Here's How Fires Start Due to "Climate Change"
Someone managed to capture footage of forest fires in Montenegro...
Someone managed to capture footage of forest fires in Montenegro, which seem to have started in several different locations.
This is the work of people, part of a REAL conspiracy.
“The nations were angry, but the time for your wrath has come.
It is time for the dead to be judged—to reward your servants, the prophets, the saints, and all who fear your name, both unimportant and important, and to destroy those who destroy the earth.” - Revelation 11:18
