Exposing The Darkness

J Debra Grube
Oct 13, 2022

Love you calling it the ‘collective’ west, Because praise GOD, not all of us have been ￼assimilated!!

Stegiel
Oct 13, 2022

Staged may not precisely be accurate. We are one world now for elites. And like Mafias they fight over turf. They are different crime gangs. They rule different areas. Yes they have to collaborate and yes they have to fight. There is no Godfather able to brutally enforce their will. The West is senile and not capable. There is no faction strong enough to toss off the yoke built after WW2 overnight. WEF and all other globalists are Western constructions other players collaborate with as they rise and aspire to be top dog. Multi-Polar is merely a code word for a group of Mafia gangs that are more independent of the West, but not a replacement. Given survivors of injections and war exist 20 years from now the NWO created by Mafia infighting will inevitably be based on "prior art." Freedom is over. Brave New World is real.

