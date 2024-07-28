One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Hunter Fielding July 27, 2024

Covid mRNS shots are responsible for skyrocketing cases of a shocking new form of facial paralysis that causes people to lose control of their eyes, a bombshell study has warned.

A study published Sunday documented how the Covid vaccination induced oculomotor nerve palsy in a patient.

Oculomotor nerve palsy is a paralyzation the eyes caused by damage to the third cranial nerve and characterized by drooping eyelids, double vision, pupil dilation, and deficits in adduction and vertical gaze.

“…isolated oculomotor nerve palsy following vaccination have been reported,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

“These few reported cases can be divided into two groups based on symptom onset: immediate and delayed.

“While most reported cases involving Pfizer and Moderna vaccines occurred within the first few days of vaccination, a few cases with delayed onset have also been described.”

While the researchers led off by praising the Covid vaccine, calling it a “critical tool” in the fight against the pandemic, they present a case of serious harm caused by the shots.

“We present a unique case of a patient experiencing isolated, unilateral oculomotor nerve palsy 14 days after receiving a Moderna booster shot. Notably, our case and a previously reported case of 17-day onset case share the interesting finding of positive ganglioside antibodies,” the study said in the ‘Abstract’ section.

The researchers cite another study from 2022 which chronicled a different form of serious nervous and neurological system damage from the shot.

“Several studies have reported cases of multiple cranial nerve palsies following coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) vaccination [4]. These studies have investigated the characteristics of these cranial nerve palsies with a focus on the most commonly affected nerves,” the study said in the ‘Introduction’ section.

“The optic (CN 2) and facial (CN 7) nerves appear to be the most susceptible, while the involvement of the oculomotor (CN 3), trochlear (CN 4), and abducens (CN 6) nerves have also been documented, both in isolation and in combination. Interestingly, isolated oculomotor nerve palsy following the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination seems to be a rare occurrence. We discuss an uncommon presentation of an isolated oculomotor nerve palsy following the SARS-CoV-2 mRNA vaccination.”

The 2022 study summarized its findings in the ‘Conclusion’ section.

“Since the implementation of the COVID-19 vaccination campaign in the past year, several post-COVID-vaccination neuro-ophthalmological complications have been described,” the 2022 study said in the ‘Conclusion’ section.

Interestingly, the researchers said the vaccine victim only had ‘minor malaise’ after the shot before falling prey to the sight-damaging disease a few weeks later, showing that limited side effects post-vaccination do not indicate all will be well in the future.

“While he had no prior confirmed COVID-19 infection, he had received a Moderna SARS-CoV-2 mRNA booster vaccination 16 days before the onset of diplopia (onset of symptoms occurred 14 days after the vaccination). He only had mild malaise the day after the shot,” the study said in the ‘Case Presentation.’ section.

Luckily for the patient, he recovered from the would-be life-altering condition.

“A follow-up appointment 14 days after discharge confirmed the complete resolution of all his symptoms,” the study said in the ‘Case Presentation.’ section.

Source: newsaddicts.com

Share

Related articles: