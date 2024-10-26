One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Blasts heard in Tehran, nearby Karaj, and Damascus • Second wave of blasts heard in Shiraz • IDF confirms Israeli responsibility

Five explosions were reported heard across Tehran and the nearby city of Karaj early on Saturday morning, according to Iranian media, in what is alleged to be the beginning of an Israeli retaliatory attack on Iran. Iran told AFP that it had not received any reports of injuries from the strikes. Defense Minister Yoav Gallant was directing the attacks from a secure complex in IDF headquarters in Tel Aviv, according to Israeli media. There were reports of widespread internet outages across Iran as the attacks continued. "The IDF is currently attacking precise targets in Iran," IDF Spokesperson Daniel Hagari said in a statement. "This is in response to persisting attacks by the Iranian regime on the State of Israel.

Israel has intensified airstrikes against key Iranian military infrastructure, focusing on missile and drone manufacturing facilities, ballistic missile launchers, and essential air defense components, according to JPS.

The strikes aim to significantly weaken Iran’s capability for aerial and missile-based attacks, with additional high-priority targets actively engaged as the operation progresses.

Saturday's strike was not just a threat; it was a promise that reached the heart of Tehran.

As dawn broke over Tehran today, it wasn't the usual hum of a busy city greeting the morning. Instead, the reverberations of precision strikes echoed across Iran’s strategic landscape. You could almost picture the startled faces behind closed doors in Iran’s power centers, scrambling to understand how Israel managed to pull off an operation so audacious, so brazen, and yet so meticulously calculated. For over three hours, Israel has been striking with unprecedented precision, unmasking a simple truth: Tehran, for all its bluster, isn’t untouchable. You can almost feel the tectonic plates shifting under Iran’s feet as the “regional power” finds itself reeling, looking a lot less like the force it projects to the world and a lot more like Hezbollah, scrambling to avoid the light.

The IDF announced early on Saturday morning that it had completed its reactive operation against Iran.

The IDF said that the strikes were conducted in response to the continuous attacks on the State of Israel and its citizens. The IDF confirmed the operation was over and that all mission goals had been achieved, with all planes returning safely home. The IAF struck missile manufacturing sites that produced the missiles Iran fired at Israel over the last year. Simultaneously, the IDF struck surface-to-air missile arrays intended to restrict Israel's aerial freedom of operation in Iran. "The State of Israel reserves the right to defend its citizens if the Iranian regime continues attacks against the State of Israel and its civilians," the IDF said.

Israel struck several targets across Syria and Iraq as part of its wide-reaching response to Iran.

Israel struck several targets across Syria and Iraq as part of its wide-reaching response to Iran on Saturday. In Syria, Israel struck military targets across the center and south of the country, Syrian media confirmed. There were early reports of explosions outside Damascus, which the Syrian Military said was a result of Syrian air defense interceptions. "Around 02:00, [Israel] carried out an air strike against several military sites in the southern and central region of Syria.

Iran is prepared to respond to any Israeli “aggression,” Iran’s semi-official Tasnim news agency says, citing sources.

“There is no doubt that Israel will face a proportional reaction for any action it takes,” Tasnim quotes the sources as saying.

Guterres "has reached new heights of hypocrisy and insensitivity," Katz wrote.

Israeli Foreign Minister Israel Katz stated that United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and the Palestinian refugee agency, UNRWA, were "complicit in war crimes" in response to the UN chief's reference to the strike that killed Mohammad Abu Itiwi in a Friday post on X/Twitter. Itiwi, a Nukhba commander in the Al Bureij Battalion of Hamas's Central Camps Brigade, was included in a list of UNRWA employees and personnel. "UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres declared persona non grata in Israel, has reached new heights of hypocrisy and insensitivity. Last night, he lamented the elimination of their 'UNRWA colleague' by IDF forces in Gaza," Katz wrote.

MKs set to prevent UN’s Palestinian refugee agency from operating in Israel, close Gaza and West Bank access points to it, radically complicating its work there; US, UN, EU object

Despite strong objections from the United Nations, European Union and Biden administration, lawmakers on Monday are slated to approve a pair of laws that will essentially bar UNRWA, the UN agency for Palestinian refugees and their descendants, from operating in Israel, and severely curtail its activities in Gaza and the West Bank. The first bill, sponsored by Yisrael Beytenu MK Yulia Malinovsky and Likud lawmaker Dan Illouz, among others, would ban state authorities from having any contact with UNRWA. The second, sponsored by Likud MK Boaz Bismuth, would effectively prevent the organization from operating in Israeli territory by revoking a 1967 exchange of notes providing the basis for its activities.

Kiev has blasted Secretary-General Antonio Guterres for taking part in the BRICS Summit in Russia

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has rejected a visit to his country by Antonio Guterres after the UN secretary-general attended the BRICS Summit in Russia this week, AFP reported on Friday, citing sources. Leaders from around the world gathered in Kazan this week for the 16th BRICS Summit. The UN chief’s spokesperson told reporters that the meeting was “of great importance” for the work of the United Nations, with the BRICS countries representing nearly half of the world’s population. It is “standard practice” for the secretary-general to attend “meetings of organizations with significant numbers of important member states,” such as the G7 and G20, the spokesman stated.

It’s Kiev that is erratic and unpredictable on peace talks, the president has said

Moscow remains willing to negotiate a resolution of the Ukraine conflict, in which both sides would make compromises, Russian President Vladimir Putin has said. Putin was asked how his government envisioned the end of the hostilities with Ukraine during a late night interview on the sidelines of the BRICS summit in Kazan, which Russian media released on Friday morning. “Any outcome should be favorable to Russia, and I say that directly,” he said. That said, Moscow does not rule out compromises on its part as long as they are “rational,” the Russian leader added. Unfortunately, Ukraine’s unwillingness to negotiate renders moot any discussions of what Moscow would be willing to offer.

A few months after Russia began its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022, satellite imagery captured unusual activity at a restricted military research facility nestled among the birch forests northeast of Moscow.

The Russian site, called Sergiev Posad-6, had been quiet for decades, but it had a notorious Cold War past: It had once been a major research center for biological weapons, with a history of experiments with the viruses that cause smallpox, Ebola and hemorrhagic fevers. Satellite imagery over the next two years — collected by Google Earth and commercial imaging firms MAXAR and Planet Labs — shows construction vehicles renovating the old Soviet-era laboratory and breaking ground on 10 new buildings, totaling more than 250,000 square feet, with several of them bearing hallmarks of biological labs designed to handle extremely dangerous pathogens.

North Korea's assistance to Russia is not altruistic. Pyongyang's compensation includes, among other things, Russian technology that facilitates the construction of miniature nuclear warheads and the launching of ballistic missiles from submarines. What is known about Kim Jong Un's underwater arsenal, surpassing the US fleet in numbers?

he treaty on "comprehensive strategic partnership" concluded between Moscow and Pyongyang creates a formal framework for military cooperation, which both regimes have been developing for many months. According to new reports, munitions, weapons, and—also—pilots and soldiers handed over by Kim Jong Un to Putin are a type of currency in their bilateral relations.

A North Korean balloon filled with trash exploded over South Korea, with part of its contents landing in the residence of South Korean President Yoon Suk Yeol, according to the presidential security service.

The balloon burst early on Thursday, October 24, scattering debris on the presidential property, the strict security perimeter confirmed. The balloon also contained leaflets criticizing the South Korean leader. This incident occurred while President Yoon Suk Yeol was meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda in Seoul. During a joint press conference, Yoon Suk Yeot said that South Korea would not remain passive regarding North Korea’s deployment of troops to Russia. The country is seriously considering providing defensive military support and humanitarian aid to Kyiv.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen writes in her recent report that the EU should create a new intelligence body to deal with external threats.

EC chief Ursula von der Leyen’s call to create a new united intelligence body for the EU is a product of the EU institutions seeking to strengthen the union’s “federal aspect,” says former Swedish Air Defense officer Mikael Valtersson. “Their long-term goals are to turn the EU into a federal state like the USA,” Valtersson tells Sputnik, referring to the EU institutions. “There are both federalist and antifederalist forces fighting about the future of the EU within the organization. Those that want a more federal EU use every pretext they can find to strengthen and create new federal institutions.”

Conservative hero Viktor Orbán once called the EU ‘a contemporary parody of the Soviet Union’. And he means it.

The Hungarian Prime Minister has been in a collision course with the European bureaucracy and the powerful Commissioners pushing for all kinds of failed – sometimes deranged – Globalist policies. He has openly stated on what he sees as ‘EU Blackmail’: ‘There is not enough money in the world to force us to accept mass migration and to put our children in the hands of LGBTQ activists’ – and don’t you get him started about the western powers inching for war in Ukraine and the need for peace.

A populist has been elected as Parliament President in Austria for the first time ever following national elections in September.

Freedom Party of Austria (FPOe) lawmaker Walter Rosenkranz won the votes of 100 of the 183 deputies in the assembly. Only the Greens unanimously opposed him, while other parties allowed their members to vote freely. The position is the second-highest office of state after the Federal President and is traditionally awarded to the party that comes first in national elections. The FPOe won in September, beating the notionally center-right Austrian People’s Party (OeVP) into second place.

It took no less than 223 days for the Netherlands to form its current right-wing government. In the process, the PVV leader Geert Wilders had to give up his ambitions to become Prime Minister and former intel chief Dick Schoof was chosen instead.

But it’s starting to look like it may have been worth the wait, as the new government is fulfilling its promises when it comes to the hot European issue of the moment, the fight against illegal immigration. Today, the Dutch government announced ‘unprecedented measures’ to curtail migration, including ‘re-introduction of border checks.’

Illegal aliens cost American taxpayers over $150 billion in 2023, according to a new report.

The details: The report, conducted by the Federation for American Immigration Reform (FAIR), found that federal, state, and local governments spent $182 billion on services for illegal aliens in 2023, like education, law enforcement, and medical services…For perspective, $150 billion is more than twice the Department of Homeland Security’s annual budget. Zoom out: Jodey Arrington, Chairman of the House Budget Committee, says the $150 billion figure is a “conservative estimate.”

Arch-neoconservative and Washington Post editor-at-large Robert Kagan has resigned from the newspaper after it declined to endorse a candidate in the 2024 presidential race. Kagan, who writes a column for the Post, is married to the Biden-Harris government’s former Under Secretary of State for Political Affairs, Victoria Nuland—the globalist architect of the Ukraine war.

Kagan’s resignation follows The Washington Post’s announcement that it will not endorse Kamala Harris for president less than two weeks before Election Day. This is the first time the newspaper has declined to endorse a candidate since the 1988 presidential election. Publisher and CEO Will Lewis announced the decision to the newsroom on Friday.

The Sikh community numbers about 800,000, but only a handful support the separatist Khalistan movement which has taken over Justin Trudeau’s party

With the current Canada-India spat – triggered by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s accusation of New Delhi's involvement in the assassination of Hardeep Singh Nijjar, an activist associated with the Khalistan movement which backs a separate Sikh nation in northern India, things have come full circle for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government. Taking a bold initiative to break with the past and make a new beginning, Modi’s administration in 2016 roped in a British Sikh activist named Jasdev Singh Rai to reach out to Canadians of the same faith. “Rai visited Canada a few times, but reportedly under pressure from the Khalistani lobby, the Trudeau government barred him from entering the country,” recalls a Punjabi journalist in Brampton, Ontario.

Patrick Coffin Interviews Peter R. Breggin MD

RF exposure, pulse-modulated multipliers, 10Hz ELF brain disruption, and WiFi memory effect in body tissues.

I loathe WiFi for what it has stolen from my clients—their health, peace, livelihoods, and arguably — their lives. I loathe it because it divides us, turning places of work, worship, and dwelling into uninhabitable wastelands. I loathe it for its insidious power to lure people unknowingly into a life forever marked by electrical sensitivity and for how it recruits the unaware—useful idiots—into harming not only themselves but those around them, deepening the tragedy of this unseen force. Why is WiFi so often named as the cause of a shattering of health and vitality among my clients and fellow sufferers? What exactly is it about WiFi that seems so incompatible with life? Why, despite the knowledge of harm, do we continue to accept and expect it everywhere? What are the solutions?

In just over 2 months every small business owner in America is required to be registered with the Federal Government’s Financial Crimes Enforcement Network (FinCEN). The Biden/Harris administration rolled out this unconstitutional law, known as the Corporate Transparency Act (CTA), on January 1st, 2024.



The CTA requires all small business owners in the United States, with revenue under 5 million and less than 20 full time employees to self-report to FinCEN, housed under the Department of Treasury. According FinCEN’s website:

“FinCEN is a bureau of the U.S. Department of the Treasury. The Director of FinCEN is appointed by the Secretary of the Treasury and reports to the Treasury Under Secretary for Terrorism and Financial Intelligence. “

What if I told you that the banks you trust with your life savings are on the brink of collapse? Yes, right now, all around us, hundreds of big U.S. banks are falling apart, and your money is at risk. But there's a solution for those who want to safeguard their finances before the inevitable failure of these institutions. Today, I’m going to explain to you what's happening to the American banking system and show you how to protect your money before it’s too late.

Regulators say companies inflicted 'real harm' to thousands of consumers with Apple Card

Government regulators on Wednesday ordered Apple and Goldman Sachs to pay a combined $89 million in penalties and restitution for misleading consumers about the Apple Card and mishandling their complaints. The Consumer Financial Protection Bureau said its investigation found the partners violated the Consumer Financial Protection Act and the Truth in Lending Act, NPR reports. "These failures are not mere technicalities," Director Rohit Chopra said. "They resulted in real harm to real people." The harm included wrongful charges, mishandled disputes, and damaged credit reports, he said, which affected hundreds of thousands of cardholders.

Goodbye Net Zero?

Over the past few months, the newswires have been hot with stories about the large-scale data centres that will be required to meet the needs of the forthcoming revolution in Artificial Intelligence (AI). How much electricity will these new data centres consume and what does that mean for the electricity demand forecasts underpinning the plans for Net Zero?

Recent Date Centre Announcements. To give a flavour of the scale of data centre developments that are coming, it is helpful to look at recent announcements from large tech companies. Back in March, it was announced that Amazon had bought a 960MW data centre that is powered by an adjacent nuclear power station. In April, Mark Zuckerberg CEO of Meta that owns Facebook and Instagram said energy requirements may hold back the build out of AI data centres. He also talked about building data centres that would consume 1GW of power.

In the 1989 film 'Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade', the Holy Grail is found hidden deep within the Arabian Temple of the Sun.

In an almost uncanny coincidence, archaeologists uncovered a 'holy grail' cup and 12 bodies inside the movie's real-life filming location in Jordan. Researchers made the shocking discovery this summer while excavating the 2,000-year-old Al Khazneh, or Treasury, in the ancient city of Petra. But an expert now says that, despite its striking similarity to the prop from the film, this is not a case of 'art imitating life'. Writing in The Conversation, archaeologist Claire Isabella Gilmour, of the University of Bristol, unravels the mystery of the remarkable real-life object.

Kristy rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale and peaked at 21:00 UTC on Thursday, October 24, 2024, about 1 565 km (970 miles) SW of the southern tip of Baja California.

Tropical Cyclone “Kristy” formed from the remnants of Tropical Storm “Nadine” on October 21, 2024. Nadine made landfall in Belize on October 19, moved over northern Guatemala and then over southern Mexico, flooding over 1 200 homes in 20 municipalities of the state of Chiapas and leaving at least 3 people dead. Kristy continued intensifying after exiting into the Pacific Ocean and on Thursday, October 24, it rapidly intensified into a Category 5 hurricane on the Saffir-Simpson Hurricane Wind Scale. Kristy’s peaked at 21:00 UTC on October 24, with maximum sustained winds of 260 km/h (160 mph) about 1 565 km (970 miles) SW of the southern tip of Baja California.

Tesla locked driver in car as it burst into flames.... like a death chamber everything shuts down as the battery begins to burn.... smart cars are looking like the next assassination tool..

