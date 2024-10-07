One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Update (Sunday): Milton was upgraded to a Category 1 hurricane on Sunday as it churns in the Gulf of Mexico and poses a major threat to the western coast of Florida. Massive evacuations are underway across Florida. Hurricane Helene has passed, leaving a trail of destruction across the US Southeast, and the Biden-Harris administration's relief response with FEMA has been nothing short of a massive failure. Meanwhile, another storm is brewing in the Gulf of Mexico, which could potentially usher in another round of tropical trouble for the US East Coast next week.

A massive shitstorm has erupted for Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas after he told reporters last week that FEMA "does not have the funds" for the remainder of the Atlantic hurricane season. Meanwhile, reports suggest the agency's resources were depleted to address Biden-Harris' open southern border policies that facilitated the greatest migrant invasion this nation has ever seen. On Sunday morning, the latest power data for the US Southeast region showed that across North Carolina, South Carolina, and Georiga, more than 400,000 customers are without power.

Joe Biden waited TEN DAYS to send troops with advanced technological assets to Western North Carolina after Hurricane Helene made landfall.

Hundreds of people are still missing after Helene. Search and recovery efforts were delayed because Joe Biden was lounging at the beach last weekend and Kamala Harris was busy fundraising in California. 26 out of the 28 North Carolina counties destroyed by Hurricane Helene voted for President Trump in 2020. 527,000 Trump votes and 113,000 Biden votes. Many people in the Trump counties won’t be able to vote now.

The administrator of the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) argued Sunday that criticizing the agency’s response to Hurricane Helene is “dangerous.”

In an interview on ABC’s “This Week,” Deanne Criswell addressed public outcry over the federal government’s response to Hurricane Helene, warning that the “false” narratives spread online about the agency’s handling of the hurricane could hinder FEMA’s recovery efforts. “It has a tremendous impact on the comfort level of our own employees to be able to go out there, but it’s also demoralizing to all of the first responders… FEMA staff, volunteers,” she told host George Stephanopoulos.

About nine months ago, the WSJ Editor-in-Chief admitted to Davos elites that legacy media outlets no longer had a monopoly on information and narratives. In other words, misinformation and disinformation campaigns to brainwash the masses were no longer working. "We owned the news. We were the gatekeepers, and we very much owned the facts as well ... Nowadays, people can go to all sorts of different sources for the news. And they're much more questioning about what we're saying," WSJ EIC Emma Tucker said.

Pro-Israel demonstrators remember the victims of Hamas’s attack, urge the release of hostages while pope makes same plea, calls for day of prayer, fast on Monday

PARIS, France — Crowds were participating in pro-Palestinian and pro-Israeli protests and memorial events across Europe, North Africa, and Asia on Sunday, on the eve of the first anniversary of Hamas’s October 7 attack on Israel. Sunday’s events followed massive rallies that took place Saturday in several European cities, including London, Berlin, Paris, and Rome. Other events were scheduled through the week, with an expected peak on Monday, the date of the anniversary. At a march in Berlin, near the Brandenburg Gate, hundreds of pro-Israeli demonstrators set off up the famed Unter den Linden behind a banner that read “Against all antisemitism,” accompanied by a police escort.

"He has disappeared for us too and has not made contact," the officials were cited as saying.

Hamas's chief Yahya Sinwar has disappeared and is no longer communicating with Qatari mediators, Qatari officials involved in the hostage deal negotiations told hostages' families last week, according to an exclusive N12 report on Sunday. The officials also told the families that they believed Sinwar surrounded himself with hostages. "Sinwar is currently not communicating with us. He has disappeared for us too and has not made contact," the officials were cited as saying by the Israeli news outlet, adding that due to the eliminations, Sinwar had ceased to communicate via phones.

Gallant's office did not comment on whether his visit meant a delay in Israel's response to Iran's massive rocket barrage last Tuesday.

Defense Minister Yoav Gallant is set to visit Washington on Tuesday as the United States seeks to weigh in on the scope of Israel’s anticipated retaliatory strike against Iran. “Whoever thinks that a mere attempt to harm us will deter us from taking action, should take a look at [our achievements] in Gaza and Beirut,” Gallant said Sunday, less than a week after Iran attacked Israel with ballistic missiles.

Defense Minister tells CNN that Israel is working in coordination with the United States as it prepares for potential strike on Iran, but will ultimately make its own decisions on how to respond.

Israel is working in close coordination with the United States as it prepares for a potential strike on Iran, but will ultimately make its own decisions on how to respond, Defense Minister Yoav Gallant told CNN on Sunday. While the US has expressed opposition to an attack on Iran’s nuclear facilities, Gallant emphasized that Israel is not ruling out any course of action. “Everything is on the table,” Gallant said. He is set to meet with US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Wednesday to discuss the threats posed by Iran and its affiliated groups.

Israel has vowed a response to the attack, which saw over 180 missiles fired at Israel, killing a single Palestinian in the West Bank.

The US has reportedly offered Israel a "compensation package" if it refrains from attacking certain targets in Iran, according to a report in Kan11 on Sunday. Amichai Stein told them that he had received reports from US officials that the US had offered Israel a "compensation package" if it refrained from hitting specific targets in Iran. This package was offered during negotiations between officials of the two countries on the type of response to the attack from Iran.

Following the elimination of Haniyeh in Tehran and Nasrallah in Beirut, senior Hamas officials have been fleeing Lebanon and Iran due to fear of being eliminated by Israel.

Senior Hamas officials are leaving Iran and Lebanon over fears of being eliminated, in the wake of the eliminations of Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah and former head of Hamas’ political bureau Ismail Haniyeh, Channel 13 News reported on Sunday. According to the report, which is based on Palestinian Arab sources, the senior officials have fled to other countries that are friendly to the terrorist organization, including Qatar and Turkey. The sources also commented on the question of the elimination of Hamas leader Yahya Sinwar and said that contact with him has been cut off, but it is increasingly believed that he was not eliminated.

The former Russian president was commenting on skiing champion Elena Vyalbe’s suggestion to ‘drop a bomb’ on London

Dmitry Medvedev, the deputy head of Russia’s Security Council and former president, has suggested ‘sinking Great Britain’ as a way to solve the country’s problems with London. The former president was responding to a statement made late last month by renowned Russian skiing champion Elena Vyalbe. In an interview with NEWS.ru outlet, the three-time Olympic champion and head of Russia’s Cross-Country Skiing Federation slammed the West for banning the country’s athletes from most international sports tournaments in response to the Ukraine conflict.

The first of the Dutch-donated jet fighters have arrived in Ukraine, Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has said

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans has confirmed that the first batch of the F-16 fighter jets the Netherlands promised Kiev has already been delivered. Brekelmans visited Kiev and Kharkov on Sunday, where he unveiled new details of his country’s military aid to Ukraine. A member of the so-called ‘F-16 coalition,’ the Netherlands promised to donate 24 US-made aircraft to the Ukrainian Air Force more than a year ago, although no strict timeline has been revealed. “For the first time, I can officially announce that the first Dutch F-16s have been delivered to Ukraine,” the minister wrote on X.

Anatoly Antonov has left Washington, during a period of fractured ties between the two countries

Russia's former ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, has finished his term of office and has returned to Moscow, the Russian Foreign Ministry announced on Sunday, amid unprecedented tensions between the two nuclear superpowers. “The Russian ambassador to the US, Anatoly Antonov, has ended his service in Washington and is on his way to Moscow,” the Foreign Ministry said in a brief statement carried by Russian news agencies. The ministry did not provide any additional details and has so far not named his successor.

973 illegal migrants crossed the Channel yesterday, the largest daily arrival in well over a year.

Historic churches are being bought by Muslim immigrants and turned into mosques.

Just a week after the brutal murder of a young French girl, Philippine, in the Bois de Boulogne near Paris, involving a Moroccan migrant facing deportation, another murder has shaken the country.

This time, the victim is 17-year-old Kilian Binard, a promising boxer from Normandy, who was stabbed to death on Sunday, September 29th, in a nightclub parking lot near Bayeux. The suspect? An Algerian national whose residence permit had just been renewed. Once again, the devastating consequences of France’s open-border policies and the left-wing government’s lax approach to immigration are thrust into the spotlight as the nation grapples with the growing sense of injustice and insecurity.

“A bun in the toaster oven,” a woman exclaims off-camera, handing an ultrasound image to family members who erupt into tearful emotion over the news. “Oh my God!”

The touching baby announcement video then gets down to business as text appears on the screen amidst the ongoing celebration, suggesting the best way to stay alive for this joyous birth is by becoming vaccinated against COVID-19. “Why will you get vaccinated? … Because some people you just want to meet in person.” It closes with the tagline: “Science can make this possible. Only you can make it real.”

Wainfleet Council has effectively declared war on landowners who make their properties available for short-term rentals, and the township is fining these residents a staggering $10,000 per owner per dwelling per day!

In this video a housing market and bank insider exposes the unbelievable fraud going on in the housing market and banking system

President de Gaulle of France initiated the secret operation “Vide-Gousset” and repatriated 3,313 tonnes of gold reserves from the vaults of the Federal Reserve in New York and the Bank of England in London from 1963 until 1966.

De Gaulle feared America’s deficit in its balance of payments would rupture Bretton Woods and lead to a devaluation of the dollar against gold. All France’s dollars were converted into gold and to avoid treachery the metal was repatriated over the course of three years. It took 44 boat trips and 129 flights to bring home more than three thousand tonnes of gold to the Banque de France in Paris.

Norway, in a quiet and surprising move, is now mandating businesses accept cash payments in a purported move to support its elder population…

…Reported by Eassnews.com, starting on October 1st all businesses were mandated to accept cash payments from customers as long as the total does not exceed 20,000 kroner (about $1,850), but excludes medical offices and public transportation.

Karachi has launched the first phase of its Safe City Project, with five poles equipped with 25 surveillance cameras.

A total of 43 poles have been installed so far, and cameras will feed live videos to the Central Police Office (CPO) Command and Control Center. The CPO’s S4 Control Room will show real-time footage to support local law enforcement in reducing crime and improving public safety. The first phase is an important milestone in the city’s efforts to improve security. Once fully operational, the project is expected to expand its reach with more cameras and advanced monitoring technologies across Karachi city,.The Express Tribune reports.

Bereaved pet lovers have been cloning their favorite animals after death to give them a new life through a UK lab which is ‘Europe’s only one of its kind.’

From kittens to stallions, animals are now being given a second shot at life in an inconspicuous building at a farm in Shropshire. Gemini Genetics has only been cloning pets since 2019 after starting out as a firm specializing in artificial insemination to breed show horses. Since cloning their first ever pet – a ginger Maine Coon cat – they’ve seen rising demand from animal lovers who want to have their pets genetically replicated, with around 1,000 animals now cloned each year.

A magnitude 4.0 earthquake rattled the Ontario area Sunday morning, jolting some residents awake.

This comes just 5 days after a 3.1 magnitude quake struck around that area. The 3:51 a.m. quake, measured at a depth of about 3.54 miles, was centered southeast of Ontario, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. The agency initially reported the temblor as a 4.3. There were no immediate reports of significant damage. Eyewitnesses reported feeling shaking in Ontario, Pomona, La Verne, Riverside and Anaheim Hills.

Parts of northwestern Europe are on alert for a significant storm system with origins in the tropical Atlantic.

Hurricane Kirk, the 11th named storm of the 2024 hurricane season, peaked at Category 4 storm status on Thursday and has been on a gradual weakening since then. However, it will eventually target locations such as the United Kingdom and France with heavy rainfall, rough seas and damaging wind gusts. Forecast models show impacts beginning midweek as the storm system loses its heat source from the warm Atlantic Ocean and becomes known as a post-tropical cyclone. A post-tropical storm system is a cyclone that has lost its tropical characteristics but still maintains significant organization to produce heavy rainfall and strong winds.

