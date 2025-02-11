One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Powerful Presentation From Dr. Christine Drivdahl-Smith Before the Montana Judiciary on the Bill to Ban the Use of mRNA Vaccinations

"Gene based vaccines, or MRNA vaccines are the most destructive and lethal medical products, that have ever been used in human history.

I am asking you to support this bill banning gene based vaccines so we can halt continued harm, disability and death of our citizens."

Several other States including Florida, Washington, Idaho, Texas and Iowa are expected to follow suit.

