By Frank Bergman November 22, 2024

A group of leading Korean medical research scientists is raising the alarm after proving that Covid mRNA “vaccines” trigger sudden cardiac deaths.

Professor Jae-Hwan Nam of the Catholic University of Korea and Prof. Byung-Kwan Lim from Jungwon University led a team of researchers from several top Korean academic medical centers.

The team sought to investigate the impact of mRNA Covid “vaccination” on cardiovascular health.

The researchers raised concerns about the lack of official data regarding the cardiac toxicity of the Covid injections, despite the “vaccines” being pushed onto the public for almost four years.

The team investigated the effects of mRNA “vaccines” by setting up in the laboratory, which included the use of mouse models.

They published the results of their study in the journal PLOS One.

In the “Introduction” section of the study’s paper, the researchers write:

“Myocarditis is an inflammation of the heart muscle.

“According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), cases of myocarditis have occurred more frequently in males under 30 years of age following the second dose of the mRNA vaccines.”

“The reason for the increased risk of myocarditis in some individuals is not yet fully understood, and further research is needed to understand this phenomenon better,” they add.

“The risk of myocarditis in the general population has increased after COVID-19 vaccine administration,” the scientists note.

“This has become an important issue due to the increasing number of reported cases of myocarditis following vaccination.

“We investigate the causes and conditions under which myocarditis can occur.

“This includes various factors associated with the inflammation of cardiac tissues.”

During their investigations, the researchers found that Covid mRNA vaccines cause “inflammation and inflammatory cytokine IL-1beta and IL-6 production in the heart.”

The researchers also examined the impact of mRNA vaccine intravenous (IV) administration.

When studying in the laboratory environment in mice models with additional IV mRNA vaccination, the authors report an inducement of “cardiac damage in LPS chronic inflammation, particularly serum troponin I (TnI), which dramatically increased.”

The researchers conclude by sounding the alarm over their findings, warning that the investigations prove that Covid mRNA “vaccines” trigger sudden cardiac deaths by “dramatically” inducing “cardiotoxicity” in the heart.

The Korean study emerged shortly after a group of leading cardiologists in New Zealand revealed that Covid mRNA “vaccines” are spiked with a deadly “cardiotoxin.”

As Slay News reported last week, this cardiotoxin has been identified as the sole cause of surging heart failure and sudden cardiac arrest deaths around the world.

The explosive revelation was announced during a cardiology meeting in Auckland, New Zealand.

The nation’s most respected heart specialists discovered that the spike protein generated by Covid mRNA injections is responsible for unprecedented spikes in heart failure, sudden deaths, and other deadly diseases.

As a result, New Zealand cardiologists are now recognizing Covid mRNA “vaccines” as a “cardiotoxin” – a substance that causes direct harm to the heart.

According to the cardiologists who made the admission, this toxic protein is the root cause of the alarming increase in heart-related illnesses and deaths.

Since the rollout of Covid mRNA shots in early 2021, heart failure has skyrocketed in both young and old patients.

Many healthcare professionals are now beginning to speak out about a growing public health crisis that the government and health authorities seem determined to ignore.

Cardiologists around the world are highlighting that the rise in heart disease cases — especially in younger, previously healthy individuals — corresponds directly with the introduction of the mRNA “vaccines.”

In the United States, renowned cardiologist Dr. Peter McCullough has just issued a similar warning.

As Slay News reported, McCullough, one of the world’s most revered medical experts, issued a warning to the public that Covid mRNA “vaccines” were created to “strict military criteria” to serve as a “bioweapon.”

McCullough raised the alarm in a new interview while revealing the devastating impact on humanity caused by the mass global vaccination campaign.

The top doctor has been at the forefront of exposing the harms of the Covid mRNA injections.

“As a doctor, I have never seen something so injurious to the human body,” McCullough revealed.

McCullough continued by citing multiple studies, alongside his own findings, that prove the injections have caused unprecedented levels of death and injury.

The mRNA from the injections “invades the brain,” he explains.

“It invades the heart,” he continues.

“It causes brain and heart damage.

“It invades the bone marrow.

“It stimulates antibodies to attack cells and platelets.”

“It causes blood clotting and damage to blood vessels like we’ve never seen.”

He also noted that data from the University of Pittsburgh shows that the “vaccines” cause cancer.

“Since when do we have a protein that actually injures the brain, injures the heart, the bone marrow, the immune system, causes blood clotting, and potentially causes cancer in a single protein?” McCullough asked.

“It’s a weapon,” he concluded.

“According to strict military criteria, it’s a bioweapon.”

Meanwhile, a top Dutch government official has just admitted that Covid was a “military operation” and revealed that her nation was taking orders from the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) during the pandemic.

Dutch Health Minister Fleur Agema has revealed that the “military operation” was led by NATO and the Netherlands’ National Coordinator for Security and Counterterrorism (NCTV).

