Trump said of Zelensky in last week's debate: "Every time he comes to our country, he walks away with $60 billion."

We wrote in early June that the White House is planning to announce new Ukraine arms and funding packages about every two or three weeks, drawing from Biden's $60 billion in recently approved total funding. In mid-May there was a package unveiled at $275 million, followed in the first week of June with another $225 million package. It is not only consistency of these rollouts that is set to increase, but apparently the size of each, given that Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin on Tuesday said that the US will soon announce a whopping more than $2.3 billion in new military aid for Ukraine.

The US presidential hopeful is reportedly considering options to stop the Ukraine conflict

The former and possibly future US President Donald Trump is reportedly considering a deal with Russia not to expand NATO to Ukraine and Georgia, according to a Politico article citing anonymous sources. Trump is the presumptive Republican challenger to the incumbent President Joe Biden in the November election. His campaign has not yet named a national security team, or published a new agenda for NATO, but Politico Magazine pieced together a possible one in a story published on Tuesday.

The US president’s office insists that his inability to finish sentences during a debate was simply a “bad night”

US President Joe Biden does not have Alzheimer’s or dementia, and “knows how to do the job,” White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre has told reporters, after senior Democrats acknowledged that concerns about the president’s mental fitness are “legitimate.” Appearing visibly confused, Biden mixed up his words and struggled to finish sentences during last week’s debate against former President Donald Trump. The 81-year-old’s performance has been declared a disaster by American news organizations and Democratic Party donors, some of whom have called on Biden to immediately suspend his reelection campaign.

"I am hopeful that he will make the painful and difficult decision to withdraw..."

House Rep. Lloyd Doggett (D-TX) has become the first House Democrat to publicly urge President Biden to quit the 2024 race following last week's debate performance which showed the commander-in-chief's obvious dementia on full display. oggett, who has been a member of the House since 1995, says he had hoped the debate against Trump would "provide some momentum" to sagging poll numbers, but that "Instead of reassuring voters, the President failed to effectively defend his many accomplishments and expose Trump’s many lies."

The U.S. Supreme Court has made it official: the president of the United States can now literally get away with murder.

In a devastating 6-3 ruling in Trump v. United States that is equal parts politically short-sighted, self-servingly partisan, and utterly devoid of any pretense that the president is anything other than a dictator, the Supreme Court has validated what Richard Nixon once claimed: “When the president does it, that means that it is not illegal.”

"A ceasefire connected to a deadline would give a chance to speed up peace talks."

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban is in Kiev for the first time since the Russian invasion, where he has urged Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky "to consider a quick ceasefire" in a private meeting. Orban told a press briefing after: "I asked the president to think about whether we could approach this a little differently, to take a break, to cease fire, and then proceed with negotiations." So far, the assumption from Ukraine officials has been there has to be withdrawal of Russian forces from seized Ukrainian territory first, for negotiations leading to a truce to become reality. Orban is calling for an immediate ceasefire, which then creates conditions for serious negotiations toward permanent truce.

Kiev does not agree with a Hungarian plan to stop the conflict, Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff has said

Ukraine is not interested in Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s proposal to halt the fighting with Russia, Vladimir Zelensky’s deputy chief of staff, Igor Zhovkva, has said. Orban arrived in Kiev on Tuesday in his first visit to Ukraine in more than a decade. Speaking to reporters after meeting Zelensky, the Hungarian PM said he had brought up the idea of a “quick ceasefire” to speed up negotiations. “[Orban] voiced his opinion,” Zhovkva said on Ukrainian television. “This is not the first country that talks about such possible developments.”

The Russian leader will hold a series of bilateral talks on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization meeting

Russian President Vladimir Putin has arrived in Astana where the leaders of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member and observer states are expected to discuss a wide range of global and regional issues on July 3-4. The Russian president’s plane landed in Astana around 5am local time on Wednesday, according to the Kremlin. Putin’s program “includes a range of very important bilateral contacts,” as Moscow considers the summit in Astana to be a good opportunity for talks with the leaders who will attend it, according to foreign policy aide Yury Ushakov.

The French president has been using his powers to make last-minute appointments, according to the former leader of the National Rally party

French President Emmanuel Macron is undertaking a last-minute reshuffling in government agencies in order to prevent National Rally leader Jordan Bardella from governing as he wishes, former party leader Marine Le Pen believes. The RN is widely expected to gain a plurality in this Sunday’s runoff. RN and its allies secured the lead in the first round of the snap parliamentary election last week, while projections in the French media anticipate the party ultimately winning between 230 and 280 seats in the 577-seat National Assembly. “It’s a kind of administrative coup d’état,” Le Pen told France Inter radio on Tuesday, commenting on press reports that claimed Macron was rushing to appoint senior civil servants, including to top EU jobs.

Issues with mail-in voting are already undermining Britain’s July 4 snap election. Royal Mail failures have resulted in many voters not receiving their ballots on time in over 90 constituencies (electoral districts).

Anas Sarwar, who leads the Labour Party in Scotland, complains, “One person disenfranchised is one person too many.” He notes “several cases… of people who have left to go on holiday and didn’t receive their postal votes on time.” John Swinney, the First Minister of Scotland and leader of the left-separatist Scottish National Party (SNP), is complaining that the debacle could affect the election results. Mail-in or postal voting in Britain was previously restricted to people with disabilities, soldiers serving overseas, and other select groups. However, the previous Labour government introduced postal voting for any voter on demand. Fraud has been plaguing British elections ever since.

The missile, dubbed the Dark Eagle, can travel at more than 3,800 miles per hour and can reach the top of the Earth’s atmosphere.

The U.S. Army and Navy have recently completed a flight test of a hypersonic missile as the United States seeks to keep pace with its geopolitical rivals—China and Russia—in developing hypersonic capabilities. The military performed the flight test from the Pacific Missile Range Facility in Kauai, Hawaii, to gather data on the overall performance of the long-range hypersonic weapon (LRHW), the Pentagon said on June 28. The LRHW is equipped with the Navy’s Conventional Prompt Strike (CPS) All-Up-Round missile—which consists of a two-stage solid rocket motor booster and a hypersonic glide body—and the Army’s canister.

Over 100 people, including children, are believed to have died at a Hindu prayer meeting in Uttar Pradesh

Scores of people were killed and many others injured during a stampede at a religious gathering in India on Tuesday. The victims reportedly included women, and children as young as four. The tragedy took place in the Hathras district of Uttar Pradesh, the country’s most populous state. Police said that “suffocation” at the event venue caused people to rush outside, leading to a stampede, according to the Hindustan Times. Officials said that a sermon was being delivered by Bhole Baba, a Hindu preacher. Most of the attendees appeared to be female.

Something very strange is happening with the East African Republic of Kenya – a flurry of activity at a geopolitical level that saw is rise and fall from grace in mere days.

On June 24, things were looking up for the William Ruto Government, as the US White House issued for the Secretary of State a Memorandum on the Designation of Kenya as a Major Non-NATO Ally. “By the authority vested in me as President by the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America, including section 517 of the Foreign Assistance Act of 1961, as amended (22 U.S.C. 2321k) (the “Act”), I hereby designate Kenya as a Major Non-NATO Ally of the United States for the purposes of the Act and the Arms Export Control Act (22 U.S.C. 2751 et seq.). You are authorized and directed to publish this determination in the Federal Register.

AMMAN/ISTANBUL, July 2 (Reuters) - Turkey closed its main border crossings into northwest Syria on Tuesday after Turkish troops came under fire from Syrians angered by violence against their compatriots in Turkey, a Syrian opposition source and residents said.

In Turkey, police detained 474 people involved in attacks targeting the Syrian community across the country overnight, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said, in spreading unrest that began late on Sunday. Properties and vehicles owned by Syrians were vandalised and set on fire in the central city of Kayseri, stoked by social media reports that a Syrian man had sexually abused a female child relative. Yerlikaya said the incident was being investigated. The violence spread to the provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Konya, Bursa and an Istanbul district, Turkey's MIT intelligence agency said in a statement. There were social media reports of some injuries among Syrians.

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accused opposition parties of stoking xenophobia and racism on Monday, a day after residents in a neighborhood in central Turkey set Syrian-owned shops on fire.

The rioting erupted in the Melikgazi region of central Kayseri province late on Sunday, following reports that a Syrian refugee there had allegedly sexually harassed a 7-year-old Syrian girl. Outraged residents overturned cars and set shops ablaze, calling on Syrians to leave. At least 67 people suspected of involvement in the violence were detained, Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya said on the social media platform X.

Four people were killed after armed protesters and Turkish forces clashed in Syria's Ankara-controlled northwest Monday, a war monitor said, in demonstrations sparked by violence against Syrians in Turkey a day earlier.

President Joe Biden’s administration recently announced that roughly 309,000 illegal immigrants from Haiti will be granted “temporary amnesty” in the United States.

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas announced the temporary amnesty order in a press release on Friday. The Biden administration noted that temporary amnesty would be granted to Haitians already in the United States for an additional 18 months after the Temporary Protected Status for Haitians expires on August 4.

Diplomatic sources say IDF incursion into Lebanon to begin unless Hezbollah ceases its fire on northern Israel; Iran proxy says will not stop its attacks until Gaza war ends

Israel will begin its offensive on Lebanon in the second half of July unless Hezbollah holds its fire, the German Bild reported on Monday quoting diplomatic sources, According to the paper, Hezbollah doeHezbollah began attacking Israel immediately following the Hamas October 7 massacre and has launched rockets, missiles and drones at the Galilee prompting the evacuation of tens of thousands of Israelis from their homes. The IDF has attacked Hezbollah targets in South Lebanon and further inland but has not prevented further attacks from the Iran-backed terror group.

The Lebanese Foreign Minister Abdullah Bou Habib sent a special third-party message to Foreign Minister Israel Katz explaining to him that his country did not want a war to break out between them. "We are interested in peace, we do not want war,” Habib said, in a statement that was delivered through the Azeri Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov who spoke with Katz on Tuesday. Their conversation was conveyed to The Jerusalem Post by Katz’s spokesperson. Lebanon and Israel do not have diplomatic relations, so communications between them are unusual and often done through third parties.

“The President of the Republic reiterated his extreme concern about the increase in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel along the Blue Line,” Macron’s office said.

A diplomatic solution is urgently needed to avert a third Lebanon war, French President Emmanuel Macron told Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when the two spoke by phone on Tuesday night. “The President of the Republic reiterated his extreme concern about the increase in tensions between Hezbollah and Israel along the Blue Line,” Macron’s office said. An Israeli-Lebanese war “would harm both the interests of Lebanon and Israel and would constitute a particularly dangerous development for regional stability,” Marcon stressed to Netanyahu.

Revolutionary Guard aerospace chief Amir Ali Hajizadeh says he doesn’t know how many rockets would be used, but is ‘hopeful’ for opportunity to follow up April barrage of hundreds

A senior Iranian military commander said that the country is waiting for a chance to launch another direct attack on Israel as a follow-up to a barrage of hundreds of missiles and drones it fired in April, Iranian media reported Tuesday. Islamic Revolution Guards Corps Aerospace Force Brigadier General Amir Ali Hajizadeh made the remarks the day before in Tehran when he met with family members of people killed in the Gaza Strip during the ongoing war there between Israel and the terror group Hamas. It was not clear from the report if the families he met were themselves from Gaza.

Brigadier General Avivi: We are fighting against a force equal in strength to ISIS at its peak, and we are doing so without a coalition that also fought for years until victory.

Brigadier General Amir Avivi, chairman of the IDSF and former commander of the IDF School of Engineering, spoke to Israel National News - Arutz Sheva on the continued clearing of Hamas tunnels even now, almost nine months since the outbreak of the Gaza war. Avivi started by talking of significant information that must be taken into account: "The size and strength of Hamas are similar to ISIS at its peak. At the time there were about 35-40 thousand combat soldiers, who were much less skilled than Hamas, with much less significant infrastructure. They had many volunteers from all over the world and ISIS faced an entire coalition of Americans, Russians and Europeans, who fought there for years and razed the cities to the ground."

Source tells CNN that President Biden and Prime Minister Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington when Netanyahu visits for his address to Congress later this month.

US President Joe Biden and Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu are expected to meet in Washington in several weeks when Netanyahu visits the US capital to address Congress, a source familiar with the details told CNN on Tuesday. US and Israeli officials are still in the process of nailing down logistical details for the Biden-Netanyahu meeting, which would likely take place at the White House, according to the report. House Speaker Mike Johnson and Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell announced last month that Netanyahu will address a joint session of Congress on Wednesday, July 24.

The award came after the scientist sued the company.

A federal jury has awarded $687,000 to a research scientist who was fired from BlueCross BlueShield of Tennessee for refusing to comply with the company’s COVID-19 vaccine mandate. Tanja Benton, who had worked at the firm for 16 years when she was fired, was awarded $177,240 in back pay, $10,000 in compensation, and $500,000 in punitive damages, according to a document made public by the federal court in eastern Tennessee on June 30. Company officials told Ms. Benton in August of 2021 that she would need to be “fully vaccinated” to keep her position, according to her lawsuit. Ms. Benton refused, saying aborted fetal cell lines were involved in the development of the COVID-19 vaccines and she couldn’t “in good conscience consume the vaccine, which would not only defile her body but also anger and dishonor God.”

(Reuters) -The U.S. government has awarded $176 million to Moderna to advance development of its bird flu vaccine, the company said on Tuesday, as concerns rise over a multi-state outbreak of H5N1 virus in dairy cows and infections of three dairy workers since March.

Funds from the U.S. Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority will be used to complete late-stage development and testing of a pre-pandemic mRNA-based vaccine against H5N1 avian influenza. U.S. officials said on a press call that late-stage testing would begin in 2025, pending results expected in the coming weeks of Moderna's phase 1 trial. The late-stage trial would likely focus on safety and immune response.

Given how X has gone out of its way to reveal the depth and breadth of online censorship via the Twitter Files, this makes for an awkward reunion: the company has decided to rejoin the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM).

It’s a pro-censorship, World Economic Forum-affiliated advertisers’ group, that achieves its objectives through the “brand safety” route (i.e., the censorship “brand” here would be demonetization). And last summer, it was scrutinized by the US Congress. GARM is one of those outfits whose roots are very entangled (comes in handy when somebody tries to probe your activities, though) – and the chronology is not insignificant either: formed in 2019 as a World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) initiative, partnered with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA).

They are no longer hiding their agenda of total control over what type of news Americans have access to on the Internet.

Leaked documents reveal prices, clients, targets, and more.

Recent leaks and other revelations about Beijing’s use of hacking companies are shedding light on how privatization with Chinese characteristics is changing the government’s intelligence operations. In February, 577 documents stolen from the Chinese hacking firm iS00N were dumped onto GitHub. The Microsoft-owned developer hub quickly removed the files, but not before analysts and media around the world were touting the “first-of-its-kind” look. The leak was hardly the first revelation that private companies have been handling the kind of offensive cyber operations that were once the exclusive purview of government agencies. In 2015, a 400GB data dump exposed such efforts by the Italian Hacking Team.

Australia’s big four banks are under constant attack, says the National Australia Bank’s executive for group investigations, Chris Sheehan.

“Every bank is being attacked all the time.” Australia’s big four banks, it has been revealed, are being bombarded by cyber attacks every minute of every day, leaving customers increasingly vulnerable to scams. The attackers are trying to get into the banks’ computer systems, deny services to customers, use malicious code or breach security logins. And the purpose of these attacks? “If it’s not us being attacked, then our customers are being attacked, in an effort to steal their information and their money.

New measures target extreme heat as well as flooding and storms...

President Joe Biden spoke to the nation from the Emergency Operations Center in Washington, on July 2, and announced five new actions to “address extreme weather, including heat and other hazards.” “Extreme weather events don’t just affect people’s lives, they also cost money,” he said. “They hurt the economy, and they have a significant negative psychological effect on people. “Last year, the largest weather related disasters cost over—get this—$90 billion in damages in America.” Calling attention to the “nearly 2.5 million people” displaced in 2023 due to weather-related disasters, the president emphasized the threat extreme weather poses to transportation systems, power grids, farms, fisheries, and forests.

Springbank Honey reports the NZ government authorities have ordered them to burn their bee boxes, facing criminal charges if they do not kill their healthy bees.

The recent San Francisco Pride Parade featured nude adults walking around in front of children and a “Fetish Zone” where men urinated on each other in a kiddie pool and performed other sex acts.

Multiple reporters on the ground over the weekend posted graphic footage on X of the annual event that receives millions in donations from corporations and civic organizations in San Francisco. The ATF and FBI also participated in the parade, according to footage obtained by TENET Media. TENET Media field reporter Taylor Hansen interviewed multiple nude men on the street who attempted to justify their public nudity in front of children as natural and sometimes even good for them.

A video was posted on social media showing former Knesset member Moshe Feiglin near the town of Eli carving stones for the Third Temple.

“This was a very moving experience for me,” Feiglin told Israel365 News. Feiglin recited a special prayer before taking up a hammer and chisel to carve a large stone. The prayer asked that just as we carve the stones to serve God, He should form us to serve Him. And that just as the stones will be steadfast in the service of God, so should we be steadfast in our unity and love of our fellow man. “We are in a very special generation,” he added at the end.

Archaeologists conducting excavations at the site of a church have unearthed a marble shrine containing a relic that they believe may be tied to Moses receiving the Ten Commandments.

According to an Innsbruck University press release, the shrine contained a 1,500-year-old ivory box adorned with Christian motifs. Archaeologists from Innsbruck University in southern Austria discovered the item under an altar inside a chapel at the summit of Burgbichl, a small hill in the municipality of Irschen. Since 2016, archaeologists from the University of Innsbruck have been excavating in Irschen, a part of the Carinthian Drava Valley. “We know of around 40 ivory boxes of this kind worldwide and, as far as I know, the last time one of these was found during excavations was around 100 years ago – the few pyxes that exist are either preserved in cathedral treasures or exhibited in museums,” Gerald Grabherr, the lead archaeologist, said in the release.

