By Frank Bergman November 29, 2024

One of America’s leading forensic pathologists has issued a red alert after proving that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are behind recent spikes in violent sudden seizure deaths.

An investigation into the fatal seizures was led by forensic pathologist Dr. Joseph A. Prahlow.

Prahlow is a Professor of Pathology at St. Louis University School of Medicine and the Assistant Medical Examiner at the City of St. Louis’s Office of the Medical Examiner.

The renowned expert is now raising the alarm after discovering that once-rare seizures are a terrifying adverse effect of Covid mRNA injection.

Prahlow revealed that he investigated cases where no alternative cause could be identified, proving, without doubt, that the “vaccines” caused the fatal seizure spike.

The findings were published in the peer-reviewed journal Academic Forensic Pathology.

Prahlow’s paper presents two cases of new-onset seizures resulting in death shortly after vaccination as supporting evidence.

However, Prahlow warns that many other cases of sudden fatal seizures haven’t been investigated, meaning global spikes in such deaths are also likely linked to the mass Covid vaccination campaign.

The cases presented in the paper raise important questions about causality, clinical management, and death certification.

This thorough case analysis involves the meticulous examination of two cases, detailing the clinical history, diagnostic work-ups, and forensic findings.

The methodical approach used during the investigation ensures that potential contributing factors are explored comprehensively.

However, similar deaths are not normally investigated so thoroughly so the actual causes are not usually identified.

During his investigations, Prahlow identified a direct connection between Covid mRNA vaccination and sudden seizure mortality.

When determining the plausibility of vaccine-induced seizures, Prahlow’s paper highlights the established frameworks, such as the World Health Organization’s (WHO) causality assessment criteria and Brighton Collaborative Criteria.

The paper also identifies other neurological adverse events associated with “vaccines,” such as encephalitis and stroke.

These broader neurological effects could provide additional insights into the mechanisms of vaccine-induced seizures.

This study contributes meaningfully to the discussion on vaccine safety by shedding light on rarely-discussed adverse events like seizure-related deaths.

While it highlights areas for improvement in clinical and forensic practice, it also emphasizes the need for balanced, evidence-based approaches that prioritize both individual and public health considerations.

Further research and stronger surveillance systems are essential to better understand and mitigate such risks.

Dr. Prahlow effectively links vaccination to mortality, emphasizing the importance of considering vaccines as potential contributors when no other explanation is evident.

This highlights the need for diligence in vaccine-related adverse event investigations.

The paper concludes by stressing the importance of informed consent, especially given the “fast-tracked” nature of COVID-19 vaccines.

Patients must be made aware of all potential risks, even rare ones, to make truly informed decisions.

This is not the first study to link Covid mRNA “vaccines” to deadly seizures, however.

As Slay News previously reported, a peer-reviewed study published in the prestigious Cureus Journal earlier this year analyzed the death of a man who was killed by seizures within 40 hours of receiving a Covid mRNA injection.

The researchers documented the case of the 73-year-old man who had received a Pfizer mRNA Covid shot.

He developed a headache that was followed by violent seizures, loss of consciousness, and finally death.

The case is a cause for concern as the man was killed in under two days after being injected, the researchers note.

The study, conducted by world-renowned Japanese scientists Shimura M, Fujikawa H, Yazawa M, et al., is titled “An Autopsy Case of Reversible Cerebral Vasoconstriction Syndrome After a Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome Coronavirus 2 Vaccination.”

The scientific study determined that a form of brain damage can occur rapidly after a person is injected with a Covid mRNA shot.

Meanwhile, the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) revealed last year that a safety signal has been detected that suggests Covid mRNA shots may be linked to a spike in seizures among toddlers following vaccination.

As Slay News reported, researchers with the FDA and three large healthcare companies revealed the findings in a new preprint study.

The study shows that seizures/convulsions “met the statistical threshold for a signal” in children aged 2 to 4 following receipt of a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine.

The same safety signal was also detected among children aged 2 to 5 following receipt of a Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

