startling new findings from researcher Sasha Latypova, who has been exposing the dangers of the COVID vaccines since the beginning, and with the research of the Nobel Prize winning scientist, Charles Richet, who over a hundred years ago discovered anaphylaxis, or extreme allergic reactions.

Why do vaccine manufacturers test their products on mice and rats? Why do they not do any long term follow-up studies? Why do some people die from the injections while others develop lifelong health issues? Why do almost all SIDS babies die within days of a vaccine injection?

The answers are all linked, and revealed by Sasha’s groundbreaking research.

Share

Related articles: