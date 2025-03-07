One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

March 7, 2025

Democrat Rep. Sylvester Turner (D-TX) has tragically died suddenly, his office has confirmed.

Turner died two months after taking office and hours after attending President Donald Trump’s address before Congress in Washington, D.C.

The congressman was 70 years old when he passed away.

Linda Brown, a spokesperson for Turner, said he was taken to a hospital on Wednesday morning.

However, he later died at his home after being released.

His cause of death was not immediately known.

In a statement, House Democrat leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-NY) said:

“The House Democratic Caucus family is shocked and saddened by the sudden passing of Congressman Sylvester Turner.

“Though he was newly elected to the Congress, Rep. Turner had a long and distinguished career in public service and spent decades fighting for the people of Houston.”

Turner’s sudden death marks a swift end to his congressional tenure after succeeding Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee (D-TX), who died of cancer last year.

Turner, who spent decades in public service, had only been in Congress for two months when his death was announced this week.

He was born and raised in Houston’s Acres Homes.

Before his time in Congress, Turner served two terms as Houston’s mayor.

He spent 27 years in the Texas House of Representatives.

A graduate of the University of Houston and Harvard Law School, Turner not only practiced law but also founded his firm.

Elected to Congress in November, he filled the seat of Sheila Jackson Lee.

Shortly before his death, Turner attended Trump’s address to Congress in Washington, D.C.

However, that evening, circumstances took a concerning turn when he needed hospitalization.

Despite being released, his health suddenly declined, and he died.

His family expressed profound sorrow over his passing, remembering him not just as a public figure but as a cherished father, grandfather, and sibling.

Their gratitude extended to those who offered prayers during their time of grief.

Prominent political figures and colleagues expressed their condolences following Turner’s death.

According to Mayor John Whitmire, Turner was not only a valued political figure but also a close friend.

He shared a heartfelt connection with Turner, whose charisma and commitment to the city stood out.

“Sylvester never forgot where he came from,” Whitmire stated.

Republican Texas Governor Greg Abbott also reflected on Turner’s legacy.

Abbott emphasized that Turner left behind a trail of service across the state.

