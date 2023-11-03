Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Rae's avatar
Rae
Nov 3, 2023

What they mean is 24%of us can admit it. 100% of us know someone who died.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
5 replies
Denis Rancourt's avatar
Denis Rancourt
Nov 3, 2023

Thanks! Xed about this.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
17 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lioness of Judah
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture