Ecumene 2022 in Moscow

Ecumene Global Financial Forum is an authoritative platform for discussing key issues of long-term sustainable development of the world economy, harmonizing and improving the financial agenda, and developing new approaches to the implementation of the main tasks of the Paris Climate Agreement.

The results of the Forum's work are annually presented within the framework of the Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP).

From September 28 to 30, 2022, Ecumene 2022 Global Financial Forum was held in Moscow. More than 120 speakers from 22 countries of the world took part in the Forum. Broadcasts of the Forum sessions were watched by over 300,000 viewers from 83 countries.

In continuation of the Forum, on November 14, 2022, UN Goodwill Ambassador Vyacheslav Fetisov and Gazprombank (Joint Stock Company), with the support of BloomGroup and the Center for International and Comparative Legal Research, will organize discussion sessions within the framework of the 27th Conference of the Parties to the UN Framework Convention on Climate Change (COP-27).

The forum participants were greeted by the president of Russia, the prime minister of Russia, and the UN Secretary-General

The event was sponsored by the United Nations

CBDC and Digital ID

The Russian Central Bank plans to start testing the digital ruble in operations with real clients from April 2023. This was announced on September 16 by the chairman of the regulator, Elvira Nabiullina, during a press conference.

“We are now testing the digital ruble with 15 banks, this is really such a test mode: how to open wallets on the digital ruble platform, how to make transfers between citizens, how to pay for goods and services, including through QR codes. But we want to start with real clients, but also in test mode, but with real clients, in limited volumes, gradually somewhere from April 1, 2023,” she said.

Nabiullina added that for the Central Bank, consumer confidence in this new digital currency, their comfort during its use, as well as the cyber security of the digital ruble are paramount.

Decree of the President of the Russian Federation of September 30, 2022 No. 693 "On the definition of an organization that ensures the development of digital technologies for identification and authentication"

In order to develop digital identification and authentication technologies in the Russian Federation, including those based on biometric personal data, as well as services for signing and storing documents, I decide:

1. Accept the proposals of the Government of the Russian Federation:

a) on the definition of the Joint Stock Company "Center for Biometric Technologies" (Moscow) as an organization that ensures the development of digital technologies for identification and authentication, including those based on biometric personal data, as well as services for signing and storing documents, including the creation, development and operation of commercial services and standard solutions;

b) on the participation of the Russian Federation, on whose behalf the Federal Agency for State Property Management acts (subject to paragraph 3 of this Decree), and the public joint-stock company Rostelecom in the authorized capital of the joint-stock company Center for Biometric Technologies.

2. Establish that the share of public joint-stock company "Rostelecom" in the authorized capital of the joint-stock company "Center for Biometric Technologies" is 49 percent, the share of the Russian Federation - 26 percent.

3. Recommend to the Central Bank of the Russian Federation to become a shareholder of the joint-stock company "Center for Biometric Technologies" with a 25 percent stake in its authorized capital.

4. To the Government of the Russian Federation with the participation of the Central Bank of the Russian Federation within 3 months:

a) ensure the implementation of the measures provided for in paragraph 1 of this Decree;

b) determine the amount of budgetary appropriations allocated from the federal budget to the joint-stock company "Center for Biometric Technologies" as a property contribution of the Russian Federation to its authorized capital in order to implement paragraph 2 of this Decree, as well as the procedure for allocating such appropriations;

c) ensure the conclusion between the Federal Agency for State Property Management and other shareholders of the Center for Biometric Technologies joint-stock company of an agreement that determines the procedure for making contributions to its authorized capital, the amount of the authorized capital of this joint-stock company and the procedure for paying for its shares;

d) ensure the conclusion of a shareholder agreement that determines the procedure for exercising the rights certified by the shares of the Center for Biometric Technologies joint-stock company, the rights to such shares, as well as the principles for providing financing to this joint-stock company;

e) taking into account the requirements established by Part 17 of Article 14 1 of the Federal Law of July 27, 2006 N 149-FZ "On Information, Information Technologies and Information Protection", entrust the Center for Biometric Technologies joint-stock company with the functions of an operator of a unified information system personal data that ensures the processing, including collection and storage, of biometric personal data, their verification and transfer of information on the degree of their compliance with the provided biometric personal data of an individual (hereinafter referred to as the unified information system);

f) establish a Coordinating Council for the Development of Digital Identification and Authentication Technologies Based on Biometric Personal Data, approve its composition and powers, including in order to ensure non-discriminatory access to the services of a unified information system and determine strategic directions for the development of these technologies in the Russian Federation.

5. The Government of the Russian Federation, within 3 months, determines the procedure and terms for the transfer of exclusive rights to the results of intellectual activity (a unified information system) owned by the Russian Federation to the authorized capital of the Center for Biometric Technologies Joint Stock Company.

6. This Decree comes into force from the date of its signing.

President of Russian Federation V. Putin

Moscow, Kremlin

September 30, 2022

No. 693

By the year 2030, Russian people will have their digital ID and brain implants, they will eat bugs and 3D-printed meat, own nothing, and be happy.

Page 231, Excerpts

... mass distribution of additive technologies based on new principles and materials,primarily high-quality and high-precision 3D and 4D printing. Ability to print food products ,building structures,large-sized structures close to transport demand points ... the introduction of neural interfaces-implants will lead to the transfer of functions of smartphones into implants ,and will provide the possibility of an unambiguous identification of passengers and operating personnel,integration systems of geopositioning with implants for creation of personalized transport products

