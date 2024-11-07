One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Kamala Harris called President Trump to congratulate him on his landslide victory.

President Trump absolutely crushed Kamala Harris on Tuesday night. It wasn’t even close. Trump is projected to win at least 312 electoral votes. He also won the popular vote. Kamala Harris will deliver her concession speech on Wednesday afternoon around 4 pm ET after she abandoned her supporters Tuesday night. Kamala Harris sent out her campaign co-chair Cedric Richmond to tell the crowd to go home last night.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Anger and soul-searching took hold of the Democratic Party on Wednesday, after Vice President Kamala Harris suffered an election loss that left some party officials and voters dumbfounded.

Harris was the self-styled underdog against her Republican rival, Donald Trump, having joined the race a little over three months ago, but the nature of her loss has some Democrats asking questions about the future of the party. The sharpest criticism contained accusations that the party had lied to its supporters about President Joe Biden's mental fitness until a disastrous TV debate with Trump in June raised alarm bells and ultimately led to the president exiting the race.

The projected president-elect has plans for illegal immigration, taxes, regulations, and tariffs.

Projected President-elect Donald Trump has made a number of sweeping proposals for a second term in office, outlining a wide-ranging agenda that targets federal regulations, taxes, immigration, and social issues. As of Wednesday morning, The Associated Press projected that Trump is the winner of the election after securing enough electoral votes over his opponent Vice President Kamala Harris. Early Wednesday, the former president and president-elect claimed victory in the 2024 presidential contest, telling supporters that voters had given him an “unprecedented and powerful mandate.” Early projections show that Trump may win not only the Electoral College but also the popular vote, something he’s never done in his previous two campaigns.

The tech mogul told Tucker Carlson that he will slash the number of federal agencies if he becomes part of the new administration

Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk has said he will seek to improve government efficiency by reducing the number of federal agencies if he is given a role in Donald Trump’s administration. Musk, a Trump supporter, made the remarks during an appearance on Tucker Carlson’s online show, broadcast from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate on Tuesday. Despite initially proclaiming political neutrality, Musk officially endorsed Trump after an assassination attempt on the president-elect in July. Trump promised the Tesla CEO that he would establish a special “government efficiency” commission, dubbed the DOGE, to be headed by the billionaire if he wins the election.

The Biden Gestapo Department of Justice (DOJ) and Special Counsel Jack Smith are reportedly scrambling to find ways to abandon their witch hunt against President-elect Donald Trump as he prepares to assume office.

According to sources close to the DOJ per NBC, high-level officials are now debating how to sideline both the Jan. 6 and classified documents cases. Despite substantial evidence suggesting these cases were politically motivated, DOJ officials are now faced with the reality that they won’t achieve a trial anytime soon, regardless of who resides in the Oval Office. With legal challenges and appeals poised to escalate to the Supreme Court, the department finally seems to realize that their flimsy cases lack the substance needed to hold in any meaningful court setting.

The Democrats are in the beginning stages of a civil war over President-elect Donald J. Trump’s crushing defeat of Vice President Kamala Harris. A senior Harri-Walz campaign official is trying to pin the blame on President Joe Biden, saying he “will hold a lot of blame for” the defeat and adding, “And frankly, he should.”

Biden was largely sidelined by the Harris-Walz campaign after being forced out of the race by Speaker Emerita Nancy Pelosi and other Democrat powerbrokers. However, a late intervention that saw Biden label Trump’s tens of millions of voters “garbage”—exacerbated by a failed attempt by his staff to doctor the official transcript recording the smear—went viral in the final days of the campaign. Trump quickly capitalized, arranging a garbage truck campaign stop and attending a high-profile rally dressed as a garbage man.

The Republican candidate’s success is “a much-needed victory for the world,” Hungarian PM Viktor Orban has said

The leaders of Hungary, Israel, France, India, and other nations have rushed to congratulate Republican candidate Donald Trump on his win in the 2024 US presidential election. On Wednesday, Trump declared victory over his Democratic rival, Kamala Harris, after securing wins in key battleground states. His second presidency will “truly be the golden age of America,” he said. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban was one of the first to congratulate the Republican candidate on what he called “the biggest comeback in US political history.” Trump will now become only the second US president to serve non-consecutive terms after Grover Cleveland in the late 1800s.

Donald Trump’s reelection as U.S. president was welcomed by Arab liberal journalists and writers, who expressed hope for change and stability in the Middle East, and wrote that Trump’s victory is a victory for the moderate axis in the region and a defeat for Iran and its militias. The following is a sampling of these responses: Trump's Victory Is “A Nightmare For The Terrorist Militias”

Bahraini journalist Ahdeya Ahmed Al-Sayed wrote: "President Donald Trump’s return [to the White House] is a nightmare for the terrorist militias and a new hope for stability in the Middle East."[1] Saudi journalist Ghassan Ibrahim, who lives in London and is the founder of the news service Global Arab Network, wrote on his X account: "Trump's victory is a victory for Israel in its war against terrorism. Trump has previously shown strong support for Israel, and he will continue this support, which could give Israel more freedom in its fight against Hizbullah's terrorism."[2]

The Trump win could push Hamas to prefer a deal under Biden, believing terms would be better given Trump’s pro-Israeli stances and Qatar ties.

President-elect Donald Trump’s comeback victory Tuesday weakens diplomatic efforts to end Israel’s multifront wars in the short term and calls into question US long-term support for Israel’s military campaigns against Iran and its proxies. It’s the equivalent of a diplomatic bombshell, whose chilling effects will be felt almost immediately, and which already seems to freeze such ceasefire efforts. Trump’s policies on all issues relating to Gaza, Lebanon, and Iran will be diametrically different than his predecessor US President Joe Biden and he will chart a new course.

IDF responds with heavy airstrikes in Beirut's Dahiyeh district

Hezbollah fired over 150 rockets at Israel on Wednesday, with several heavy barrages targeting northern and central Israel killing a foreign worker and wounding three people. Meanwhile, the group published a pre-recorded video message by its new leader Naim Qassem, in which he demanded that hostilities end before he would agree to hold ceasefire talks with Israel and generally continued his militant rhetoric. Throughout Wednesday, the fortieth day since the terror group’s leader Hassan Nasrallah was killed, Hezbollah launched numerous, smaller volleys of rockets and several drones at northern Israel. However, the terror group also fired several heavy barrages that caused casualties and considerable damage.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency, Rafael Grossi, expresses optimism about working constructively with US President-elect Donald Trump.

The head of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA), Rafael Grossi, announced on Wednesday that he may travel to Iran in the coming days to discuss the country’s contentious atomic program, Reuters reported. He also expressed optimism about working constructively with US President-elect Donald Trump, according to the report. "We are already talking to colleagues in Iran for my next visit, maybe in a few days. We still have to confirm the time but this will be done," Grossi stated at a news conference in Rome following a nuclear energy event.

"President Trump is not even elected for 2 hours and Houthis are wetting their pants..."

Former President Trump isn't even back in the White House, but news of his historic victory in the US presidential election has already sent shockwaves through the top leadership of the Iran-backed Houthi rebels. Reports on X indicate that the rebels have declared a ceasefire, halting a year of missile and drone strikes on Western-linked commercial and military vessels across the critical maritime chokepoint in the southern Red Sea. According to Defense Arabia on X, Houthi spokesman Yahya Sarea stated, "Our operations in international waters were purely defensive, and we announce their final cessation."

"if the chance that has been offered is not wasted."

Update(1419): Beijing's reaction to Trump's victory was characteristically guarded and cautious on Wednesday, with a statement expressing hope the future Trump White House will continue to handle China-US relations in accordance with the “principles of mutual respect and peaceful coexistence.” This presents the possibility of a new beginning in China-US relations "if the chance that has been offered is not wasted" - according to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. “The presidential election of the United States is its internal affair. We respect the choice of the American people,” spokesperson Mao Ning said.

The Republican has acknowledged that the US needs to focus on its own problems, Maria Zakharova has said

US presidential election winner Donald Trump’s promise to end international conflicts should be backed up by concrete actions once he returns to the White House, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. During his speech on Wednesday in which he declared victory in the US election, Trump also stated that during his first term from 2017 to 2021 “we had no wars, except we defeated ISIS (Islamic State/IS).” The 78-year-old dismissed claims by his opponents that he would “start a war” once he returns to office. “I am not going to start a war. I am going to stop wars,” the Republican insisted.

The US president reportedly wants to leave Kiev in the “strongest position possible” before Donald Trump takes office

The White House intends to expedite up to $9 billion in new military aid in a last-ditch effort to bolster Ukraine against Russia, before President-elect Donald Trump takes office in January, according to sources within the outgoing administration. The plan is driven by concerns that Trump, who has criticized President Joe Biden’s generous support for Kiev, may halt or significantly reduce US taxpayer-funded aid, as reported by sources speaking to Reuters and Politico on Wednesday. “The administration plans to push forward... to put Ukraine in the strongest position possible,” a senior official told Reuters on condition of anonymity. Politico described the plan as “the only option” to maintain the flow of weapons to Ukraine, although its sources acknowledged “immense” challenges.

Adding insult to injury, Trump is about to crush what's left of Europe's largest economy.

It's not a good day for the establishment. Just hours after Kamala Harris - and the Democrats - staggering loss which ushered in Trump as president for the third time and gave Republicans a sweep of Congress, Germany’s three-party ruling coalition which had been on the verge of collapse for months, imploded on Wednesday evening after Chancellor Olaf Scholz announced he will fire Finance Minister Christian Lindner over persistent rifts on spending and economic reforms, a move that paves the way for a snap election at the end of March.

The bloc must focus on arming Ukraine, Andrius Kubilius has claimed

A top priority for the next European Commission will be making the EU self-reliant and ready for war, as the US is likely to focus on China in the coming decades, Andrius Kubilius, the nominee for the EU’s new top defense post, has said. Kubilius made the statement at his confirmation hearing in Brussels on Wednesday, after he was nominated to become the first-ever EU commissioner for defense and space. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen designated the former Lithuanian prime minister for the position in September. The new commission is expected to take office by December 1.

The Prime Minister of Luxembourg, Luc Frieden, proposed the creation of a European army, fearing that the return of Donald Trump to the presidency of the United States could weaken Europe's security guarantees, The Telegraph informs.

In his speech, Frieden proposed that the first steps toward creating such an army should be taken by a "coalition of the willing" among EU countries. Frieden emphasized that the new army should be integrated with NATO and work in partnership with allies in North America. "Russia’s unacceptable invasion of Ukraine has been a wake-up call," he noted, stressing the need to strengthen institutions that can defend democratic values.

Ezra Levant hears from journalist David Atherton, who believes new U.K. Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch "is not the real deal" and won't steer the party in the right direction after a poor election performance.

“The conflict in the Middle East is probably the top risk of all right now."

When it comes to the price of oil, geopolitical volatility is usually a tailwind. However, when it comes to what big oil CEOs worry about the most, these conflicts - including the ongoing ones in the Middle East - are top of the list, according to a new report from Bloomberg. Oil executives are meeting at the region’s largest energy conference amid high market volatility, the report says. Rising tensions between Israel and Iran, an OPEC member, have traders wary of possible supply disruptions, while China’s weak economy is slowing oil demand growth. Meanwhile, U.S.-China relations remain uncertain, since President-elect Donald Trump has pledged significant tariff hikes on China if elected.

Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen unveiled a plan Tuesday designed to ensure more Americans have bank accounts and affordable credit, outcomes that she argues will create a stronger and more equitable economy.

The following report is by Yahoo! Finance: The initiative is part of the first-ever strategy by the Treasury Department to increase access to the financial system for Americans, as requested by Congress in 2023. “For the first time, Treasury’s strategy provides a national roadmap to expand access to foundational financial tools like credit and investments that are key to building wealth,” Yellen said. “Implementing these recommendations will help more families build financial security and get ahead.”

Gold was smashed last Thursday, dropping over $50 an ounce at one point during the trading session.

Since then, the price has traded sideways as investors contemplate the potential outcome of the U.S. presidential election, with results expected tomorrow evening…or at some point over the weeks to come. The two-month chart below places Thursday’s correction into perspective…As you can see, Thursday’s big sell-off wasn’t anything out of the ordinary. We’ve had a number of such price smashes since this gold bull market began in mid-February. In fact, what’s really remarkable is how regularly they have come…and how the rebounds have been just as consistent.

The Empire State Building glowed red for brief moments overnight as Donald Trump clinched victories in key swing states, North Carolina and Georgia, sparking backlash from Democrats who accused the New York City landmark of “celebrating the end of democracy.”

The landmark first lit up red from 11:22 to 11:27 p.m. after Trump was declared the winner in North Carolina. It illuminated red again at 1 a.m. following his success in Georgia. The building’s social media account had announced beforehand that it would light up red or blue for five minutes after each swing state win until 2 a.m. Although it only shone red twice as the election wrapped up around 5:30 a.m., some disappointed Democrats, already reeling from Vice President Kamala Harris’s lackluster support in New York City, voiced their frustration over the display.

The Edmonton Police Service is looking for suspects in separate incidents at Holy Rosary Church, including one in which a statue of Pope St. John Paul II was spray painted with the word 'burn.'

EDMONTON, Alberta (LifeSiteNews) – A series of “hate-motivated” arson and vandalism attacks against a Polish Catholic church in one of the Canada’s largest cities resulted in police asking for the public’s help to identify the subjects. In a press release, the Edmonton Police Service (EPS) said there have been three separate attacks against Holy Rosary Church, including one in which a statue of Pope St. John Paul II was spray painted with the word “burn.” “The cumulative effect of these events has resulted in the church and surrounding community feeling unsafe, particularly the residents who live at the rectory on site, as well as the occupants and users of the neighbouring convent and daycare building,” Acting Sgt. Cydney Ross said.

Barcelona experienced severe flooding after over two months’ worth of rain fell over the region in less than three hours on Monday, November 4, 2024, leading to severe floods across the region and causing significant disruption in flights, railways, and other transport services.

Storms impacting eastern Spain since October 29 caused heavy downpours in Barcelona this week, resulting in severe flooding and the suspension of railway services. Flights and other transport services were also disrupted. A hailstorm struck Barcelona on Monday, prompting a mobile alert to residents warning of extreme, continued rainfall on the city’s southern outskirts. Due to flooding concerns, authorities urged citizens to avoid gorges and canals.

Hurricane Rafael intensified to a Category 2 storm on Wednesday morning and may reach Cat. 3 strength on the five-step Saffir-Simpson scale by evening. Rafael's cone of uncertainty shifted further west than previous forecasts (read: here & here), putting offshore oil/gas rigs at increased risk across the Gulf of Mexico.

The National Hurricane Center in the US said Rafael was just southeast of Havana and packing winds around 100 mph, making it a Cat. 2 storm. The storm is expected to strengthen into a Cat. 3 storm, unleashing "life-threatening storm surge, damaging hurricane-force winds, and flash flooding" across west and central Cuba. "Rafael is likely to remain a hurricane over the southeastern and southern Gulf of Mexico during the next few days," NHC's Dan Brown wrote in a forecast.

