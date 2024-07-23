One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

One thing is for sure: the reassurance ritual of voting is not going to advance freedom one iota...

The two ‘sides’ of mainstream politics are not fighting against one another, they’re only fighting against you. Their only job is to keep you clapping along with the two-handed puppet show as they rob you blind and tighten your chains while your gaze is fixed on the performance.” - Caitlin Johnstone

A failed assassination attempt on a presidential candidate. An incumbent president withdrawing his re-election bid at the 11th hour. A politicized judiciary that fails to hold the powers-that-be accountable to the rule of law. A world at war. A nation in turmoil.

The existence of the memo underscores how the Trump campaign has for months been eyeing the prospect of facing a non-Biden opponent.

Exactly one month before Joe Biden’s disastrous debate performance, a Donald Trump campaign staffer distributed a document to top Trump campaign aides. The subject line: “Nominating An Alternative Democratic Presidential Candidate.” The 11-page memo, labeled “CONFIDENTIAL DRAFT” outlined the ways in which another candidate besides Biden could become the nominee. The scenarios included: “Biden step[ping] aside,” an “insider rebellion,” and an “act of God.”

US Vice President Kamala Harris said late on Monday she had secured broad support needed to become the Democratic Party's nominee for the upcoming presidential election.

According to an Associated Press tally, Harris had 2,214 delegates, well beyond the simple majority needed to clinch the nomination on the first ballot. The survey is unofficial, the AP said, as Democratic delegates are free to vote for the candidate of their choice when the party formally chooses its candidate.

"Be careful what you wish for..."

While America digests the unprecedented social media resignation of Joe Biden from the 2024 race, megadonor John Morgan on Sunday announced that he will not fundraise for the Democrats if Kamala Harris is the nominee - and suggested that Biden's decision to endorse her 30 minutes after he announced he was pulling out was a "fuck you" to those who pushed him out. "If Trump World could pick anybody to run against, I think they pick her," Morgan told ABC News.

White House physician Dr. O’Connor provided an update to Joe Biden’s health amid speculation he may be terminal.

Last Wednesday Joe Biden announced he tested positive for Covid. He said he would be isolating as he recovers. The last time Joe Biden was seen in public he was struggling to walk. Is Biden even alive? Joe Biden officially dropped out of the 2024 presidential race on Sunday. Biden made the announcement on X like a coward. He has been hiding out at his Rehoboth Beach house for four days. Fox News hosts Bret Baier and Dana Perino asked for proof of life.

Air Force One “flew so fast the plane shook" on its way back to the east coast.

Biden is the third president in history to make such a last minute decision and all of them were Democrats...

Joe Biden's sudden (though widely expected) announcement that he would be dropping out of the 2024 election is a rare event, but not without precedent. Biden is the third president in history to make such a last minute decision and all of them were Democrats. Both Harry Truman and Lyndon B Johnson abandoned their intentions for a second term and both did so because of failing public approval ratings. Truman lost support in 1952 for a myriad of reasons including the war in North Korea and Johnson became wildly unpopular by 1968 because of the war in Vietnam. Biden has a similarly dismal public approval rating but he is the first president to drop out as a nominee for a second term due to cognitive decline (i.e. "health reasons").

Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance's hometown state senator said at his rally Monday that if Republicans don't win the 2024 election it could lead to a civil war to "save the country."

The comments came from Ohio state Sen. George Lang, R-West Chester, right after he took the stage at Vance's first rally in Middletown, Ohio, since becoming former President Donald Trump's running mate and chanted, "Fight! Fight! Fight!" "If it comes down to a civil war... we are the last stand to save it," Lang said at a Middletown High School auditorium, less than an hour before Vance was set to take the stage. The crowd cheered in response. Vance graduated from the high school in 2003.

Several major European players, including the one of the UK's top defence voices, back the Swedish conscription system.

Major NATO states may be considering adopting a Swedish-style conscription system, as the West ramps up its efforts to arm itself in the face of a destabilised geopolitical landscape. Germany's Defence Minister recently visited Tegeluddsvägen - a conscription testing centre on the edge of Stockholm. Boris Pistorius said: "We need young and well-motivated men and women to defend our countries if they are needed. "I heard a lot about the Swedish approach and I appreciate it — your approach includes a strong reserve force and we have seen in Ukraine that this is important."

MOSCOW (Sputnik) - Latvia has sent its first batch of over 500 drones to Ukraine, Latvian Defense Minister Andris Spruds said.

"Packages with over 500 drones are starting their journey to Ukraine," Spruds said on X on Monday. In April, Latvian Prime Minister Evika Silina said that the country plans to send the first batch of domestic drones worth 1 million euros to Ukraine in the near future. Russian officials repeatedly warned that military supplies to Kiev regime only fuel the conflict with zero chance to affect the ultimate course of special military operation.

Lenders to the country have accepted a 37% haircut of outstanding bonds

Ukraine has reached an agreement in principle with a group of foreign investors to restructure its $20 billion debt, as Kiev tries to retain access to international markets, the government has announced. Bondholders – including US financial giants BlackRock and Pimco, as well as French asset manager Amundi – granted Ukraine a two-year debt freeze in February 2022 when the conflict with Russia broke out.

Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Ukraine “peace mission” has outraged the bloc’s leaders

The European Union is looking for ways to remove Hungary from the bloc’s presidency over Prime Minister Viktor Orban’s Ukraine “peace mission”, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told media on Sunday. Budapest currently holds the six-month rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union, the body that defines the bloc’s overall political direction and priorities. Orban embarked on what he called a Ukraine ‘peace mission’ earlier this month, aiming to find a resolution to the conflict by holding talks with its “five main actors” – Ukraine, Russia, China, the EU, and the US. As part of the mission, he met with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow, triggering outrage among EU leaders.

Various Palestinian factions have agreed to end their divisions and strengthen Palestinian unity by signing the Beijing Declaration on Tuesday morning in China, according to Chinese state media.

The declaration was signed at the closing ceremony of a reconciliation dialog among the factions held in Beijing from July 21-23, state broadcaster CCTV said. A total of 14 Palestinian factions, including the leaders of rival groups Fatah and Hamas, also met with the media, with China's Foreign Minister Wang Yi present, CGTN said in a social media post. Rival factions Hamas and Fatah met in China in April to discuss reconciliation efforts to end their 17-year-old disputes.

US official says Biden is expected to meet with Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House.

US President Joe Biden is expected to meet with Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday at the White House, a US official said on Monday night. In addition, reported Channel 12 News, a meeting is being coordinated between Biden and families of hostages with US citizenship. Netanyahu, who landed in Washington earlier on Monday ahead of his speech to Congress, was originally scheduled to meet Biden on Tuesday, but the meeting was postponed in the wake of Biden’s COVID-19 diagnosis.

Prime Minister Netanyahu and his wife Sara meet representatives of the families of the hostages: The conditions to bring them back are ripe, for the simple reason that we are putting very, very strong pressure on Hamas.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife Sara met on Monday night with representatives of the families of the hostages who accompanied the entourage to Washington, as well as with representatives of the families of the hostages who are in the US. This is their first meeting as part of the visit to Washington.

Against the backdrop of the latest round of hostage deal negotiations with Hamas, leading rabbis and politicians of the religious Zionist movement reiterated their opposition to the deal on Monday.

Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich, chairman of the Religious Zionism party, told reporters at the Knesset that Israel cannot “re-enter a cycle of fruitless talks that will harm the achievements of the war.” Attacking senior IDF brass, which has reportedly pushed Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to accept a hostage release and truce deal, Smotrich said military leadership “does not know its place and instead of focusing on the continuation and intensification of the fighting against Hamas, voices political and policy positions in favor of a reckless deal while deviating from its authority and role.”

Haifa mayor Yona Yahav shared his concerns about impending war "We are doing everything to ensure residents are safe and informed."

Haifa mayor Yona Yahav spoke this past Monday with Lior Rosenfeld on Radio North 104.5FM about the escalation of the war in the North and his entry into political office amidst the security situation. Yahav began, "I cannot speak on behalf of the North as I don't know exactly what's happening there. No one updates me, as if we are not the largest and most important city in the North. Tomorrow, the Home Front Command is coming to see us for the first time, and we will see what they have to say. We are doing everything to ensure that the city itself and our residents are safe and know what to do in case, God forbid, missiles fall on us. They are more accurate than those in 2006."

"Residents feel American political leaders are complicit in the ongoing Middle East conflict..."

The city of Dearborn, Michigan has been bestowed with the title of "America's Jihad Capital", and has fallen into civil war with itself over the war in Gaza, the Daily Mail reported last week. Dearborn, near Detroit, Michigan, hosts the largest Arab American community in the U.S. As the death toll in Gaza rises with no political solution in sight, local sentiment has shifted. Residents feel American political leaders are complicit in the ongoing Middle East conflict, diminishing their interest in the upcoming election. The Mail interviewed Abu Bilal, owner of Oriental Fashion on Warren Avenue, who questioned the lack of humanity regarding the deaths of 90 Palestinian civilians.

Paris, France – An Australian tourist was brutally assaulted by five men in Paris during the early hours of Sunday morning. The attack occurred around 5:00 a.m., leaving the victim traumatized and seeking refuge in a nearby restaurant.

The 25-year-old woman, under the influence of alcohol, entered a kebab shop located at 60 Boulevard de Clichy in the 18th arrondissement. She reported to the staff that she had been sexually assaulted by five individuals described as “African-type men.” Police were contacted and arrived at the scene to hear the victim’s account. A police source confirmed that the woman explained the five men had raped her. Due to her heavily intoxicated state and severe trauma, she was taken to Bichat Hospital in the 18th arrondissement by firefighters for medical and psychological care.

Irish gov thinks it's a bright idea to set up a camp for thousands of military-age Somalians.

More than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the UK on small boats since Keir Starmer became Prime Minister, as 228 were brought to shore just this weekend.

British Border Vessels intercepted hundreds of migrants crossing the Channel on Saturday morning, including one group in a suspected stolen yacht. Two hundred and twenty eight people were brought into the Port of Dover, taking the total for July up to 2,228 in 39 boats. More than 2,000 migrants have arrived in the UK on small boats in the Channel since Keir Starmer became Prime Minister - after 228 including some in a yacht were brought to shore this weekend

BlackRock & Larry Fink CANNOT be trusted. This is the latest warning out from Whitney Webb. In her latest interview, Whitney Webb breaks down why AI is a slippery slope, and why if AI is given enough data & falls into the wrong hands, it can be used as a tool of unprecedented manipulation. Make sure to stick around to the end of the video where Whitney breaks down why power needs to be taken away from centralised control & put back into the hands of the people. A future that Bitcoin certainly plays a role in.

A British farmer has said that the government has offered a scheme to pay farmers not to supply food for three years. This scheme is part of a larger trend where farmers are being financially incentivised by the state to reduce food production. Why would they do that?

Last week, TrailBlazingTruths posted a video clip on TikTok of Cornish farmer Keith Andrews explaining how the UK government is incentivising farmers not to grow food. “We’ve been offered £2,500 to join a scheme for the next three years where we don’t supply you any food,” he said. “I’m going to plough a field. I’m going to put spring barley in. I’m going to get £440 off the Government, per acre. Then when it comes to crop size, leave it [to] rot in the ground.

A remote, ‘long-range’ and ‘large-volume’ mind control device has been unveiled in South Korea — with plans to use the tech for ‘non-invasive’ medical procedures.

Researchers with Korea’s Institute for Basic Science (IBS) developed the hardware, which manipulates the brain from a distance using magnetic fields, and tested the tech by inducing ‘maternal’ instincts in their female test subjects: mice. In another test, they exposed a test group of lab mice to magnetic fields designed to reduce appetite, leading to a 10-percent loss in body-weight, or about 4.3 grams.

Wildfires in northern Alberta prompted evacuations of three communities as the province contends with five significant blazes posing a severe threat to safety and infrastructure. Over 5 000 residents were affected, covering 62 000 ha (150 000 acres). Meanwhile, British Columbia is battling over 300 wildfires, exacerbated by a three-week heatwave. High temperatures and lightning have caused widespread evacuation orders, with firefighters struggling to contain the rapidly spreading flames across both provinces.

Wildfires in northern Alberta have prompted evacuations of three communities, as the province battles five significant “wildfires of note.” According to a provincial body, the fires pose a considerable threat to public safety, communities, and critical infrastructure.

Archaeologists have uncovered a 'monumental' structure Jerusalem that is mentioned in two books of the Bible.

They uncovered ruins of an ancient moat that was built more than 3,000 years ago in the City of David, which is considered one of the oldest cities in history. For 150 years, researchers have worked to prove the city was split in two - as described in the Bible - and they have now uncovered the moat that separated the southern residential region from the upper city in the north. The moat measured about 30 feet deep and nearly 100 feet wide with perpendicular cliffs on each side that made it impassable.

A number of users on X/Twitter pointed out the latest coincidence involving the long-running Fox cartoon, as a 2000 episode of the Fox series included Lisa Simpson in a purple suit comparable to the one worn by Vice President Kamala Harris during the inauguration in 2021.

The meme went viral Sunday as President Joe Biden left the race, endorsing Harris to take his slot in the presidential race, about a month before the Democratic National Convention in Chicago. At the inauguration of Biden, held on January 20, 2021, Harris was clad in a purple ensemble designed by Christopher John Rogers with Sergio Hudson-designed shoes and a necklace from Wilfredo Rosado.

Can you believe that Kamala Harris will be running for President? Will Alex Soros be a candidate for the VP? Just kidding! BUT .. I can't believe the times we are in. Enjoy the show!

