The US presidential candidates, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, are facing off in a debate hosted by ABC in Philadelphia

The two main US presidential candidates, Democrat Kamala Harris and Republican Donald Trump, are facing off in their first – but this election campaign’s second – TV debate, hosted by ABC in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. Trump easily won his party’s primaries to seek a rematch of the 2020 contest with Joe Biden, only to see the Democrats force Biden to drop out of the race just weeks after their June 27 debate on CNN. The Democratic Party then acclaimed Harris, Biden’s vice president, as their chosen candidate. The debate is being held under the rules demanded by Biden’s campaign. This includes no studio audience and no interruptions, which Harris tried to change without success.

In tonight’s ABC Presidential debate, one candidate – Donald Trump – displayed vivid, righteous indignation, channeling frustrated Americans on the critical topics of the economy, foreign policy, immigration, and especially trade. The other, Kamala Harris, came off as scripted, platitudinous, and hollow on major policy points.

Thanks to the listlessness of Congressional Republicans over the past decade, Harris had an easier time with one topic: Obamacare. But across the board, Trump was far more in touch with the day-to-day American experience, rightly quizzing at the end of the night – if she has all these plans, why hasn’t she done it? She is, after all, in office right now, without much of a “boss” to answer to nowadays.

The former US president said he wants to save millions of lives from being unnecessarily lost

Donald Trump has claimed that President Joe Biden's Ukraine policy – now fully adopted by his Democratic rival Kamala Harris – is dragging the US into a third world war. He reiterated that he would settle the conflict "in 24 hours" if elected president this November, even before being sworn in. During a debate with Harris on Tuesday, Trump asserted that the conflict would never have occurred had he still been in the White House in early 2022. When asked if he wanted Kiev to win, the Republican replied that he wanted "the war to stop." "I want the war to stop. I want to save lives that are being wasted… People are being killed by the millions…. It's so much worse than the numbers you're getting, which are fake," he claimed.

“We’re working that out now,” President Joe Biden has stated

Washington intends to lift restrictions on Kiev’s use of US-provided ATACMS missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory, an Axios reporter has claimed, citing a prominent member of Congress. The limitations were originally put in place to allow the US and its allies to claim they were not directly involved in the conflict with Russia, while arming Ukraine to the tune of $200 billion or more. Kiev has been clamoring for the restrictions to be lifted since May. US Secretary of State Antony Blinken intends to announce the policy change while visiting Kiev with his UK counterpart, David Lammy, this week, Axios journalist Juliegrace Brufke claimed on Tuesday, citing Congressman Michael McCaul.

Large drone swarm kills Moscow woman, disrupts air traffic at several large airports

A Ukrainian drone swarm sent against Russia is being widely seen as one of the largest single drone attacks from Ukraine of the war, if not the biggest. Early on Tuesday drones slammed into regions across Russia, including reaching the capital of Moscow. One Russian woman was killed when a drone directly hit her apartment complex just outside Moscow. The drone smashed into a 17-floor high rise where her residence was, and significant damage was later seen to the 10th through 12th floors where the woman's residence was. Several others were injured in the early dark hours drone assault.

The exercise is scheduled to involve operations in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas

Russia launched a massive strategic naval exercise on Tuesday. Called Ocean-2024 and scheduled to be held simultaneously in the Pacific and Arctic Oceans, as well as the Mediterranean, Caspian, and Baltic Seas, the drills are set to be the biggest in three decades, according to President Vladimir Putin. Aimed at testing the combat readiness and interoperability of the nation’s fleets and its Air Force, the exercises will be held until September 16. The troops are expected to simulate real combat situations, the president said, as he attended the start of the maneuvers via video link.

Pokrovsk, Sumy and Kyiv, UkraineCNN — Dima never puts out a cigarette until he smokes it right down to the filter, risking burning his fingers to squeeze out one more drag. He spent years on the Ukrainian front lines. He knows the price of a good smoke.

As a battalion commander, Dima was in charge of around 800 men who fought in some of the fiercest, bloodiest battles of the war – most recently near Pokrovsk, the strategic eastern town that is now on the brink of falling to Russia. But with most of his troops now dead or severely injured, Dima decided he’d had enough. He quit and took another job with the military – in an office in Kyiv.

The move comes as the government faces mounting pressure over its special treatment of Ukrainian refugees

Hundreds of thousands of Ukrainian refugees have lost their temporary protection status in Germany in the course of just one month, according to new analysis published by EU statistics bureau Eurostat on Tuesday.

The status, introduced by the European Council, grants immigrants from Ukraine the right to an extended visa-free stay in the country, as well as free accommodation, medical care, and education. At the end of July, some 1,110,600 Ukrainians in Germany reportedly had temporary protection – the highest number in the EU and roughly a quarter of all migrants in the bloc. However, this number represented a drop of some 236,925 people compared to the previous month.

Kiev reportedly promised to provide Hayat Tahrir al-Sham with dozens of drones in exchange for the release of Chechen and Georgian extremists

Ukraine has held secret talks with Syrian terrorists to secure the release of imprisoned militants to be sent to the front line to fight against Russia, Turkish newspaper Aydinlik reported on Monday, citing local sources. According to the newspaper, a Ukrainian delegation traveled to Syria’s Idlib province in June to meet with leaders of the Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS) terrorist organization. Extreme security measures were in place during the negotiations, the paper reported.

Syrian Foreign Minister Faisal Makdad left the Arab League meeting as Turkish Foreign Minister Khan Fidan's speech began. Turkey is participating in the summit for the first time since 2011

Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian headed for close ally Iraq on Wednesday, on his first official foreign trip, Iran's semi-official ISNA news agency reported on Wednesday.

Iraq hosts several Iran-aligned parties and armed groups. Tehran has been steadily increasing its sway in Iraq since a US-led invasion toppled its enemy Saddam Hussein in 2003. "We are planning to sign several agreements. We will meet senior Iraqi officials in Baghdad," Pezeshkian, a relative moderate, said ahead of his trip, according to Iran's state media. Baghdad is also a close ally of Washington.

Two rockets fell near US forces stationed near Baghdad airport at the Camp Victory base, security sources said early on Wednesday, with reports of material damage but no casualties.

The US embassy did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Iraq's Iran-backed armed faction, Kataib Hezbollah, said that the targeting of Baghdad's airport at this time was clearly aimed at disrupting a visit by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian set to begin on Wednesday morning. In a statement, the group called on Iraqi security forces to investigate and determine who was behind the attack.

“I’m ready to provide safe passage to Sinwar, his family, whoever wants to join him. We want the hostages back," Israel’s chief negotiator for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch, said.

Israel’s chief negotiator for hostages and missing persons, Gal Hirsch, proposed offering Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar safe passage out of Gaza in exchange for the 101 hostages in the terror group's captivity, a Tuesday Bloomberg interview revealed. According to the report, the proposal to allow Sinwar's escape from Gaza has been on the table for two days, yet it is unclear what Hamas's response has been and whether they would accept it. The offer was made with the intent of developing new solutions for a deal as ongoing negotiations "look more and more dim," Hirsch explained.

Politicians respond to footage from the tunnel where six hostages were murdered. Ben Gvir: The response to this should be clear. Bennett: Abominable Nazi enemy.

Israeli political officials reacted on Tuesday evening to the publication of the difficult footage from the tunnel where six hostages were executed by Hamas terrorists. Yisrael Beytenu chairman Avigdor Liberman said, "The same killing pits that the Nazis used to murder Jews during the Holocaust are being repeated by the Nazi monsters of Hamas. All humanitarian aid to Gaza must be stopped today. No food, no water, no cigarettes, no fuel and no goods. Everyone who had a part, everyone who had a hand in the matter, must not die a natural death." Minister of National Security Itamar Ben Gvir said in response that "Hamas kept our hostages under substandard conditions, and murdered them in cold blood. The response to this should be clear: the cessation of humanitarian aid and the fuel trucks that reach Hamas."

Hamas has called on the residents of Judea and Samaria to escalate the struggle against the 'occupation' and settlers, emphasizing that security should be denied to Israel at any cost.

A recent statement from Hamas downplays the importance of the IDF operation against the terror infrastructure in Tulkarm, which takes place 'within the ongoing aggression against the West Bank districts'. According to Hamas, the IDF operation 'will not affect the determination of our people who stand firm and will not shake their strong will and adherence to the struggle as the only way to rid of the occupation'. Hamas praised the 'steadfastness and jihad of our people and the struggle organizations in the (West Bank) districts and especially in Tulkarm' and the 'heroes of the Al-Qassam Brigades and other resistance organizations'.

Quiet day in northern Israel ends with 20-rocket barrage toward Western Galilee

A senior U.S. official warned that an all-out war between Israel and Hezbollah could have “catastrophic and unforeseen consequences,” as the residents of northern Israel saw a relatively quiet day on Monday. The unnamed official spoke during the MEAD conference in Washington, D.C., on Monday. “There is no war in lab conditions. It’s not a game. I don’t doubt the capabilities of the IDF, but we have to think about the fact that there will be serious consequences for both sides,” he said. He especially warned against voices in Israel demanding a war to remove the threat hanging over the residents of northern Israel, enabling tens of thousands of evacuated citizens to return to their homes.

Canada’s Immigration Minister reveals that a Pakistani arrested last week for allegedly plotting an attack on a Jewish center in Brooklyn, entered Canada on a student visa.

A Pakistani man, arrested last week in the Canadian province of Quebec for allegedly plotting an attack on a Jewish center in Brooklyn, entered Canada on a student visa, Canada’s Immigration Minister Marc Miller stated on Tuesday, according to The Associated Press. Miller revealed that Muhammad Shahzeb Khan, 20, received his student visa in May 2023 and arrived in Toronto the following June. He declined to offer further details, citing the ongoing court proceedings. US authorities claim Khan intended to carry out a mass shooting, using guns and knives, in support of the Islamic State (ISIS) terrorist organization. The planned attack was reportedly timed to mark the anniversary of the October 7 attack by Hamas against Israel.

The two countries have sent troops to participate in Brazil’s “Operation Formosa”

The US and Chinese navies are taking part in joint military exercises led by the Brazilian Armed Forces for the first time, the South China Morning Post cited Brazil’s navy as saying. “Operation Formosa” is one of Latin America’s largest military exercises; it has been held since 1988 near the city of Formosa, Brazil. The monicker is unrelated to the historical name for Taiwan. About 3,000 military personnel from countries including Argentina, France, Italy, Mexico, Nigeria, Pakistan, the Republic of Congo and South Africa, have been taking part in the drills, which kicked off last week and will conclude on September 17.

Japan lodged another protest with China last week, its third in less than two weeks, after it said Chinese coast guard vessels entered waters around Japanese islets in the East China Sea.

Japan lodged another protest with China last week, its third in less than two weeks, after it said Chinese coast guard vessels entered waters around Japanese islets in the East China Sea. Four vessels crossed the 12-mile territorial limit claimed by Japan around the Senkaku Islands between 4 p.m. and 4:06 p.m. Friday, according to a Japan coast guard news release that day. Japan’s Foreign Affairs Ministry then lodged complaints with the Chinese Embassy in Japan and with the Chinese government in Beijing, a ministry spokesman told Stars and Stripes by phone Monday.

A Muslim Green Party politician, Sanija Ameti, exposed the deep-rooted Islamic disdain for Christianity by shooting an image of the Virgin Mary and Jesus, symbolizing the escalating war on Christian values in Europe.

In yet another Islamic attack on Christian symbols, Sanija Ameti, a Muslim Green Party politician and co-president of the left-wing movement Operation Libero, has sparked outrage after posting an Instagram story in which she shot at an image of the Virgin Mary and baby Jesus. Ameti, a Bosnian Muslim who sought asylum in Switzerland during the 1990s, has risen to prominence in Swiss politics. Still, this act reveals a more disturbing side of her beliefs—one that exemplifies the deep-rooted disdain Islam holds for Christianity.

The German federal government has announced it will enact controls on all its land borders for the next six months.

This comes after promises to crack down on illegal migration following several radical Islamist terror attacks. Interior Minister Nancy Faeser announced Tuesday, September 10, that the new controls will take effect on Monday. “We are strengthening domestic security and continuing our tough stance against irregular migration,” Faeser said.

The Biden-Harris government has issued nearly 300 executive orders to implement its mass immigration and open-border policies, according to Senator John Kennedy (R-LA). Additionally, the Louisiana Republican stressed this all occurred during Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’s first year in office.

“Reminder: The Biden-Harris White House wrote nearly 300 executive orders to open our border in just their FIRST YEAR in office,” Kennedy wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter). Senior officials in the Biden-Harris government have repeatedly attempted to obfuscate their role in the ongoing illegal immigration crisis at the U.S. southern border. The National Pulse reported that Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, during a recent interview, attempted to evade blame for Americans who’ve been murdered by illegal immigrants released into the country by his agency.

The Biden-Harris Regime subsidized the Venezuelan gangs that are taking over apartment complexes in Aurora, Colorado, and extorting the tenants for rent payments.

In one instance, Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang members threatened to kill the property managers at the Whispering Pines apartment complex in Aurora, Colorado, according to a lawsuit filed by a law firm that represents the lender on the property. “Tren de Aragua has threatened to kill (and, in certain instances, has apparently actively attempted to kill) members of Whispering Pines management…” according to the lawsuit obtained by CBS News.

If you want to get people angry, just start a debate about immigration. There are very few issues that are capable of arousing such passion right now.

In recent days, the left and the right have been engaged in an all-out war of words over what may or may not be happening in the city of Springfield, Ohio. Haitian migrants now make up approximately a quarter of the city’s entire population, and many local residents have publicly expressed frustration about the chaos that these migrants have caused. Of course many on the left are disputing these claims even though they don’t live in that community. For example, NBC News just put out an article which suggests that there is no evidence “that the arrival of thousands of immigrants from Haiti had created chaos in Springfield”…

State officers raiding local police departments who have uncovered major pieces of the human trafficking story. Are they trying to silence investigators who are on their trail.

Canadian pandemic prevention legislation paves the way for government control and censorship while aligning supposed preparedness policies with global health authorities to infringe individual freedoms.

Billionaire philanthropist Bill Gates has spent the past couple decades warning the general public about ominous issues, from upcoming “climate disasters” to devastating cyberattacks.

Two potential catastrophes evoke the most concern from Gates. “A lot of unrest” in today’s world could spark “a major war,” he tells CNBC Make It. And even “if we avoid a big war … then, yes, there will be another pandemic, most likely in the next 25 years.” Scientists typically view pandemics as likely, even inevitable, occurrences over time. They are indeed becoming more common, due to factors like climate change and population growth, research shows.

The United States federal debt has soared to $35.3 trillion. In less than a year, the federal government has increased its debt by $1.9 trillion. This occurred during years of record tax revenues and economic growth.

If the current administration remains in power, the Treasury’s own estimates predict an additional $16 trillion increase in debt by 2034, without accounting for any recession or slowdown in tax receipts. According to the CBO, the Kamala Harris economic plan would add another $1.9 to $2,2 trillion to the national debt. The Harris campaign has not even bothered to discuss a plan to balance the budget. She just said that “efficiency” and the old fallacy of taxes to the rich would pay for the increase in spending—two things that have proven to do nothing to the ballooning debt and that do not even start to scratch the already unsustainable $2 trillion deficit.

To steal a phrase from Thomas Jefferson, the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government have buried us under a “deluge of paper money.”

We deal with the consequences of this monetary malfeasance every time we go to the grocery store or the gas station. Our rapidly deprecating money buys less and less every single day. Central bankers and politicos claim to be fighting this inflationary monster, but the ugly truth is that inflation is by design. The political class is destroying your money as a matter of policy. This is nothing new. Government people have been ruining our money for their gain since the Republic’s earliest days. Sadly, most people don’t realize what’s happening. They believe price inflation is due to greedy corporations, Putin’s price hikes, or voodoo.

Almost 1.7 million consumers in the US and Canada may have had their data exposed in a massive credit card database breach.

Florida-based Slim CD, a payment processor, is sending emails to customers that their information may have been accessed anytime from August 2023 to June 2024. The company provides software systems to merchants, allowing them to take any kind of electronic payment, both online and in-person, across variety of hardware. Slim CD, which only discovered the hack in June of this year, warned that 'identity theft and [financial] fraud' may be issues after finding that individuals' names, addresses, credit card numbers and credit card expiration dates were all accessed.

He says a ban would reduce the spread of radical views

In the wake of the attack in Solingen and the shooting in Munich, German Green MP Anton Hofreiter is calling for blanket censorship after news story after news story shows the damaging effects of his open borders ideology. “One of the biggest problems of extremism is online radicalization,” he told the Funke Mediengruppe newspaper. In case of doubt, he said authorities must also be prepared to block the social media platform X. “We must stop the spread of anti-human and anti-constitutional content on the internet,” demanded Hofreiter, who serves as the chairman of the European Affairs Committee in the Bundestag. Violations of applicable law must be punished consistently.

An Arizona mother hauled out of a city council meeting in handcuffs in front of her 10-year-old daughter last month is suing the city of Surprise and its mayor for violating her First Amendment rights.

Rebekah Massie, 32, is an active participant in government meetings and had previously spoken out about zoning changes. On Aug. 20, she had complaints about the city attorney’s salary. Surprise Mayor Skip Hall cut her off minutes into her time on the podium, accusing her of “attacking the city attorney personally,” and told her that specifically criticizing any municipal employee or member of the council — regardless of whether it was by name — violated its policy, referring her to a note to that effect on the back of the council’s agenda.

America used to be a free country with free speech, now it is becoming a surveillance state.

The Airport Fire, which broke out east of Irvine on Monday, September 9, 2024, has rapidly grown to more than 3 500 ha (8 500 acres) on Tuesday and to 19 028 ha (47 029 acres) by Wednesday — now reaching Riverside County. Authorities have issued evacuation orders and warnings for several communities as firefighting efforts continue amid severe heatwave conditions.

The Airport Fire erupted in the hills of Orange County, Southern California, on Monday, rapidly growing to more than 2 023 ha (5 000 acres) within just a few hours. The fire began around 13:30 local time, roughly 24 km (15 miles) east of Irvine, near an area known for remote-controlled model airplanes. The fire, which remains uncontrolled, has prompted evacuation orders for several communities. Parts of Trabuco Canyon, located in the foothills of the Santa Ana Mountains, were ordered to evacuate, and surrounding neighborhoods were issued evacuation warnings.

Hurricane Francine continues to intensify in the Gulf of Mexico. The current National Hurricane Center forecast calls for a dangerous Category 1 hurricane landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday afternoon or evening.

BATON ROUGE, La. – Hurricane Francine has intensified into a Category 1 hurricane in the Gulf of Mexico and is forecast to make landfall in Louisiana on Wednesday. The storm is expected to bring significant flooding, a dangerous storm surge and damaging winds to the U.S. Gulf Coast. Multiple parishes in Louisiana have issued mandatory evacuation orders, as state and local leaders urged people to prepare for the storm's fury.

Now imagine what someone could do with advanced technology

