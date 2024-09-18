Meanwhile in Northern Ireland: New Public Health Bill Proposes PERMANENT Emergency Powers
"...forced medical exams, quarantine, and vaccination even without a public health emergency."
Northern Ireland’s new Public Health Bill proposes permanent emergency powers, allowing restrictions like forced medical exams, quarantine, and vaccination—even without a public health emergency. The COVID-era "temporary" measures may become permanent.
New Proposed Health Restrictions: Public Consultation on New Measures for Northern Ireland
Watch full video on ukcolumn.org
What is it with this sudden obsession of forced health "measure". We never used to have anything like this, and now it is everywhere! We see how GREAT governments handled Covid-19, right? So now they want to subject us to more of the same or worse.
Remember, “they” attempted something like this in NYC!
https://brownstone.org/articles/governor-hochul-files-appeal-in-quarantine-camp-lawsuit/