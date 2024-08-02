One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Frank Bergman August 1, 2024

A group of prominent Italian scientists is raising the alarm after discovering a new “neurological emergency” that is emerging among those who have been “vaccinated” with Covid mRNA shots.

The warning was issued by scientists at the University of Chieti-Pescara in Chieti, Italy.

They report that two cases of deadly Status Epilepticus (SE) have now been confirmed to have been caused by Covid mRNA injections.

In a peer-reviewed study, published in the European Journal of Epilepsy, the scientists revealed that SE, a dangerous condition in which epileptic fits follow one another without recovery of consciousness between them, has a mortality rate of 20 percent.

They note that cases of SE have surged since February 2021, when the worldwide vaccination campaign was launched to supposedly tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Italian authors of this study have identified several possible vaccine-related adverse events, including neurological manifestations.

Moreover, SE emerges in the literature as an emergent condition in COVID-19-vaccinated individuals.

The authors of the study’s paper confirm that both cases of SE that they analyzed were caused by Covid mRNA shots.

They are now calling for more research to better understand the link between Ciovid injections and status epilepticus.

This study involved a pair of case series and a literature search leading to 617 articles (PubMed: 11 results; Google Scholar: 606).

Identifying eight duplicates of the 608 reports screened, the full texts of 7 articles were reviewed for eligibility.

Of these, one article was excluded.

Six case reports [17,18,19,20,21,22] met the selection criteria and were considered eligible for the review.

Professor Michelangelo Dasara and colleagues report on an association involving two novel super-refractory status epilepticus (SRSE) cases.

They were able to establish that both cases were triggered by Pfizer’s BNT162b2 mRNA COVID-19 injection.

In the case of both patients, they received the second dose of the Pfizer shot about 14 days before SE onset.

“The literature review identified seven additional cases, primarily non-convulsive SE,” the researchers wrote.

“Four patients received the Spikevax (ex-COVID-19 Moderna mRNA -1273 vaccine), 2 patients the BNT162b2 (Pfizer/Biotech), and 1 patient the ChAdOx1-s (AstraZeneca) vaccine.”

The most frequently associated with SE onset was the first vaccine dose (5/7, 71.4%) and this manifests at an average of 4.5 days (± 3.4).

Moreover, five patients presented refractory status epilepticus (RSE) and required continuous intravenous anesthetic drug administration.

Resolution of SE was achieved in all cases.

The study comes amid growing concerns from the scientific community regarding surging neurological disease among the Covid-vaccinated.

As Slay News reported earlier, another major new peer-reviewed study has found that Covid mRNA shots are responsible for the surging numbers of people being diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease and other neurological disorders.

The study, published in QJM: An International Journal of Medicine, was conducted by a team of eminent South Korean researchers.

The aim of the study was to identify links between the Covid mRNA injections and neurodegenerative diseases such as Alzheimer’s.

The researchers, led by Professor Jee Hoon Roh of the Department of Biomedical Sciences, Korea University College of Medicine in Seoul, analyzed the official government data for a total of 558,017 South Korean individuals.

The study focused on Alzheimer’s disease (AD) and mild cognitive impairment (MCI) incidences post-vaccination, identified via ICD-10 codes, using multivariable logistic and Cox regression analyses.

The study’s findings show a huge surge in cases of MCI and AD in vaccinated individuals, particularly those receiving mRNA injections.

In the study’s paper, the researchers conclude that “COVID-19 vaccination, particularly mRNA vaccines” caused a major surge in “incidences of AD and MCI.”

“This warrants the need for further research to elucidate the relationship between vaccine-induced immune responses and neurodegenerative processes, advocating for continuous monitoring and investigation into the vaccines’ long-term neurological impacts,” they note.

Source: slaynews.com

