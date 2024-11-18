One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

Ukraine's use of ATACMS does not change much militarily, only adds up to escalation and sets Donald Trump up for failure after inauguration, Michael Maloof, a former senior security policy analyst in the Office of the US Secretary of Defense, told Sputnik.

President Biden has approved the Ukrainian military's employment of US-manufactured ATACMS missiles to aid in defending their weakening positions within the Ukrainian-held territories of Russia's Kursk region, as reported by the New York Times on Sunday, citing informed US officials. ATACMS missiles have range of up to 200km, which is simillar or less than those Ukrainian drones already can fly. This makes the Biden's decision, if true, an act of 'unnecessary escalation', former Pentagon analyst said.

The missiles “will speak for themselves,” he said about strikes on Russian soil

Ukrainian leader Vladimir Zelensky has issued a thinly veiled threat to use US-supplied long-range missiles for strikes deep inside Russia. The statement came after multiple Western news organizations reported that outgoing President Joe Biden’s White House had reversed its long-standing policy of not allowing Kiev to use the ATACMS missiles to hit targets on Russia’s internationally recognized territory. “The plan to strengthen Ukraine is the Victory Plan, which I presented to our partners. One of its key points is long-range capabilities for our army. Today, there’s a lot of talk in the media about us receiving permission for respective actions,” Zelensky said at the end of his video address released on Sunday evening.

"Strikes are not carried out with words; such things are not announced. Missiles will speak for themselves—they certainly will."

President Vladimir Putin has previously warned that the move would mean NATO’s direct involvement in the conflict

Russian President Vladimir Putin has already shared his thoughts on possible Western approval for Ukraine to carry out long-range strikes deep within Russian territory, Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova has said. According to a report from the New York Times on Sunday, which cited unnamed American officials, US President Joe Biden has given Kiev the green light to deploy long-range American missiles against targets within Russia’s internationally recognized borders. “The president has expressed his opinion on this matter,” Zakharova told news outlet RBK on Sunday.

The president-elect’s son has blasted the “imbeciles” in Washington for reportedly approving Ukrainian missile strikes deep inside Russia

US President-elect Donald Trump’s eldest son, Donald Trump Jr., has lashed out at the Democrats following reports that outgoing President Joe Biden will allow Ukraine to use American-made long-range missiles to strike deep inside Russian territory. Trump Jr., who campaigned alongside his father during the 2024 presidential election and has been helping him pick members of his future cabinet, did not mince his words on social media. “The Military Industrial Complex seems to want to make sure they get World War 3 going before my father has a chance to create peace and save lives,” he wrote on X on Sunday. “Gotta lock in those $Trillions. Life be damned!!! Imbeciles!”

Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier warned that direct participation of Western countries in the Ukraine conflict will change its essence, and that Russia will be forced to make decisions based on the threats it faces.

Florian Philippot, the leader of the French Patriots party, has lashed out at outgoing US President Joe Biden over his reported approval of Ukraine’s long-range missile strikes deep inside Russia. By authorizing such strikes, "the deep state and its puppet Biden are trying to trigger World War Three before [Donald] Trump comes to power," Philippot wrote on his X page.

The attacks targeted energy infrastructures and facilities supporting Kiev’s military, the Defense Ministry has said

Moscow has confirmed that it conducted large-scale strikes on Ukraine overnight, targeting critical energy and military-industrial infrastructure. The Russian Defense Ministry issued a statement on Sunday detailing the operation, which utilized long-range air- and sea-based weapons as well as drones. “The strike targeted critical energy infrastructure supporting the work of Ukraine’s defense industrial complex as well as plants producing military equipment,” the ministry stated, adding, “All designated targets have been hit.” Further specifics on the extent of the damage have not been provided.

The Russian economy is facing serious difficulty as rising food prices and rocketing inflation continue to risk domestic stability in the country.

Russian president Vladimir Putin is facing an economic nightmare as the nation struggles to continue to fund his war effort in Ukraine. Soaring food prices and depleted war resources have seen the Kremlin attempt to strike a balance between maintaining the war machine in Ukraine whilst ensuring domestic stability. Currently, a kilogram of potatoes is at least 73% more expensive than at the start of the year, while the price of butter has increased by more than 30%, according to data released by the Federal Statistics Service on Thursday. Russia had already experienced rising food prices before this years surge, as Western sanctions, including restrictions on imports, increased the price of staple items including milk, bread and fish.

The move could come if the IAEA passes a new anti-Iran resolution, the country’s foreign minister has said

Iran could expand its nuclear program if the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) passes a resolution critical of the country, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi warned on Saturday. In an interview broadcast on Iranian state TV, he said Tehran was willing to cooperate with the UN atomic watchdog and resolve doubts about its nuclear program, but only if the agency abstained from political pressuring. Araghchi spoke ahead of the IAEA’s 35-nation board of governors meeting scheduled for next week. Several board members, including France, the UK, and Germany, reportedly have been advocating for a new resolution aimed at increasing monitoring of Iran’s nuclear sites.

On November 15, a member of Iran’s Assembly of Experts announced that the Assembly has selected three individuals as potential successors to Ali Khamenei in order of priority. However, the names of these candidates remain confidential.

This announcement by Abolhassan Mahdavi, the temporary Friday prayer leader in Isfahan, comes amid heightened tensions between Israel and the Islamic Republic and concerns over the possibility of Khamenei being assassinated by Israel. It is not the first time that a senior cleric makes a similar statement, but the timing on this occasion provokes more questions. Concerns over Khamenei's assassination. Even before the recent escalation between Israel and the Islamic Republic, discussions about Khamenei’s succession were already ongoing.

The Syrian regime, which refrains from directly participating in the fighting against Israel for a variety of reasons,[1] sees itself as part of the resistance axis led by Iran.

The Syrian government media frequently expresses support for Iran and its militias in the region, while strongly criticizing Israel and its ally, the U.S. Furthermore, recent articles in the Syrian government press have claimed that 'the struggle of the resistance axis is not against Israel, which is supported by the U.S., but is a direct struggle against the U.S.' These articles argue that the U.S. is responsible for fueling the conflict in the region, with the aim of ‘imposing its unipolar order on the world and on humanity' and eliminating the resistance movements in order to make the region completely pro-American.

IDF, Hezbollah confirm that the group's Media Relations Officer Mohammed Afif was eliminated in an Israeli airstrike in Lebanon.

The IDF on Sunday conducted a precise, intelligence-based strike in the area of Beirut and eliminated terrorist Mohammed Afif, the Chief Propagandist and Spokesperson of the Hezbollah terrorist organization, the IDF Spokesperson's Unit confirmed. Afif was a senior Hezbollah military operative, having joined the terrorist organization in the 1980s. Since the beginning of the war, Afif wielded significant influence over Hezbollah's military operations. He was in contact with senior officials and directly involved in advancing and executing Hezbollah’s terrorist activities against Israel, said the IDF.

Ankara, where many politburo members already live with their families, a practical landing spot after Doha pulls out of talks, but Turkey risks running afoul of Biden administration

Senior members of Hamas’s abroad leadership left Qatar last week for Turkey, an Arab diplomat told The Times of Israel on Sunday, after Doha said it was walking away from efforts to mediate an end to the war in Gaza. The Arab diplomat, who spoke on condition of anonymity, downplayed the significance of the move for the terror group, stressing that Hamas’s leadership abroad already spends much of its time in Turkey when they are not holding meetings in Qatar. The departure of Hamas’s senior politburo from Doha was first reported by Israel’s Kan public broadcaster.

Israel rules out Turkey as a mediator for hostages as Hamas demands a complete end to the Israel-Hamas war.

Turkey can’t become a mediator for a Gaza hostage deal, Israeli sources told The Jerusalem Post after KAN News reported that a number of Hamas leaders had left Qatar for Turkey. “I don’t know of any Turkish involvement, and I don’t think there could be,” one source told the Post. Qatar, along with Egypt, have been the main mediators for a deal to secure the release of the remaining 101 hostages, together with the help of the United States. Talks have largely been frozen since Hamas executed six of the hostages at the end of August, including Israeli-American captive Hersh Goldberg-Polin.

About 1,500 people died in protests that brought down Bangladeshi prime minister Sheikh Hasina this year, and as many as 3,500 may have been forcibly abducted during her 15-year rule, interim leader Muhammad Yunus said on Sunday.

The estimate by the economist and Nobel peace laureate, who is due to organize elections, is higher than the previous official count of about 1,000 deaths in the student-led demonstrations, which drew a ferocious crackdown. The protests, which began in July as a student-led movement against public sector job quotas, escalated into some of the deadliest unrest since Bangladeshi independence in 1971, forcing Hasina to flee to India.

Joins a small club of nations...

India has announced what it is describing as its first successful test of a long-range hypersonic missile, which occurred Saturday night. India's defense ministry said it was launched from Abdul Kalam Island off the coast of the eastern state of Odisha. "The flight data obtained from down range ship stations confirmed the successful terminal maneuvers and impact with high degree of accuracy," a statement said.

In another chilling assault on free speech in Britain, renowned journalist Allison Pearson has become the target of a controversy that showcased the dangerous encroachment of state power, blatant press intimidation, and the systematic dismantling of fundamental freedoms under the heavy hand of the Labour Party regime.

The saga began on November 11, 2024, when officers from the Essex Police arrived unannounced at the home of the award-winning journalist, who writes for The Telegraph. The officers informed Pearson she was under investigation for “incitement to racial hatred” over a tweet posted more than a year earlier in November 2023. Despite deleting the tweet upon realizing her error, Pearson is now the subject of a disproportionate and deeply concerning police investigation.

A former Canada Border Services Agency worker warned the country is ill-prepared for a surge of migrants fleeing mass deportation by the Trump administration; so, are the Trudeau Liberals ready to handle a 'tsunami' of illegal immigrants?

It’s not yet officially dead, but it is very close

Both leaders expressed commitment to responsibly manage the China-U.S. relationship during the critical transition period, the White House said.

President Joe Biden met with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Saturday for their final in-person meeting of Biden’s presidency. During their discussion, which lasted one hour and 40 minutes, Xi expressed China’s readiness to work with the incoming U.S. administration. The meeting took place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Lima, Peru, at the hotel where Xi was staying. During his opening remarks, Xi told Biden, “The United States has recently concluded its elections. China’s goal of a stable, healthy, and sustainable China–U.S. relationship remains unchanged.”

The transition team for former President Donald Trump is investigating potential legal actions against senior U.S. military officers involved in the 2021 withdrawal from Afghanistan, according to NBC News.

This effort includes exploring the possibility of a commission to examine the withdrawal process, focusing on military decision-making and execution. The Trump team is reportedly considering recalling officers to active duty, assessing charges as severe as treason. However, legal basis for such charges remains unclear as the officers adhered to orders from President Joe Biden, who authorized the withdrawal. Mark S. Zaid, attorney for former deputy assistant secretary of defense Matt Flynn, denied Flynn’s involvement in this investigation, though sources suggested he was assisting in the effort.

Speaker of the House Mike Johnson is considering recess appointments to ensure swift confirmation of President Trump’s Cabinet nominees if the Senate fails to do its job.

President Trump has been vocal about his frustrations with the Senate’s pace in confirming key nominees. In a Truth Social post, he previously emphasized the necessity of recess appointments to bypass delays: Trump wrote: “Any Republican Senator seeking the coveted LEADERSHIP position in the United States Senate must agree to Recess Appointments (in the Senate!), without which we will not be able to get people confirmed in a timely manner. Sometimes the votes can take two years, or more. This is what they did four years ago, and we cannot let it happen again. We need positions filled IMMEDIATELY!

In recent weeks, rumors have swirled that President Trump may nominate former Housing and Urban Development (HUD) Secretary Dr. Ben Carson for the role of Surgeon General.

On Sunday morning, Dr. Carson laid those rumors to rest. In a post on X, Dr. Carson wrote, “I am excited to speak with President Trump about how I will continue to advance the America First agenda, and I am meeting with him in the near future.” Carson added, “However, contrary to reports, I will not be serving as the Surgeon General.”

‘Executive orders will drive the overarching regulatory policy goals of the next administration,’ says Dan Goldbeck, director at the American Action Forum.

President-elect Donald Trump won the election on, among other things, pledges to roll back the regulations that were put in place under the Biden administration, particularly those intended to meet net-zero emissions goals in America’s energy industry. In many cases, however, that will be easier said than done, and may not be something Trump can achieve on day one, according to analysts. According to the American Action Forum, the Biden administration has finalized 1,114 new regulations to date, adding $1.8 trillion in costs to American businesses and consumers and an estimated 346 million hours of paperwork. And depending on how the regulations were put in place, the incoming Trump administration will likely face challenges in unwinding them.

Mpox, which was formerly known as monkeypox, usually comes with symptoms including a rash that can be located on hands, feet, chest, face, mouth, or near the genitals — as it can be primarily transmitted through close sexual contact. According to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, health officials in California have confirmed the first domestic case of a more severe strain of mpox in a traveler from Eastern Africa.

On Saturday (November 16), officials with the California Department of Public Health (CDPH) said that the person identified with mpox was treated in San Mateo County and is now isolated at home while recovering. The person recently traveled to Africa, where the clade I strain (or clade 1b) is circulating in the eastern and central regions of the continent.

As the new administration is preparing to take over in the US, the speaker of the House of Representatives is working to ensure that the Biden-Harris administration doesn’t take evidence of the censorship collusion with Big Tech with it when it leaves.

Speaker Mike Johnson and a group of prominent Republican members of the House and committee chiefs have penned a letter to Acting Secretary of Labor Julie Su, recalling that during the transition of power, the Federal Records Act and other relevant rules, in terms of record retention, must be complied with. We obtained a copy of the letter for you here. The signatories “expressly direct” Su to make sure her own department’s records are preserved as well.

The new General Manager will assuredly help to advance the tokenization and DLT agenda.

Earlier this week, the Bank of International Settlements (BIS), referred to as ‘the central bank of central banks;’ whose mission is “to support central banks’ pursuit of monetary and financial stability through international cooperation, and to act as a bank for central banks,” announced that it has selected a new General Manager to take over the reigns beginning July 1st, 2025. ccording to the BIS press release published on November 11th, the Board of Directors of BIS appointed Pablo Hernández de Cos as its next General Manager and to serve as the institution’s head for the next five years. De Cos was previously Governor of the Bank of Spain from 2018 until June 2024.

“Elevated delinquency rates reveal stress for many households, even amid some moderation in delinquency trends this quarter,” the Fed says.

The following report is a press release by the Federal Reserve Bank of New York: The Federal Reserve Bank of New York’s Center for Microeconomic Data today issued its Quarterly Report on Household Debt and Credit. The report shows total household debt increased by $147 billion (0.8%) in Q3 2024, to $17.94 trillion. The report is based on data from the New York Fed’s nationally representative Consumer Credit Panel. It includes a one-page summary of key takeaways and their supporting data points.

Scrutiny has intensified over the World Bank’s handling of climate funds, with a recent report by Oxfam revealing that between $24 billion and $41 billion in climate finance disbursed by the Bank over the past seven years remains unaccounted for.

This staggering amount, equivalent to nearly 40% of all climate funds disbursed by the Bank during this period, raises serious questions about transparency and accountability. The World Bank has pledged over $100 billion to combat climate change, but a new report by Oxfam found that up to $41 billion of this spending is “effectively unaccounted for” due to poor record-keeping by the World Bank. A World Bank insider, speaking on condition of anonymity, suggested the figure for the missing money “could be twice or 10 times more.”

Pope Francis has named pro-LGBT Father Roberto Pasolini preacher of the Papal Household, generating new consternation among the Catholic faithful.

Father Pasolini, a 53-year-old Capuchin friar from Milan, is replacing Cardinal Raniero Cantalamessa, a man who has held the position of preacher of the Papal Household for 44 years since his appointment by Pope John Paul II in 1980. In that new role, Father Pasolini “will deliver Advent and Lenten sermons to the pope and members of the Roman Curia.” Since the priest’s elevation, his critics have pointed to troubling statements captured on video, where Pasolini encourages his congregations to imagine figures from the Bible having same-sex relations, and even entertains the possibility that Jesus and his disciples might have engaged in the same behavior.

China’s Shanghai Kepler Robotics is making waves in the world of humanoid robotics with its innovative Forerunner series.

Its latest humanoid robot, the Forerunner K2, has quickly become a hot topic, showcasing Kepler’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of what robots can do. With each new development, Kepler is not just keeping pace with the competition. It’s setting the stage for a future where humanoid robots play an integral role in our everyday lives. The original Forerunner, now known as K1, showcased Kepler’s advanced technology, including proprietary planetary roller screw actuators, intelligent dexterous hands and the Nebula AI system.

There were 757 reports of unidentified anomalous phenomena (UAP) accounted for between May 2023 and June 2024, according to an unclassified Department of Defense (DoD) report released Thursday.

Congress mandated the annual report by the DoD’s All-Domain Anomaly Resolution Office (AARO), which is tasked with studying and cataloging reports of UAPs, formerly referred to as UFOs. The report said that AARO received 757 UAP reports from May 1, 2023, to June 1, 2024, of which “485 of these reports featured UAP incidents that occurred during the reporting period. The remaining 272 reports featured UAP incidents that occurred between 2021 and 2022 but were not reported to AARO until this reporting period and consequently were not included in previous annual UAP reports.”

A swarm of UFOs that were completely unaffected after being hit by missiles outside of an Afghanistan military base was caught on a jaw-dropping video.

On Friday, ‘The UFOs subeddit‘ – a forum for UFO discussions where people can talk about sightings, experiences, news and investigations – shared the full 10-minute version of the infamous video. The video begins with the camera scanning the flat land outside of the military base before zooming up on the distant mountains, where four black dots hovering in the sky can be seen. A few moments later, the camera captured the mysterious orbs more closely – and it appeared as though they were dripping fuel beneath them.

Roughly 10ft-long specimen discovered on Encinitas beach shortly after August spotting of the ‘doomsday fish’

For the second time this year an oarfish, a rarely seen deep sea fish that has historically been considered a harbinger of doom, washed up on the California coastline. The Scripps Institution of Oceanography at the University of California, San Diego, reported that last week that one of its PhD students came across a specimen roughly nine to 10ft long on a beach in Encinitas in southern California. The creatures, which have long, ribbon-shaped bodies, typically live in an area of the deep sea called the mesopelagic zone, where light cannot reach. They are sometimes called doomsday fish due to their mythical reputation as predictors of natural disasters or earthquakes; 20 oarfish were found on beaches in Japan in the months before the 2011 earthquake.

Share