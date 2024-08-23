One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Martin Armstrong August 21, 2024

When Donald Trump turned his head, perhaps by the hand of fate, it saved the United States from a civil war then and there—for now. Nevertheless, our model turns upward for civil war beginning September 4th, 2024. Our nation has become so polarized, and living through the forecasts our computer has been making these past decades is surreal, for these forecasts have not been my visions and certainly not my personal desires. I, too, have had to live through them as well.

From my days in high school, perhaps in history class, I saw an invisible common thread that ran through history. Every empire, nation, and city-state had risen with such hope, believing they would last forever, only to fall to dust and be swept aside into a common grave. In recent years, I have grown steadily more concerned about the prospect of a complete democratic breakdown in America. I have studied how such grand empires, always founded for eternity, crumble, split, and then turn into revolutions spawned by civil unrest. I have immersed myself in the centuries of literature describing the polarization of societies and the rise of political violence. It appears that the common source has always begun with this idea of a federal government that then seeks to impose its will upon the people in a one-size-fits-all approach.

That bullet that grazed Trump’s ear had been millimeters away from starting a civil war. It was the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand on July 12th, 1914, that engulfed the world into World War I. I have stated that I had the mandate from Hong Kong back in 1997 to negotiate with Australia to allow them to move ahead of it being handed back to China in 1998. I met with Prime Minister Paul Keating, and he rejected every proposal I suggested. I finally asked if this was a racist issue. He said no. They were fleeing Communism and would vote Conservative, and he was a Labour Government.

We face the very same crisis in this mass migration of illegal aliens, and the purpose is the very same as I encountered in 1997 in Australia – yet the opposite. Biden opened the border with an Executive Order on the first day he entered office. The Democrats know that their Marxist Agenda, like Communist China and Russia, is losing. The simple stats reveal their peril. This chart takes the total number of seats in the Senate and House and plots the combination held by each party. The Democrats were the slave party and lost during the Civil War. They flipped their fate by adopting Marxism, which was successful during the Great Depression. They have never been able to exceed the highs achieved by FDR at that time and have been making lower highs and lower lows, which, in market terms, is a bear market.

Anyone who thinks that those on Capitol Hill really care about you or your future is a brainwashed fool. This is a game of party politics, a civil war on Capitol Hill. Rigging elections has been a pastime since the beginning. Andrew Jackson shut down the Bank of the United States because they lent money to his opponent. Every election is always rigged! I fear that this time, it is over the top, and 2024 may be our last election.

The Democrats are playing for keeps. This is all about forcing their Marxist Agenda upon the population, and they do not give a damn what the people think or the fate of the nation under these policies. They will NEVER admit that they have been losing ground consistently because of that agenda that is anti-American, anti-human nature, divisive, and endangers our society just as it did to Russia and China. Indeed, in Russia, the military forces split and were known as the White Army (ani-communist) and the Red Army (communists). The US army would also split, for this had been the case for centuries in almost every fallen empire; that was self-evident in all the civil wars of the Roman Empire.

This video was taken down and then called fake news, but it showed an unprecedented line of people applying for a driver’s license. Look at these people; it is clear they are not 17-year-olds anxious to get their first driver’s license. What adult in our society does not have a driver’s license since we need a photo ID?

If you vote in the local election, all you had to do was show your driver’s license (Photo ID) and verify your address. To register, you just check a box that you are a citizen, and you do have to give a Social Security number. Otherwise, no passport or proof of citizenship. You not have to prove you are a citizen, and no such proof was required. Only noncitizens with permission to work from the Department of Homeland Security can get a Social Security number. Since the Biden Administration is handing out work permits like candy on Halloween, I guess they can all vote just to say you are a citizen.

This election is going to blow the lid off of this corruption. Already, lawsuits are filed to remove countless voters from various states who have not proven that they are citizens. God help us if Kamala wins! This is going to end up in the Supreme Court, and in all honesty, they legally should overturn the election because this is a massive fraud that could be averted but is deliberately being carried out to again rig the election. Our computer warns that this may indeed be the last election in the United States.

Dead people have been voting in every election on both sides. The only question is whether such shinanigans actually affected the outcome. Nobody will dare launch a real investigation into that. When a Grand Jury in 1908 investigated elections in Chicago, they concluded that there was probablynevera fair election. The joke has been for decades: Don’t die in Chicago, for you will vote Democrat for the next 200 years.

It does not matter which side they are on; they are all in the game. Dead people always keep voting. This is part of politics – there is never any election that you can say was not tainted by fraud. The problem this time is that using illegal aliens on the government payroll of welfare to vote so you can impose a dictatorial rule over real Americans is not going to go down well this time. They have gotten away with fraud in every election on both sides. It’s like the guy that steals $1 from you, and you turn the other way. Then, he takes $10, and you still look the other way. Confident you do not care, he takes $100, and you are silent. Now emboldened, he then takes $10,000, and you suddenly get angry. He is now confused. It didn’t bother you before. Why now?

I spoke to a local Mexican when recently. He didn’t vote for Trump in 2016 or 2020. Suddenly, he was relieved that Trump had survived the assassination and said he had now realized that he had to come to this country legally and start his own business and had to prove his worth to get in. For the first time, he said, this isn’t right. These people should not be allowed in with no talent and are paid to be here all for an election. I heard the same theme from Indians in London who also voted for BREXIT because they, too, had to be qualified to get into Britain. This is an insult to everyone who had entered the right way.

God help us if they claim Kamala won. Batten Down the Hatches.

This fraud will not be ignored by looking the other way.

Using Illegal Aliens to vote against Americans is going too far. This is a coup in the name of Marxism

