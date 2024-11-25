One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

French foreign minister says West should have no limits on support for Ukraine

This weekend France has belatedly made clear that it has joined allies Britain and US in authorizing Ukraine to use long-range missile for strikes on targets in Russian territory. The past week has witnessed significant escalation after Ukraine used both UK-made Storm Shadow missiles and US-supplied ATACMS in at least two separate cross-border assaults. And now: French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot told the BBC that Ukraine can shoot French longer-range missiles into Russia in the "logics of self-defense." The French Scalp missiles are the same as the UK's Storm Shadow missiles, which Ukraine had already used in attacks on Russia.

Maria Zakharova has slammed Paris for greenlighting Ukrainian strikes into internationally-recognized Russian territory

France’s greenlight for Kiev strikes on internationally-recognized Russian territory will only hurt Ukraine and further escalate the conflict, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova warned on Saturday. Her remarks followed a statement by French Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot. In an interview with the BBC, Barrot said that Paris does “not set and express red lines” on its support for Kiev, and that long-range strikes on Russian soil may be carried out by Ukraine “in the logics of self-defense.”

Desperate to bolster Ukraine's standing in the war before the transition of power on January 20, the Biden administration is looking at a range of serious escalations.

According to the New York Times, US and European officials have discussed a range of options they believe will deter Russia from taking more Ukrainian territory, including providing Kiev with nuclear weapons. The outlet reports that Western officials believe the Kremlin will not significantly escalate the war before Donald Trump is sworn in as President in January. Following the election of Trump earlier this month, the US and its NATO allies began taking steps to rush weapons to Ukraine and give Kiev the ability to strike targets inside Russian territory with long-range weapons.

Lithuania will soon transfer the first tranche to support Ukraine’s DeepStrike weapons.

Ukraine’s Defense Minister Rustem Umierov and Lithuanian Defense Minister Laurinas Kasciunas sign a memorandum on financing the production of Ukrainian long-range drones. DeepStrike weapons are designed to strike the enemy on its territory using air and sea drones. The Lithuanian side is already working on finalizing bureaucratic procedures, and the first tranche will be transferred in the near future. This is a long-term agreement under which funding of €10 million has already been agreed.

"And to say otherwise would be dishonest."

A top US Navy admiral has warned this week that the recent move of Washington to give advanced long-range weapons to Ukraine is depleting US missile stocks. Adm. Sam Paparo, Commander of US Indo-Pacific Command, told a Brookings Institution audience earlier this week that earlier in the war the US was shipping less valuable weaponry to Ukraine, which didn't deeply impact readiness for big global threats like China. More advanced defense tech is currently being shipped, and this presents a serious problem for the United States' long-term defense needs.

The outgoing US president is risking direct war with Moscow knowing he can’t be held accountable by voters anymore

The nameless and faceless American officials who’ve apparently been running the country, since US President Joe Biden has been busy perfecting his Weekend At Bernie’s routine during his final weeks in office, have told the Western press that Biden had authorized American long range missile (ATACMS) strikes into Russian territory. Go ahead, Joe, tell ‘em! But apparently Joe didn’t want to “tell ‘em,” choosing instead to wander off into the Amazonian jungle when asked about it during a trip to Brazil. That also just happens to be where the good hallucinogenic plants are that would allow any remaining functional brain cells to forget about his pratfalling into a potential third world war.

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman Dmitry Medvedev suggested that the Kremlin would consider exchanging nuclear information with Western enemies in response to reports that the US is considering reintroducing nuclear weapons to Ukraine.

"It is worth considering which of the US's enemies we might potentially transfer our nuclear technologies to," Medvedev said in a statement on his Telegram channel. Medvedev's statements come after Russia updated its nuclear doctrine to state that any attack on the country by a nonnuclear power with weapons supplied by a nuclear power would be considered an assault worthy of a Russian nuclear response.

Germany prepares for conflict with Russia. In a secret strategic document, Berlin has drawn up a plan for logistical efforts required to enable 800,000 NATO troops to pass through its territory in a matter of months.

The politically-decided German operation plan is a 1,000-page strategy document, the details of which are secret. It lists, for example, all the buildings and infrastructures which, for military reasons, need to be particularly protected. Above all, it also contains detailed plans on how to proceed in the event of defense, or even before, in the event of tension, i.e. if, for example, we were to react with deterrence to a Russian maneuver on NATO's eastern flank. Germany would then become a hub for tens of thousands, if not hundreds of thousands, of NATO troops who would have to be transported to the East, along with war materiel, food and medicine. The plan calls for 200,000 military vehicles to be moved within 3 months.

Calin Georgescu – who opposes arming and funding Ukraine – surges to surprising lead, stunning mainstream candidates in the presidential vote

Romanian nationalist Calin Georgescu has surprised observers by likely topping the first round of the country’s presidential election, according to provisional results. With more than 80 percent of ballots counted, in the early hours of Monday Georgescu, who has gained traction for his anti-Ukraine war stance, holds 22.1 percent of the vote, narrowly ahead of sitting Prime Minister Marcel Ciolacu, who follows with just over 22 percent. Georgescu, an ultra-religious and nationalist figure, has campaigned on reducing Romania’s reliance on imports and boosting domestic food and energy production. He has been a vocal critic of Bucharest’s role in the ongoing Ukraine conflict, arguing that NATO and the EU do not represent Romanian interests and suggesting that the war is being manipulated by American military companies.

The Freedom Party of Austria (FPÖ) has delivered a stunning blow to Austria’s political establishment, winning a landslide 34.8% of the vote in the Styria regional elections. For the first time since World War II, neither of Austria’s traditionally dominant parties—the Social Democrats (SPÖ) nor the Austrian People’s Party (ÖVP)—secured victory, signaling a seismic shift in Austrian politics.

This decisive win builds on the FPÖ’s strong performance in Austria’s national elections in September, where the party captured 29.2% of the vote, establishing itself as a dominant force under the leadership of Herbert Kickl. The FPÖ’s platform of border control, anti-globalism, and rejecting the woke agenda has resonated deeply with Austrians, who feel increasingly alienated by the policies of the left and the global elite.

I am not the only one standing here facing trial today. Politicians, opinion-makers, and critical citizens on the right are being prosecuted by the system,’ declared Raisa Blommestijn, exposing the crackdown on free speech enforced by left-wing activist judges.

Raisa Blommestijn, renowned legal philosopher and outspoken commentator, faced court on Thursday to answer politically driven charges of group insult and defamation. The case, which stems from tweets challenging mass immigration and exposing rising violence, has sparked heated debate over the erosion of free speech in the Netherlands and the growing tension between public discourse and state intervention.

A official petition advocating for a general election to challenge the newly established Labour Party government has surpassed one million signatures, marking rapid growth within a week, as of the latest update.

Initial reports recorded over 750,000 signatories, highlighting significant public engagement. The petition criticizes the government for allegedly retracting commitments made during the election campaign, prompting calls for an electoral challenge. As of Sunday after the petition was attracting 110,000 signatures per hour, one of the fastest ever petitions on the official UK government website.

Violence erupted on the streets of Montreal as anti-Israel, pro-Palestinian activists clashed with police, smashed windows, and set vehicles on fire. Videos shared on social media showed protesters waving Palestinian flags and chanting slogans amid the unrest. Meanwhile, Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau was seen attending Taylor Swift's concert in Toronto with his family.

Since when do foreign provocateurs, promoting a banned terrorist organization, get to veto who can and can’t walk on a sidewalk? Or which journalists can film a news story?

Iran has begun deploying advanced centrifuges which enrich uranium for the country’s nuclear program in response to a resolution by the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) calling for greater transparency into Iran's nuclear activities.

Speaking during an open session of parliament on Sunday, Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf criticized the resolution, accusing the United States and European nations of using Iran's nuclear program as a pretext for unjustified actions. He said, "The Islamic Republic of Iran's reciprocal response to this political misuse of the Board of Governors was immediately put into action, and the deployment of a set of new and advanced centrifuges has begun".

Iranian authorities are preparing to respond to Israel's October 26 attack on the Islamic Republic's military sites, an advisor to Iran's Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei said on Sunday.

"Military officials are planning various strategies to respond to Israel," Ali Larijani said in an interview with the IRGC-affiliated Tasnim News. Iran has been threatening to retaliate against Israel over the air strikes, which according to Israeli and US officials, knocked out Iran's last three Russian-provided S-300 air defense missile systems and left the country "naked".

BEIRUT (AP) — Hezbollah fired about 250 rockets and other projectiles into Israel on Sunday, wounding seven people in one of the militant group's heaviest barrages in months, in response to deadly Israeli strikes in Beirut while negotiators pressed on with cease-fire efforts to halt the all-out war.

Some of the rockets reached the Tel Aviv area in the heart of Israel. Meanwhile, an Israeli strike on an army center killed a Lebanese soldier and wounded 18 others in the southwest between Tyre and Naqoura, Lebanon's military said. The Israeli military expressed regret, saying that the strike occurred in an area of combat against Hezbollah and that the military's operations are directed solely against the militants.

Netanyahu holds consultation reportedly focused on how to sell agreement to public; US envoy said to have warned if no truce now, sides would have to wait for Trump

Israel has agreed in principle to a US-backed ceasefire with Hezbollah in Lebanon and Prime Minister Benjamin is now working on how to present it to the public, according to multiple reports Sunday night, after Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held high-level consultations on the matter. The meeting came as Israel was hit by waves of rocket fire from Lebanon throughout the day and the Air Force carried out repeated strikes on Hezbollah sites in Beirut. The reports on Kan, Ynet and Haaretz, which cited officials in Jerusalem, Washington and Beirut, all noted that approval of the proposal was not final, and that several issues must still be ironed out, but that Jerusalem had okayed the main tenets of the proposal. According to Ynet, this had been conveyed to Lebanon.

UAE Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, condemns murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan: It was an attack on our homeland, on our values and on our vision.

The UAE Ambassador to the US, Yousef Al Otaiba, on Sunday issued a statement following the murder in the UAE of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, the Chabad emissary to Abu Dhabi. In the statement, Al Otaiba said that Rabbi Kogan’s murder was “a crime against the UAE”. “Today the UAE mourns for Rabbi Zvi Kogan. Our thoughts are with his family, friends and community over his senseless death,” he said. “Zvi Kogan’s murder was more than a crime in the UAE - it was a crime against the UAE. It was an attack on our homeland, on our values and on our vision,” added the Emirati Ambassador. “In the UAE, we welcome everyone. We embrace peaceful coexistence. We reject extremism and fanaticism of every kind. We honor Zvi Kogan’s memory by recommitting ourselves to these values.”

The Iranian Embassy in the United Arab Emirates said that it "categorically rejects allegations" of any Iranian involvement in the murder of Rabbi Zvi Kogan, an Israeli-Moldovan Chabad emissary.

Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos said on Monday he will not take lightly "troubling" threats against him, just days after his estranged vice president said she had asked someone to assassinate the president if she herself was killed.

In a video message during which he did not name Vice President Sara Duterte, his former running mate, Marcos said "such criminal plans should not be overlooked." Security agencies at the weekend said they would step up their protocols and investigate the statement, which Duterte made at a press conference. The vice president's office has acknowledged a Reuters request for comment.

Hezbollah’s presence in Latin America should alarm Western defense officials...

The reelection of Donald Trump has sent ripples across terror-supporting and anti-Israel regimes. In the Middle East, Qatar claimed it would rescind its longtime asylum for Hamas leadership, and Iran is reportedly recalibrating its retaliation for Israel’s recent airstrikes. But the new Trump Administration should also be focusing on Latin America, where complicit nations have enabled Hezbollah to thrive. The U.S. must curtail Hezbollah’s active regional fundraising which not only supports attacks against Israel but transnational criminal activity, including bringing drugs and potential terrorists across America’s southern border.

Senator Susan Collins of Maine has been reportedly appointed as the Chair of the Senate Appropriations Committee.

This position places Senator Collins at the helm of the committee responsible for overseeing all discretionary spending within the federal government. Her new role grants her the authority to significantly influence funding decisions for various programs both nationwide and within Maine. In a statement regarding the appointment, Senator Collins indicated her intention to maintain a focus on several key areas.

Former Defense Department Chief of Staff Kash Patel joined Maria Bartiromo on Sunday Morning Futures this morning.

During their discussion Kash Patel explained how as FBI Chief he would help Americans regain trust in the rogue and politicized law enforcement agency. After years of serial liar and criminal actor James Comey who spied on the Trump campaign and then the Trump administration based on a known lie, then several more years of Chris Wray and his attempts to turn the FBI into a Stasi-like totalitarian and partisan elite police force.

"Adding fluoride to water increases the risk of neuropsychiatric disease in children and reduces their IQ..."

Florida’s Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo issued a new guidance on Nov. 22, advising against the long-standing practice“Adding fluoride to water increases the risk of neuropsychiatric disease in children and reduces their IQ,” Ladapo said in a post on X. “We can strengthen teeth without consuming this neurotoxin.” of adding fluoride to the public drinking water supply. In his guidance, Ladapo states that fluoride, which is known to strengthen teeth and make them more resistant to decay, is “widely available from multiple sources,” such as toothpaste and mouthwashes, and cites several studies that found a connection between negative mental side effects and fluoride exposure during childhood and pregnancy.

Ceva is the first and only company to have developed a mRNA platform for animals in less than three years,

The following report is a press release by Ceva Animal Health: Ceva Animal Health (Ceva) – the #5th largest animal health global player, present in 110 countries, unveils its latest investment in European vaccine manufacturing, with the construction of a new facility in Hungary, expanding the capacity of Ceva Phylaxia. Ceva Phylaxia, with over a century of expertise has been at the forefront of combating major livestock diseases through innovative research and vaccine development.

Operation Helo founder and director Matt McSwain tells 'Fox Report' how his organization is helping families impacted by Hurricane Helene.

The whiplash-inducing, “Hun­ger Games”-style race to become Donald Trump’s Treasury secretary made it easy for the media to ignore what has been going on with Janet Yellen — and the absolute mess she’s leaving for her successor.

Yellen — who, it was revealed Friday, will be replaced as Treasury secretary in January by hedge fund mogul Scott Bessent — was Joe Biden’s pick to run the office that is essentially the country’s CFO. Indeed, it could be the most important cabinet position in the White House given the importance of the US economy. Americans put Trump in office largely over his handling of the economy during his first term — job growth and wages that kept place with a low inflation rate.

Analysts from the leading investment bank Morgan Stanley predict that the US dollar will remain the dominant currency for a longer period despite the challenges from BRICS. The bank’s analyst highlighted that in terms of financial instability, investors flock to the US dollar and not the Chinese yuan.

Historically, the USD has maintained stability during a market crisis while other local currencies plummeted. The USD can withstand the whips of the currency market as it is backed by global trade, said Morgan Stanley on the BRICS de-dollarization initiative. “Which currency would you want to own when global stock markets start to fall? And the global economy tends to head into recession?” said James Lord, Morgan Stanley’s Head of Foreign Exchange Strategy. “You want to be positioning in US dollars because that has historically been the exchange rate reaction to those kinds of events.” In conclusion, Morgan Stanley predicts that the US dollar will reign supreme against the onslaught of the BRICS alliance.

Campaign season brought with it a steady stream of accusations that various parties and platforms were spreading misinformation and disinformation.

Most recently, the scandals at FEMA over avoiding homes with Trump signs was quickly slapped with a “misinformation” label…until FEMA itself admitted it had happened. MSNBC anchor Jen Psaki suggested “laws have to change” to combat the scourge. With the misinformation category being weaponized across the political spectrum, we took a look at how invested government has become in studying and “combatting” it using your tax dollars. That research can provide the intellectual ammunition to censor people online.

New documents show that Planned Parenthood has supplied the University of California San Diego with 'viable' dead babies up to six months old in exchange for patent deals, renewing suspicions that the nation’s largest abortion chain could be violating federal law.

(LifeSiteNews) – Newly obtained documents show that Planned Parenthood supplied the University of California San Diego (UCSD) with “viable” dead babies up to six months old in exchange for patent deals, renewing suspicions that the nation’s largest abortion chain could be committing partial-birth abortions and even infanticide in violation of federal law.

Former Google CEO Eric Schmidt says AI will change how children learn and could shape their culture and worldview.

Schmidt spoke at Princeton University — his alma mater — this week to promote his forthcoming book, “Genesis: Artificial Intelligence, Hope, and the Human Spirit.” Schmidt co-authored the book with Craig Mundie, former Microsoft CTO and OpenAI advisor, and the late American diplomat Henry Kissinger. Schmidt said during the talk that he thinks most people aren’t ready for the technological advancements AI could bring. “I can assure you that the humans in the rest of the world, all the normal people — because you all are not normal, sorry to say, you’re special in some way — the normal people are not ready,” Schmidt told the Princeton crowd.

What is it going to take for people to finally start waking up? Warheads are literally raining out of the sky.

The Russians essentially simulated what a nuclear attack on Ukraine’s fourth largest city would look like, and yet most people don’t seem too alarmed. The Russians only used conventional warheads, but they are clearly warning us that next time things could be very different. Meanwhile, we could see a massive escalation in the Middle East at any moment. Jesus specifically warned us that the days just before His return would be a time of “wars and rumors of wars”, and if you haven’t figured out that we are living in a time of “wars and rumors of wars” by now, I don’t know what to say. If we really are living in the end times, war is in our future.

Is this for real? Natural or engineered weather manipulation? Looks like we're heading straight into the worst ‘natural disasters’ EVER

