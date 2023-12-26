One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

More than 300 medical journal articles have disappeared within the last year - Dr. Scott Jensen

“…According to one group that tracks publications in scientific journals a lot of the original research and test results are mysteriously disappearing. More than 300 papers and scientific articles have vanished in the past year. We have to be on red alert…”

