Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is denying a Monday Washington Post report which sent oil prices sliding and which painted a picture of President Biden using diplomatic finesse to ensure Israel won't strike Iran's nuclear or oil sites.

"We listen to the opinions of the United States, but we will make our final decisions based on our national interests," Netanyahu’s office said Tuesday, as cited in Bloomberg. The new report notes that Israeli is merely "weighing US misgivings" and has committed to nothing concrete regarding strike plans. This is widely being taken as a clear denial of the main substance of the prior WaPo report, which stated Monday afternoon that "Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has told the Biden administration he is willing to strike military rather than oil or nuclear facilities in Iran" - citing two unnamed officials.

Israel has reportedly assured the US it would hit Iranian conventional military targets rather than nuclear facilities or oil fields.

The IDF retaliatory strike on Iran should target the country’s oil fields because of the negative impact that would have on the Islamic Republic’s economy, Yesh Atid Party head and leader of the opposition, Yair Lapid, told The Jerusalem Post on Tuesday. “We should start with the oil fields,” Lapid said as he sat in his Tel Aviv office. He spoke as Israel had reportedly ceded to a US request not to target Iran’s oil fields or nuclear sites during its anticipated retaliation for Iran’s ballistic missile attack on the Jewish state on October 1.

From long-range missiles to bunker-busting bombs, Israel has spent decades and billions developing specialized munitions for a possible attack on Iran's nuclear facilities.

Over recent decades, Israel's defense establishment has invested billions in preparing for a potential strike on Iran, developing specialized munitions along the way. Some of these capabilities were only revealed after being sold to foreign air forces. Here’s what can be disclosed amidst these preparations. Last month, Israel conducted another strike in Yemen, deploying F-15 jets from a base 1,800 kilometers away, showcasing its renowned improvisation skills. These aircraft, initially designed for air combat, were modified in Israel for strike missions. The Israeli Air Force also equipped them to carry modern munitions from both American and Israeli manufacturers.

Washington is concerned over the IDF bombing campaign in Beirut as Netanyahu rejects a unilateral ceasefire.

The United States has warned Israel that military aid could be restricted unless it takes steps to improve the humanitarian crisis in Gaza, in one of the more serious disputes between the two arch-allies since the October 7 massacre attack. The State Department, the White House, and the Pentagon confirmed that US Secretary of State Antony Blinken and US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin sent a letter on the issue to Defense Minister Yoav Gallant and Minister of Strategic Affairs Ron Dermer.

Reports published by the European Leadership Network (ELNET) highlight 30 Hamas affiliated actors across continent.

A series of investigative reports released on Tuesday by the European Leadership Network (ELNET) exposes an extensive network of Hamas-affiliated organizations and individuals operating across several European countries. The reports, focusing on the UK, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, and Belgium, were released one year after the October 7 attack in Israel. ELNET's investigation identified approximately 30 organizations and individuals with alleged ties to Hamas, some of which were formally designated by Western nations, who operate freely across the continent despite Hamas’s designation as a terrorist organization by the European Union and various other governments.

Chairman of the Aerospace Industry Workers Organization, Yair Katz: "The headline published this morning in the Financial Times is incorrect.

Israel has a stockpile of interceptor missiles that can be sufficient for a long-term war - in a variety of arenas. I do not know who is behind the article, I do know that he is irresponsible at best or seeks to weaken the State of Israel at worst"

Wall Street Journal publishes editorial criticizing UNIFIL after it refused to agree to Israel's request and relocate its peacekeepers: "UNIFIL leaves its peacekeepers in harm’s way, while Israel fights and does their job for them."

The Wall Street Journal on Tuesday published an editorial entitled “A UN Peacekeeper is Hezbollah’s Best Friend”, criticizing UNIFIL after it refused to relocate its peacekeepers who are stationed in Lebanon when asked to do so by Israel. The editorial noted the failure of UNIFIL in its role to keep armed terrorists out of southern Lebanon, where they could shoot at Israel. “It failed so abysmally that Israel has had to go to war to clear out the terrorists. So what does UNIFIL do now? It refuses to fight, refuses to move, and blames Israel for putting its non-peacekeepers at risk,” the editorial pointed out.

Canada designates PFLP-affiliated Samidoun as a terrorist organization, US adds a Canadian citizen connected to the group to its counter-terrorism list.

Canada has officially designated the Samidoun organization as a terrorist organization, while the US has added a Canadian citizen connected to the group to its counter-terrorism list, The Canadian Press reported on Tuesday. Canada’s Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc announced that Samidoun will now be subject to Criminal Code provisions that prohibit individuals from donating or providing resources to the organization. Samidoun, which claims its objective is to fight for "the Prisoners of Palestine", is said by the Canadian government to have "close links with and advances the interests of" the Popular Front for the Liberation of Palestine (PFLP), a group already classified as a terrorist entity in Canada.

The US is concerned about reports of North Korean soldiers being sent to Russia to participate in the war against Ukraine. However, such a move also indicates Moscow's desperation, states White House National Security Council spokesperson Sean Savett.

According to Savett, if the reports of North Korean troops directly participating in the war against Ukraine are confirmed, it would indicate a significant expansion of defense relations between North Korea and Russia. "Such a move would also indicate a new level of desperation for Russia as it continues to suffer significant casualties on the battlefield in its brutal war against Ukraine," he added.

The country’s military previously warned it would disconnect the two parts of the peninsula in response to Seoul allegedly flying drones over Pyongyang

North Korea has blown up sections of roads leading to South Korea, effectively disconnecting the two countries, according to the military in Seoul. Explosives were detonated on the northern side of the border on Monday, the South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said in a statement, as quoted by the Yonhap news agency. “North Korea has detonated parts of the Gyeongui and Donghae roads north of the Military Demarcation Line at around noon,” the statement read. The two roads had not been in active use since August and the blasts did not cause any damage on Seoul’s side of the border, the JCS said. The South has, however, ramped up surveillance and readiness after the incidents.

Russia must be sent “screaming in terror” in order for Kiev to achieve its goals, senior aide Mikhail Podoliak has claimed

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky is set to reveal the details of his much-hyped ‘victory plan’ to MPs in Kiev on Wednesday, weeks after presenting it to US President Joe Biden. The unveiling is expected at an extraordinary session of the Ukrainian parliament. Sergey Leshchenko, an aide to the head of the Ukrainian presidential office, suggested in a social media post on Monday that “obviously, now there is only one reason for such an event, and that is the public presentation of the victory plan.” Zelensky’s team has used the term ‘victory plan’ to describe a set of requests to Kiev’s Western backers. The details have not yet been made public, but the plan has been outlined in general terms by Ukrainian officials and Western media.

Civil society has been under increasing attack since a 2014 US-backed regime change operation trampled over the rights of ethnic Russians in eastern Ukraine.

The US-led world order is currently being discredited on a number of fronts. Economically the West is failing, with skyrocketing inequality and a loss of dynamism and innovation to the Chinese-led Global South. Its reputation lies in tatters as the genocidal brutality of its Israeli client state is fully unveiled. Now the defeat of the United States in its Ukraine proxy war threatens to hammer the final nail into the coffin as even its long assumed military superiority is in serious doubt.

In a significant escalation of rhetoric, Russian President Vladimir Putin has issued a new nuclear threat against Western nations.

He stated that Russia would contemplate using nuclear weapons if attacked by any state using conventional weapons. New developments have emerged this Monday during a parliamentary hearing, as Germany’s intelligence chief issued stark warnings about Russian espionage and preparations for military conflict with NATO.

An armed conflict could occur by 2030, according to Bruno Kahl, head of Germany's Federal Intelligence Service. “Putin will continue to test the West’s red lines and further escalate the confrontation,” he said.

Donald Trump once again spoke about Russia's invasion of Ukraine. At a rally in Pennsylvania, he declared that his intention was not to take sides but to stop the bloodshed.

On Monday, Trump participated in a meeting with his supporters in Oaks, a suburb of Philadelphia, where he answered questions from his followers, mainly focusing on the economy and immigration. During one of his responses, he digressed into the topic of the war in Ukraine. Trump reflected on his strong rapport with Putin, stating he understood the situation. He mentioned how Ukraine was a source of pride for Putin and recalled telling him not to invade, which he claimed prevented any action. According to Trump, the current conflict results from Biden's leadership, as Putin couldn't take him seriously.

The Pentagon has described China's large-scale military exercises near Taiwan as an operation of coercion, while the US reiterated its commitment to maintaining stability in the Taiwan Strait, according to Pentagon spokesperson Brigadier General Pat Ryder.

"We have closely monitored the People's Liberation Army (PLA) exercise, JOINT SWORD 2024B, around Taiwan. This military pressure operation is irresponsible, disproportionate, and destabilizing," he said. The spokesperson added that it has been a long-standing tradition for Taiwan's president to deliver remarks on the national holiday of October 10, which usually does not provoke a significant response from China. However, Beijing has chosen this opportunity for provocative military actions.

Both candidates agree the Chinese Communist Party poses a threat to the United States, but they have different strategies on how to address it.

The next president will likely preside over one of the most consequential periods in the nation’s relations with communist China, an adversary that has the intention and capacity to displace the current U.S.-led world order. Eight in 10 Americans view China unfavorably, according to a Pew Research Center report released in July. Washington also has a consensus that the Chinese regime poses a threat as it closes the power gap with the United States in military, diplomatic, and technological domains. The current approach to China began with former President Donald Trump. Identifying China as a “strategic competitor,” the Trump administration took a new approach to U.S.–China relations.

Rasmussen Reports’ head pollster, Mark Mitchell, says former President Donald J. Trump has taken the edge over Vice President Kamala Harris in Pennsylvania.

According to Mitchell, Trump has opened up a three-point lead in their latest survey of the critical swing state, after being tied with Harris in their September poll. “When I polled Pennsylvania in September, I had a tie. But that really was—you know—some of these major events they get a lot of press coverage on, they do get a juice for about two or three weeks. I think it is more what pollsters call a response bias than anybody actually changing their mind,” Mitchell said in a recent interview with Benny Johnson.

While we squabble over which side is winning this losing battle to lead the country, there is something being concocted in the dens of power, far beyond the public eye, and it doesn’t bode well for the future of this country.

Anytime you have an entire nation so mesmerized by the antics of the political ruling class that they are oblivious to all else, you’d better beware. Anytime you have a government that operates in the shadows, speaks in a language of force, and rules by fiat, you’d better beware. And anytime you have a government so far removed from its people as to ensure that they are never seen, heard or heeded by those elected to represent them, you’d better beware.

India and Canada have expelled their top diplomats amid escalating tensions over the assassination of a Sikh separatist on Canadian soil, marking a new low in a historically cordial relationship. While past disagreements have strained ties, none have reached this level of open confrontation.

In 1974, India shocked the world by detonating a nuclear device, drawing outrage from Canada, which accused India of extracting plutonium from a Canadian reactor, a gift intended solely for peaceful use. Relations between the two nations cooled considerably – Canada suspended support to India’s atomic energy programme.

P.E.I. MP Sean Casey says voters in his riding have 'tuned Justin Trudeau out'

A Liberal backbencher is publicly calling on Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to step down as party leader as other MPs co-ordinate their efforts to force him out. Sean Casey, the MP for Charlottetown, told CBC News Network's Power & Politics that Trudeau's leadership has become one of the main topics of conversation when he speaks to voters in his riding. "The message that I've been getting loud and clear — and more and more strongly as time goes by — is that it is time for [Trudeau] to go. And I agree," he told host David Cochrane in an exclusive interview Tuesday. "People have had enough. They've tuned him out and they want him to go."

Tamara Ugolini speaks with lawyers Jeffrey Rath and Eva Chipiuk about a class-action lawsuit filed on behalf of Albertans who have suffered debilitating injuries from the COVID-19 vaccines.

Mask mandates will be returning to several counties in California’s San Francisco Bay Area starting next month.

The orders, which were handed down by individual counties, apply mainly to health care workers, although at least two Bay Area counties have extended the requirement to visitors and patients. A similar mandate was handed down broadly across the Bay Area for the 2023–2024 fall-through-spring period. Health officials in counties who have issued upcoming mask mandates say that the face coverings are designed to reduce the spread of COVID-19, influenza, and other respiratory viruses, harking back to the COVID-19 pandemic when mandates were widespread across much of the United States.

North America, with its vast resources, may be in a position to save the economies of the west. But governments on both sides of the border seem more concerned with green virtue signaling than actually finding a workable approach to carbon emissions that does not undermine our economies and ability to defend ourselves.

The prevailing notion, both in Ottawa and D.C., is that our countries should ignore our resources, and how best to use them, in order to fulfill a messianic vision of massive, rapid emissions reduction. Canada’s proposed carbon tax, pushed through media at government expense , and zealously promoted by Mark Carney , who thinks mass decarbonization, as epitomized by Europe, provides the road map to prosperity, despite the continent’s consistent economic lethargy.

The drugstore giant Walgreens will close down 1,200 stores across the country to help stem billions of dollars in losses, the company has confirmed.

According to Chief Executive Tim Wentworth, the move is part of a $1 billion cutting spree and restructuring effort after the company reported a $3 billion loss in the last financial quarter. However, Wentworth insisted that any serious turnaround would “take time.” “We are confident it will yield significant financial and consumer benefits over the long term,” Wentworth told investors in an earnings call on Tuesday.

Hurricane Helene may have completely flooded many parts of North Carolina, but residents are struggling to find enough water to drink thanks to extensive damage to water infrastructure.

Federal officials have said that the damage to water utilities from the storm and related flooding is so severe and spans such a broad inland area that it “could be considered unprecedented.” As of the end of last week, more than 1.8 million people were under a boil water advisory, while 136,000 people living in the southeast were served by non-operational water providers.

Amidst a time of upheaval, unrest and great concern about the current and future status of the European nations, brought upon by war, fledging economies, societal decay, and so on – the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR) decided to write a detailed piece attributing so-called “whiteness” and “Europeanness” as a threat to the culture and stability of the EU.

Published last month, the ECFR released a report titled “Welcome to Barbieland: European sentiment in the year of wars and elections.” The group explained the premise of their report in the opening introduction

The Florida government said the state has been ‘inundated with complaints’ about abortion activists pushing a radical ballot measure and announced that it has initiated ‘well more than 100 preliminary criminal investigations’ into potential fraud.

TALLAHASSEE, Florida (LifeSiteNews) — The Florida Department of State (DOS) Office of Election Crimes & Security (OECS) has released a 348-page interim report on its findings so far about substantial petition fraud allegedly used to get a radical pro-abortion amendment on the November ballot. Amendment 4, the so-called “Amendment to Limit Government Interference with Abortion,” states that “no law shall prohibit, penalize, delay, or restrict abortion before viability or when necessary to protect the patient’s health, as determined by the patient’s healthcare provider.”

The Satanic Temple opened a second telehealth abortion facility to provide what it describes as “religious abortion services,” and sees the killing of pre-born babies as part of its “destruction ritual.”

Despite its name, TST is not affiliated with the Church of Satan, an organization founded by Anton Szandor LaVey in the 1960s. TST also has its headquarters in Salem, Massachusetts, where it holds two virtual satanic Temple services each week. TST announced in a press release provided to The Christian Post that its new 24/7 telehealth abortion facility, “Right to Your Life Satanic Abortion Clinic,” will open in Virginia. Women will be charged a fee to obtain abortion-inducing drugs, but the group claims it will help pay for some travel-related expenses. In a TST document shared with CP, the group claims that abortion is part of its “destruction ritual that serves as a protective rite.”

A Kentucky woman accused of dismembering and cooking her mother’s corpse was reportedly performing witchcraft before police made the gruesome discovery.

Authorities say a repairman called Kentucky State Police on Oct. 9 to report the disturbing find at a home near Mount Olivet, located approximately two hours Northeast of Louisville, according to a local ABC affiliate. The man told police he was hired by homeowner Trudy Fields to do work on the property located on Brierly Ridge Road, but when he arrived nobody was home. As he began to go further onto the property, he discovered a “pile of hair” and a “blood-stained mattress,” along with what appeared to be “drag marks” near where he found the dismembered body believed to be Fields, according to the report.

