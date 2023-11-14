One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

ALL the world governments are walking in lockstep with the globalist agenda…

Australian senator, Alex Antic, thoroughly lambasts the World Health Organisation, and its proposed pandemic treaty, in the Australian parliament.

"Why would we possibly entertain signing and ratifying a treaty to make further encumbrances on our own sovereign nation? And the idea that the WHO should have control over individuals' personal medical choices is an egregious abuse of power."

"This WHO pandemic treaty represents a further descent into the world of centralised powers that our leaders are failing to prevent... We're ceding our national sovereignty bit by bit, death by a thousand cuts."

