MOSCOW (Sputnik) - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has been released from prison in the United Kingdom and is flying to Australia, WikiLeaks said.

Earlier in the day, court documents revealed that Assange is expected to plead guilty to a US espionage charge as part of a plea deal with federal prosecutors. "Julian Assange is free. He left Belmarsh maximum security prison on the morning of 24 June, after having spent 1901 days there. He was granted bail by the High Court in London and was released at Stansted airport during the afternoon, where he boarded a plane and departed the UK," WikiLeaks said on X.

Moscow “understands perfectly well” who is behind Sunday’s deadly strike on the city of Sevastopol in Russia’s Crimea, Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has said, vowing Russian retaliation. The Ukrainian attack carried out with US-supplied ATACMS missiles killed at least four people, among them two children, and injured more than 150, according to local officials. Four missiles were intercepted by air defenses, while a fifth deviated from its trajectory and detonated its cluster warhead over the busy Black Sea beach.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has summoned the US ambassador in Moscow after Ukraine used American-supplied ATACMS missiles in an attack on the Crimean peninsula, resulting in numerous civilian casualties. In a statement on Monday, the ministry said Ambassador Lynne Tracy had been presented with a demarche in connection with what it called “a new bloody crime by the Kiev regime patronized and armed by Washington,” referring to the Ukrainian shelling of Sevastopol the day before.

"Imagine if Russia, using a Russian satellite, fired cluster munitions on a Florida beach."

The Kremlin on Monday called the Sunday strike from Ukraine on a crowded Sevastopol beach "barbaric" and accused the US of "killing Russian children" - given that ATACMS missiles were allegedly used. The attack killed four people, including two children, and injured over 150 more. Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in a statement while in Minsk that the US-supplied system "cannot be used without the direct participation of the American military, including satellite capabilities." He reiterated there will be consequences.

A massive fire erupted at a former research facility outside Moscow on Monday, leaving eight dead. Emergency services mounted a rescue operation while disturbing video emerged of people esperately asking for help as flames approached. Officials have confirmed that eight people have died in the fire. According to sources within the emergency services, two people jumped to their deaths when the fire reached them, while others who were trapped in the building are believed to have been crushed after the ceiling collapsed.

The EU has approved the transfer of €1.4 billion ($1.5 billion) in profits from Russia’s frozen assets as military assistance to Ukraine, the bloc’s foreign affairs chief Josep Borrell announced on Monday. The statement was made at a press conference following a meeting of EU Council foreign ministers. Western nations have frozen around $300 billion in Russian sovereign assets over the Ukraine conflict, around $280 billion of which is immobilized in the EU.

It is only by understanding and taking the Russian nuclear warnings seriously that we may exclude the risk of nuclear weapons coming into play.

The G7 and the subsequent Swiss ‘Bürgenstock Conference’ can – in retrospect – be understood as preparation for a prolonged Ukraine war. The three centrepiece announcements emerging from the G7 – the 10 year Ukraine security pact; the $50 ‘billion Ukraine loan’; and the seizing of interest on Russian frozen funds – make the point. The war is about to escalate.

Russia’s then Minister of Foreign Affairs Andrey Kozyrev signed up to NATO’s Partnership for Peace program in Brussels on June 22, 1994.

This marked the beginning of official relations between the Russian Federation and the US-led bloc (prior to that, the USSR and NATO were involved in political dialogue within the framework of the North Atlantic Cooperation Council, but it was established only several days before the dissolution of the Soviet Union).

If China were to invade Taiwan, it is likely that Russia would provide Beijing with military, economic, or political assistance.

While some experts have argued Ukraine and Taiwan are not the same situation, there are nonetheless lessons that can be drawn from Russia’s war in Ukraine, as well as insight from U.S. officials that can be drawn upon to come to this conclusion. Over the last several years, Russia and China have grown closer in many ways, including through increased military cooperation. Of the numerous joint exercises that have been held, ones that stand out are joint naval drills and air force patrols over the East China Sea. The naval drills began in 2022 and are the closest that joint drills have been held to the Taiwan Strait. Joint exercises are not a smoking gun, but concern from American officials may be a reliable indicator that this is worth paying attention to.

Retired U.S. Army Major General John G. Ferrari warns that the U.S. military is dangerously reliant on China for crucial supplies, including parts for missiles and fighter jets.

This dependence could cripple America’s defense capabilities if China decided to cut off these supplies during a conflict. Despite efforts across multiple administrations, the U.S. still struggles to reduce this reliance, with over 40% of essential semiconductors coming from China. As tensions with Beijing rise, particularly over Taiwan, the urgency to address this vulnerability grows, highlighting the precarious state of America’s military readiness.

Of the 44,232 prisoners in Germany, 24,259 are foreigners, according to data obtained from the German Federal Ministry of Justice. That equals more than 50 percent, while the proportion of foreigners in the population is currently at 15 percent. The data, which shows the prisoner count as of March 31, 2023, was obtained after a written request from Alternative for Germany (AfD) MP Leif Erik-Holm. The Federal Statistical Office listed 44,232 prisoners on the same date in all of Germany.

Now, Khan’s Transport for London (TfL) has imposed a ‘woke’ ban on London’s taxi drivers, warning them against flying an England flag during the UEFA European Football Championship (the Euros) or face serious penalties, including losing their black cab license. TfL bosses used the excuse that flying the St George’s Cross could be ‘distracting’ and possibly cause road accidents. Brexit champion Nigel Farage, who recently announced he will stand to be a Reform party MP, is not buying the excuse.

OTTAWA, Ontario (LifeSiteNews) — Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s Liberal government is planning to spend over $27 million on “safe supply” drug programs this year. This week, Health Canada revealed that the Trudeau government has budgeted over $27 million in funding for “safe supply” drug programs that have been linked to increased violence and overdose deaths across Canada, according to information obtained by Rebel News.

Will Rogers once said that “if you ever injected truth into politics, you’d have no politics.” In Wales, it appears that the government is challenging that assessment.

However, if the new legislation criminalizing political lies is successful, the Welsh are likely to find themselves with the same abundance of lies but little free speech. A proposal in the Welsh parliament (or the Senedd) would make it the first country in the world to impose criminal sanctions for lying politicians. Adam Price, the former leader of the liberal Plaid Cymru Party is pushing for the criminalization, citing a “credibility gap” in UK politics.

, opens new tab after finding the planemaker violated a settlement related to two fatal crashes, two people familiar with the matter told Reuters. The Justice Department must decide by July 7 whether to prosecute Boeing. The recommendation of prosecutors handling the case has not been previously reported.

Former US President Donald Trump urged people to watch the film "Screams Before Silence" by Sheryl Sandberg, which documented Hamas's sexual violence on October 7, in a post on his social network Truth Social on Tuesday morning.

Trump wrote that the documentary was "incredibly difficult to watch because, sadly, it graphicly portrays the Death and Destruction that Hamas has unleashed." "We demand that all Hostages taken October 7th from Israel, and being held in Gaza, be released immediately, including eight Americans, and citizens from over twenty other countries, so that the war can come to an end," he added.

"We said that as soon as there is a (hostage deal) decision, the two Russians will be the first to be released," Marzouk told Russian state media.

Musa Abu Marzouk, deputy head of Hamas's political bureau, said that the two Russian-Israeli hostages would be the first to be released if a hostage-ceasefire agreement is made in an interview with Russian state media agency RIA Novosti on Tuesday. According to RIA Novosti, Hamas would prioritize the release of the dual citizens if a deal is reached. “We have no [people with solely Russian citizenship] hostage, only Israeli citizens, but the majority have dual citizenship, Mexican, American, Ukrainian, and others," the Russian news agency quoted Abu Marzouk as saying.

Gaza media are reporting that the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh has been killed together with her family in an IDF strike in Al-Shati.

Arab media on Tuesday morning reported that IDF strikes in Al-Shati in western Gaza eliminated the sister of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh. The reports also said that 13 people were killed in the strike, nine of whom are Haniyeh's family members. Earlier this year, three of Haniyeh's sons were killed in an aerial strike on a vehicle in Al-Shati. They were identified as Amir Haniyeh, a cell commander in the Hamas military wing, Mohammad Haniyeh, a military operative in the Hamas terrorist organization, and Hazem Haniyeh, also a military operative in the Hamas terror organization.

WASHINGTON — US Secretary of State Antony Blinken appeared to caution Israel against launching a major offensive against Hezbollah during his meeting on Tuesday with visiting Defense Minister Yoav Gallant. Blinken “underscored the importance of avoiding further escalation of the conflict and reaching a diplomatic resolution that allows both Israeli and Lebanese families to return to their homes,” the State Department said in its readout on the secretary’s meeting with Gallant. The top US diplomat’s warning was the latest from a top Biden official, as the administration seeks to prevent a full-fledged war between Israel and Hezbollah, which began launching near-daily attacks on the north following Hamas’s October 7 onslaught.

Victims of the October 7th Hamas massacre have filed a new lawsuit against UNRWA for its complicity in terrorism, providing graphic details of how UNRWA knowingly funded Hamas.

BREAKING NEWS – A Russian hacking organization appears to be in the process of blackmailing the Federal Reserve.

On June 23, 2024, the criminal organization LockBit 3.0, a Russian ransomware cybercriminal group, publicly stated that it hacked the Federal Reserve and implied it would release over “33 terabytes of juicy banking information containing details of Americans’ banking secrets” unless a large ransom is paid. More specifically, the cyber-terrorist organization says the Federal Reserve and the U.S. government have until tomorrow afternoon, June 24, at 4:27 p.m. EDT to comply with its undisclosed monetary demands. A LockBit Tweet last night alludes to the hacking group’s displeasure about the Federal Reserve’s response to their demands: “You better hire another negotiator within 48 hours, and fire this clinical idiot who values Americans’ bank secrecy at $50,000.”

These 2 agreements, which have never been validated by We The People, were presented but not adopted at the World Health Assembly in Geneva (27 May–1 June 2024) and will be adopted May 2025.

Four additional states will follow Kansas’s lead by filing large-scale lawsuits against pharmaceutical giant Pfizer. These states allege that the company misled the public regarding the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine.

Last week, Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach announced that he is suing pharmaceutical giant Pfizer for misleading Kansas residents about the safety and efficacy of its COVID-19 vaccine. During a press conference in Topeka, alongside Deputy Attorney General Fran Oleen and Assistant Attorneys General Kaley Schrader and Melanie Jack, Kobach detailed the allegations lodged against Pfizer.

U.S. Supreme Court justices on June 24 rejected appeals brought over COVID-19 vaccines by Children’s Health Defense (CHD), a nonprofit founded by Robert F. Kennedy Jr., an independent candidate running for president. The nation’s top court rejected an appeal seeking to overturn lower court rulings that found that CHD and its members lacked standing to sue the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) over its emergency authorizations of COVID-19 vaccines for minors. The justices also rebuffed another CHD appeal in a case that challenged the COVID-19 vaccine mandate imposed on students at Rutgers University, a public college in New Jersey.

In my previous articles, we looked at the global war on farmers, the organizations pushing for the Great Food Reset, the tactics used to foist these changes on the public, and the projects underway to remove your access to healthy, farm-fresh foods. Today we will delve into the contentious issue of vaccines in the food supply.

Accurate information on this topic is not easy to find. The USDA and drug developers aren’t required to release any information on veterinary drugs in the development pipeline, so independent detectives are left searching through peer-reviewed papers, university publications, USDA contracts, grant notifications, company white papers, and university websites to learn what is on the horizon. This system is far from transparent, and frankly, I don’t think that’s an accident.

The three entities, each in their own way, are known for advocating for or carrying out speech restrictions and policies that can result in undermining privacy and security. DTSP says it is there to “address harmful content” and makes sure online age verification (“age assurance”) is enforced, while OFCOM states its mission to be establishing “online safety.” Now they have co-authored a WEF (WEF Global Coalition for Digital Safety) report – a white paper – that puts forward the idea of closer cooperation with law enforcement in order to more effectively “measure” what they consider to be online digital safety and reduce what they identify to be risks.

A U.S. bankruptcy court trustee is planning to shut down conspiracy theorist Alex Jones’ Infowars media platform and liquidate its assets to help pay the $1.5 billion in lawsuit judgments Jones owes for repeatedly calling the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary School shooting a hoax.

In an “emergency” motion filed Sunday in Houston, trustee Christopher Murray indicated publicly for the first time that he intends to “conduct an orderly wind-down” of the operations of Infowars’ parent company and “liquidate its inventory.” Murray, who was appointed by a federal judge to oversee the assets in Jones’ personal bankruptcy case, did not give a timetable for the liquidation.

Former White House Chief Strategist Steve Bannon will serve his four-month prison sentence at a facility in Connecticut known for housing violent offenders.

YourNews reported that Bannon, a former advisor to President Donald Trump, will be held at the Federal Correctional Institution Danbury (FCI Danbury) instead of a minimum-security prison camp typically reserved for nonviolent offenders. This is because he is facing an ongoing criminal case in New York.

The ruling wants to track and trace all meat cattle from birth to consumption. The ever-increasing involvement in the daily lives of the slave class in the United States has no bounds, apparently.

As long as the slave still votes, believing they have a say in who their master is, this kind of intrusion into our lives will continue. When we play stupid statist games, we always win stupid statist prizes, and this is just one of those. The demonization of meat has been going on for decades. Considering meat is the most nutrient-dense food full of all of the essential vitamins and nutrients a human being needs, it’s beyond evil what has been done. But this isn’t the first time the rulers want more information about the slaves so they can better understand and control them. Rest assured this isn’t about tracking cattle, it’s about controlling the slave class for as long as possible.

When I first started researching this, I could hardly believe that it was true. A company in Switzerland known as “Final Spark” has constructed a bizarre hybrid biocomputer that combines lab-grown miniature human brains with conventional electronic circuits.

This approach saves an extraordinary amount of energy compared to normal computers, but there is a big problem. The lab-grown miniature human brains keep wearing out and dying, and so scientists have to keep growing new ones to replace them. Stem cells that are derived from human skin tissue are used to create the 16 spherical brain “organoids” that the system depends upon. I realize that this sounds like something straight out of a really bad science fiction movie, but it is actually happening.

A century-old concrete gravity dam on the Blue Earth River in Rapidan Township, near Rapidan, Minnesota, is in "imminent failure condition." This has sparked concern about America's aging infrastructure. "We do not know if it will totally fail or if it will remain in place, however we determined it was necessary to issue this notification to advise downstream residents and the correct regulatory agencies and other local agencies," Blue Earth County Sheriff's Office wrote on Facebook.

A former OpenAI employee has been speaking out on the future ramifications of an unregulated Artificial General Intelligence (AGI).

There are fears that artificial intelligence will soon match or surpass human capabilities and begin to program itself, or be leveraged by foreign adversaries, to inflict harm on people around the world. The author of the report, Leopold Aschenbrenner, sent out a frightening message about AGI coming to prominence by 2027. He suggests that American leaders should take charge of this emerging superintelligence.

South Dakota’s governor Kristi Noem confirmed one death on June 23, 2024, as record rainfall caused devastating floods across the Upper Midwest from June 22 to 24. Torrential rains across the region led to record-breaking river levels, extensive property damage, and evacuations. Iowa and Minnesota have declared emergencies, with Iowa’s floods surpassing 1993 levels. Numerous rivers, including the Big Sioux, are at historic highs, forcing evacuations and emergency rescues. Authorities warn that more rain could exacerbate the already severe flooding.

It’s been a harrowing week of fire and flood in New Mexico. Just days after a pair of fast-moving fires roared across drought-stricken landscapes and into communities, a tropical storm swirled north, unleashing downpours and golf ball-sized hail over scorched slopes that had only just burned. As the dueling dangers of two weather extremes converged, charred debris flowed into neighborhoods, crews were temporarily evacuated from the firefight as emergency officials pivoted from fire support to flood rescues, and strong winds swept up dried soils to create one of the largest dust storms the state has ever seen.

In the glorious days before cell phones and social media, American kids experienced a level of freedom and independence that today's kids would just not understand.

