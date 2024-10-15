One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

By Dr. Mike Yeadon October 14, 2024

Kudos to the authors for showing that the attempt to get more eyeballs on the “Was there even a pandemic at all?” and “Was there really a novel pathogen?” are all blocked, even by alternative media outlets which claim to be on the side of freedom and against the oppressors.

I would have placed a strong bet on the reactions that their enquiry triggered.

That’s because they’re both working FOR the perpetrators, whether knowingly or not, I couldn’t say.

Toby Young refused to accept for publication a piece I wrote at the end of 2020, when I had become clear to me that the “PCR testing system” could never be accurate. I speculated that the reason all testing was taken out of publicly funded pathology labs attached to NHS hospitals & into purpose-built, new facilities, called “Lighthouse Labs”, was so that private money interests alone would have full control of “the numbers” from here on in.

Note that this happened in summer 2020. Even theoretically, accepting what I now know to be wholly lies, there’s no way that more testing would be need upon the arrival of “the next wave”.

Why go to all this trouble, removing quality assurance from many, highly experienced lab staff, who’s job it was and remains to run & interpret the tests that are run when your doctor says “I’d like to run a few tests”. These lab base staff are also accredited, which the much larger labs never were.

The nature of Mr Young’s response prompted me to discontinue reading or contributing to the Daily Sceptic.

He knew of my career and training because it had featured in several previous pieces he’d published. Had he been an honest broker, he couldn’t help being interested in my most recent deductions. His dismissal without detailed reasons confirmed my suspicions.

I have no history with Brownstone. After a while, you develop a keen nose for narrative management and I have accordingly not bothered reading their publications. This is what happens when the audience loses trust in your platform.

Best wishes,

Mike

