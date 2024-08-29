Fire Forensic Expert: Maui and California Fires Were INTENTIONALLY Ignited by Direct Energy Weapons
Fire Forensic expert confirms what we already know...
Like many recent fires around the world, the devastating Maui and California fires were intentionally ignited by direct energy weapons.
Courtesy of the WEF and our corrupt governments.
“I’ve been to 38 fire aftermaths and taken 107 trips to all of them collecting evidence at EVERY site…what I see is the trees, all of them did not burn…and how did the fire cross a freeway?…Nothing, I mean nothing added up …here are homes on fire and nothing else…”
Confirmation is always good I guess... Thanks.
I wrote two books about this please contact me at stephanie@pieruccipublishing.com
It's worse than you think and it's happening across the globe, and will continue if we don't Sound The Alarm.