By Frank Bergman July 19, 2024

A prominent pediatrician is speaking out to warn the public about Bill Gates’s $11.9 billion plan to vaccinate a staggering 500 million children over the next few years.

The multi-billion dollar plan was recently announced by Gates’s organization Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance.

Gavi revealed that the $11.9B plan, which includes $9 billion in new funding, aims to vaccinate 500M children by 2030.

The organization says the kids will be vaccinated with existing shots and “new vaccines” that are currently in development.

In an interview with The Defender, Dr. Paul Thomas, a pediatrician and co-author of the upcoming book, “Vax Facts: What to Consider Before Vaccinating at All Ages & All Stages of Life,” warns that the plan is dangerous.

Thomas is a board-certified fellow of the American Academy of Pediatrics and a diplomate of the American Board of Addiction Medicine.

According to Thomas, the global vaccination programs promoted by Gates’s plan continue to use the dangerous whole-cell DTP formulation instead of the less risky acellular version.

The whole-cell vaccine contains the entire Bordetella pertussis organism rather than just purified components.

Since the 1930s, whole-cell vaccines have resulted in widespread reports of neurological damage.

It was phased out in the U.S. by 1997.

However, the formulation has continued to be used in low- and middle-income countries, potentially killing millions of children.

“The irony is that success, when it is measured by how well a country or region or doctor vaccinates, in reality, rewards the pharmaceutical industry and all who profit from vaccine sales at the expense of the health of the individual and the community,” Thomas said.

Thomas, the author of a study comparing the health outcomes of vaccinated versus unvaccinated children, argued success should be measured on the overall health of the population, not vaccination rates.

“The less we vaccinate, the healthier the population,” he said.

“We need new metrics!”

The announcement from Gavi conveniently coincides with the release of a new report from the United Nations’ World Health Organization (WHO) and UNICEF.

According to the latest WHO-UNICEF report, estimates show that 14.5 million children missed all doses of “routine” DTP vaccines last year.

This figure was an increase from 13.9 million in 2022.

The report also laments the gaps in measles vaccinations, noting that outbreaks hit 103 countries.

The WHO-UNICEF report states that the stagnation in global vaccination rates highlights ongoing challenges in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The report raises concerns about disease outbreaks, particularly measles, and the alleged impact of “climate change” on vaccine-preventable diseases.

Globalists are pushing for an increase in the number of children who received three doses of the DTP vaccine — a key marker for global immunization coverage.

The number stalled at 84% (108 million) of children in 2023, a number the WHO nonetheless called “impressive.”

The global health agency blamed the data trends on poor access to health services during the pandemic that persists, and on fragile, conflict-ridden areas.

The increase of 600,000 “zero-dose” children was particularly concerning to the WHO’s unelected bureaucrats in light of the organization’s Immunization Agenda 2030 (IA2030) goals.

IA2030 aims to “leave no one behind” by reducing the number of zero-dose children by 50%.

The plan promises “500 vaccine introductions” of “new or under-utilized vaccines” in low- and middle-income countries by 2030.

Measles vaccination rates also remain a significant concern to the WHO.

In 2023, only 83% of children worldwide received their first dose of the measles vaccine through routine health services, while just 74% received their second dose.

These figures fall short of the 95% coverage the WHO claims is “needed” to “prevent outbreaks, avert unnecessary disease and deaths and achieve measles elimination goals,” according to the UN agencies’ press release.

“Measles outbreaks are the canary in the coal mine, exposing and exploiting gaps in immunization and hitting the most vulnerable first,” said WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Thomas disagreed with this take, however.

He asserts that measles is not a threat to well-nourished, healthy children.

Thomas warns that the focus on vaccines as a solution “is destroying the immune systems” of those who are highly vaccinated.

“The focus should be on making sure children of the world have adequate nutrition and adequate support of vitamins A, D, and C,” he said.

Thomas emphasized the importance of comparing health outcomes for the vaccinated and unvaccinated.

“The results will be shocking to all who are not informed,” he said.

Thomas warns that Gavi, Gates, the UN, the WHO, the World Economic Forum (WEF), and others involved in financing and increasing vaccine distribution are “a big part of the problem.”

In response, the renowned pediatrician is calling for “a total paradigm shift.”

“Imagine the health and freedom and happiness that could be enjoyed worldwide if we focused on healthy nutrition, and assessed health by looking at all health outcomes when we do an intervention,” he said.

“People are waking up to the truth; vaccines are destroying our health.

“Covid vaccines helped this awakening, but those who research the childhood vaccines will find a similar challenge.

“What we have been told is false.

“Vaccines are not safe and effective.

“Vaccine serious side effects are not one in a million but rather in the 5-10% range.

“Vaccines are not providing herd immunity but instead are creating a population more vulnerable to infections of all kinds and increasing chronic diseases including neurodevelopmental and autoimmune disorders, allergies and cancer, to name just a few.

“The WHO and all who partner with it to bring us pandemics and more immunizations need to be exposed.”

The warning from Thomas comes after a team of leading Japanese scientists has used a specialized biopsy technique to finally prove that Covid mRNA shots are causing cases of deadly heart failure to surge around the world.

Dr. Hiroyuki Yamamoto Department of Cardiovascular Medicine, Narita-Tomisato Tokushukai Hospital, Chiba, Japan, led a team of researchers seeking to identify the global spike in cardiac deaths.

During their investigations, the team uncovered evidence of vaccine-associated myocarditis or “VAM.”

They warn that VAM can be deadly if left untreated.

However, it can often turn fatal as it’s difficult to diagnose, acting like a ticking time bomb that is only revealed when a person suffers a cardiac arrest.

The scientists performed a specialized biopsy which proved the patients died from vaccine-induced heart failure.

They performed an endomyocardial biopsy (EMB), noting that regular techniques would likely miss the VAM.

The researchers were able to confirm that Covid mRNA shots had caused deadly heart damage in patients.

