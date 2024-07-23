Kamala: ‘ When We Invest in Clean Energy, Electric Vehicles, and REDUCE POPULATION More of Our Children Can Breathe Clean Air…’
Listen
Exposing The Darkness is a reader-supported publication. To support my work, please consider becoming a paid subscriber.
One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:
Related articles:
Truth Is Stranger Than Fiction: The US Department of State Requesting Documents Pertaining to the Buried NEPHILIM
·
A Sinister Force Behind Historical Conflicts, Global Agendas, Revolutions and World Wars
·
Reducing population…..too bad her parents didn’t see things that way
And to listen to the crowd cheering at the end of the clip...