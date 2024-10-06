Dr. Vinay Prasad: No Amnesty for the COVID Tyrants
"I don't believe in forgiveness because in my opinion, these pieces of sh*t are still lying..."
"I don't believe in forgiveness because in my opinion, these pieces of sh*t are still lying. I mean, like if you want forgiveness, the first thing you have to say is what you actually did wrong, and they're still f***ing lying."
Source: Chief Nerd on X
This is an excellent presentation..... https://rumble.com/v5h388t-dr-j.-jay-couey.html?e9s=src_v1_ucp
These tyrants will NEVER ADMIT TO THE CRIMES AGAINST HUMANITY THAT THEY HAVE COMMITTED