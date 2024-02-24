Exposing The Darkness

Exposing The Darkness

In This Dimension
Feb 24, 2024

Hey, the vax only killed 17M, so what's the problem?

The (engineered flu) Covid killed the elderly. (Seen the forecasts that Medicare will cost $1.6T in a few years... Still want to know why they engineered a flu to kill off the elderly and then crammed them all together in a nursing home to maximize planned, engineered deaths?)

And the vax killed the young (mycarditis) or made them infertile - both with long-term hugely negative impacts on fertility (and so future entitlement costs).

Covid was created to get the vax into us, and the vax was created for global population control, middle class annihilation and voter-demanded rejection of all human rights since the Magna Carta. NONE of this was an accident or a "mistake."

CStone
Feb 24, 2024

We knew, though. Didn’t we?

And WE were called all kinds of names.

I was screamed at in Aldi’s for not wearing a face mask even though I was 8-10’ away from him.

He was old and white

I am old and white

A friend happened to be there, she had already checked out she came running to me…..she had on a mask……she is a gorgeous, much younger, black woman.

She wrapped me up in a hug and he stopped screaming at me. She and I talked for an hour as I helped her load her things in the back of her car. She’s fully vaxxed and was dx’d with cancer soon after the 3rd shot. Had to have both breasts removed.

I’m not at all glad to have been right. But I am so vexed by them trying to say “Let’s just forget about it……”

This is an excellent, revealing article.

I thank God for people like you who know how to search out the truth and bring it to us.

