Kevin Sorbo on the Results of 'Trusting the Science'
"I know personally a friend, his wife was pregnant...She went and took the shots. Baby died three weeks later... You tell me that's a coincidence."
"I know an American Airlines pilot who would not take it, and he's now trying to protect all these other pilots that have taken it. There's so many pilots that they call brain fog, ones that have got myocarditis and died...I know personally a friend, his wife was pregnant, and I said don't take the shots because I know they're left leaning...She went and took the shots, seven months pregnant. Baby died three weeks later. They did an autopsy, filled with blood clots. You tell me that's a coincidence."
Source: RogerHodkinson
If you take it, [the vaccine] and then a year goes by and everybody's fine, then you say, OK, that's good, now let's give it to 500 people; and then a year goes by and everything's fine. You say, Well, then, now let's give it to thousands of people, and then you find out that it takes twelve years for all hell to break loose, and then what have you done? -Fauci, 1999, https://old.bitchute.com/video/VdgvTd4LPwGg [29 seconds]
The boosters are out again for the fall . We had 3 fetal demises this week in the OB office I work at .