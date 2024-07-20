One-time or recurring donations can be made through Ko-Fi:

A massive IT failure at CrowdStrike has disrupted travel, banking, and healthcare services worldwide. Flights were grounded as an IT outage left many computers displaying blue error screens.

CrowdStrike, based in Austin, Texas, is a major cybersecurity service provider with nearly 24,000 customers, each a large organization. Infamously, it was hired by the Democratic National Committee (DNC) to claim Russia had hacked its computers in 2016. The Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) relied on “evidence” supplied by the DNC-retained firm to launch its Russia hoax investigation.

Millions of workers are at risk of not receiving their paychecks this month amid a global outage that could last weeks.

Several of America's biggest banks saw their systems crash this morning, preventing people from accessing their accounts or receiving or sending money. TD Bank and Bank of America was still down for millions this afternoon but TD said its systems have been restored while customers are still complaining on Downdetector that they can't use the banking systems. The Global Payroll Association (GPA) warned that people 'risk going without their wages' because their employers or banks rely on CrowdStrike for cybersecurity protection.

"This is what they told us Y2K was going to be like."

'All-In' podcast host Jason Calacanis asked on X, "I guess crowdstrike doesn't do staged rollouts?" Elon Musk responded: "We just deleted Crowdstrike from all our systems, so no rollouts at all." We just deleted Crowdstrike from all our systems, so no rollouts at all. — Elon Musk July 19, 2024. X users asked Musk if CrowdStrike was deleted from the computers of all his companies, including SpaceX, Tesla, X, xAI, The Boring Company, and Neuralink. Earlier, Microsoft CEO Satya Nadell wrote on X, "Yesterday, CrowdStrike released an update that began impacting IT systems globally. We are aware of this issue and are working closely with CrowdStrike and across the industry to provide customers technical guidance and support to safely bring their systems back online."

Meanwhile, four more Democrats have called on him to step aside...

On Thursday evening, the New York Times reported that 'people close to Biden' say the president has "begun to accept the idea that he may not be able to win in November and may have to drop out of the race." The Biden campaign swiftly answered - insisting that wasn't true, while longtime Biden ally Sen. Chris Coons (D-DE) - whose daughter Biden sniffed - said that the president is still seeking 'input' from colleagues on what to do. On Friday, Biden campaign manager Jen O'Malley Dillon insisted on MSNBC's 'Morning Joe' that the president is staying in the campaign against all odds.

Government whistleblowers have informed U.S. Senator Josh Hawley (R-MO) that former President Donald J. Trump‘s security detail at his July 13 rally, where a would-be assassin made an attempt on his life, was mostly comprised of Department of Homeland Security (DHS) personnel and not United States Secret Service (USSS).

In the days following the attempted assassination, the USSS has attempted to blame local police for the lapse in security. “[W]histleblower allegations suggest the majority of DHS officials were not, in fact, USSS agents but instead drawn from the department’s Homeland Security Investigations (HSI),” the Missouri Senator wrote in a letter Friday to DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas. Sen. Hawley continued: “This is especially concerning given that HSI agents were unfamiliar with standard protocols typically used at these types of events, according to the allegations.”

WASHINGTON (Sputnik) - The US House Committee on Homeland Security has issued a subpoena to Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for documents regarding the attempted assassination of former President Donald Trump after the department failed to comply with requests for information.

"Today, House Committee on Homeland Security Chairman Mark E. Green, MD (R-TN) subpoenaed Department of Homeland Security (DHS) Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas for documents and information regarding the failed security efforts surrounding the attempted July 13 assassination of former President Donald Trump in Pennsylvania," said the House Committee chairman Mark Green said in a release on Friday.

Update: Dallas Morning News reports, "At 9:46 p.m., more than three hours after the initial call, the crews had contained the fire. No injuries have been reported." Fire officials will begin investigating the cause of the fire on Saturday morning.

First Baptist Church of Dallas, a megachurch established in 1868, is on fire. The church, which is located in downtown Dallas and is pastored by outspoken Trump supporter Robert Jeffress, has an estimated 19,000 members. According to the Dallas Morning News, first responders were called to the church at 6:05 p.m. Central. Fire Capt. Robert Borse said they were met with 'heavy smoke and fire conditions involving the structure." Forty fire units were dispatched to the church to battle a blaze that reportedly began in the secondary chapel of the historic church.

“The narrative illusion introduces a “mind virus”, which is a syntactical contagion that spreads through communicative vectors and colonizes the cognitive biases of the targeted individual’s psychology, thus transforming the mental processes of that target.” ~ James Scott, Senior Fellow, The Center for Cyber Influence Operations Studies

Guns are not the most productive weapons used to gain power and control over populations; psychological operations (Psyops) are always preferable and more effective in order to control people, as the mind absorbs every manner of propaganda fed to it. This is well known by those who would seek to rule others, and is the weapon of choice when the goal is to confuse, frighten, and plant the seeds of deception so as to create a manageable servant of the State.

The US presidential candidate has vowed to “bring peace to the world”

The former US president and Republican candidate in the upcoming election, Donald Trump, has reiterated his pledge to stop the conflict between Moscow and Kiev following his conversation with Ukraine’s Vladimir Zelensky on Friday. Trump wrote in a post on Truth Social that he “had a very good phone call” with Zelensky, during which the Ukrainian politician congratulated him on a “very successful” Republican National Convention and “condemned the heinous assassination attempt.”

Kremlin: "Trump said he would resolve the conflict within 24 hours, then Vance said that China is a bigger problem for the US than the Russia-Ukraine conflict."

On Thursday, Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said she noted comments from former President Donald Trump and his running mate J.D. Vance about ending the war in Ukraine but said Moscow needed to be “realistic” about the prospect. “We saw the statements — Trump said he would resolve the conflict within 24 hours, then Vance said that China is a bigger problem for the United States than the Russia-Ukraine conflict,” she said, according to Reuters.

Kiev has been demanding Washington’s permission for long-range attacks

While Ukraine is currently not allowed to use American-supplied weapons for long-range strikes into Russian territory, this might change in the future, US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan has said. Sullivan spoke on Friday at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. Asked whether Washington was open to relaxing the “extreme limitations” on Ukraine’s use of US weapons, he would not rule anything out.

The first payout from interest generated by Moscow’s frozen funds will be made this month, the EU-based depository has said

Brussels-based depositary and clearing house Euroclear has confirmed that it will confiscate interest generated by the frozen Russian funds that it holds and will transfer the money to Ukraine. “In July 2024, Euroclear will make a first payment of €1.55 billion to the European Fund for Ukraine following the recent implementation of the EU regulation on the windfall contribution,” Euroclear said in a statement on Friday.

The Russian Foreign Ministry has promised to "calibrate [its] responses" to US plans to deploy new offensive missile capabilities in Germany "without any internal constraints" in terms of what arms to place and when and where to place them to ensure Russia's security. A leading European military observer lays out the options at Russia's disposal.

Moscow has a wide array of options when it comes to responding to the US decision to deploy offensive Tomahawk cruise and hypersonic missiles in Germany, says Swedish Armed Forces veteran and political and military observer Mikael Valtersson.

Around 5,000 workers were rescued from the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), Energy Minister Herman Halushchenko said on July 19 during a press conference.

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, Europe's largest nuclear power station, has been under Russian occupation since March 2022. Its position near the front line has led to heightened nuclear safety risksthroughout Russia's full-scale war. All evacuated employees were the workers of Ukraine's nuclear energy agency, Energoatom, according to Halushchenko. Halushchenko also brought up that since February 2024, Russian forces have banned access to the plant for those employees who remained in the occupied territory.

US reporter Evan Gershkovich has been sentenced by a Russian court to 16 years in prison for “espionage,” a verdict slammed as “despicable,” “disgraceful” and a “sham” by Western governments and his employer.

Gershkovich was sentenced after just three court sessions in a secretive closed-door trial in the Urals City of Yekaterinburg, the city where he was arrested while on a reporting trip in March 2023. After the sentencing, US President Joe Biden said Gershkovich was “targeted by the Russian government because he is a journalist and an American.”

The US is seeking to develop its offensive counterspace capabilities with ground-based jammers

Washington is close to boosting its offensive counterspace capabilities with new ground-based jammers designed to temporarily disable satellites deployed by Moscow and Beijing, Bloomberg wrote on Friday, citing sources in the US Space Force (USSF). Having tested the new systems earlier this year, the US will deploy 11 of 24 Remote Modular Terminal jammers in the coming months, the USSF told the newspaper. They are all expected to be in place by the end of the year. The jammers are not meant to protect US satellites from jamming; rather, they aim to “counter adversary satellite communications capabilities,” the USSF said.

Britain’s new Foreign Secretary, David Lammy, is refusing to apologize for calling former President Donald J. Trump a “neo-Nazi sympathizing sociopath” and “tyrant.”

He argues, “You’re going to struggle to find any politician who has not had things to say about Donald Trump in his first term, particularly on Twitter.” Asked if his very public attacks on Trump, now the favorite to win the November presidential elections, will undermine the “special relationship” between Britain and America, the Labour politician told the BBC, “The truth is… Donald Trump has the thickest of skins.”

A “social justice” nonprofit allegedly looked the other way while its workers abused children for eight years

Staff at a nonprofit organization responsible for housing thousands of underage migrants inflicted “severe” sexual abuse upon the kids in their care, according to a lawsuit filed by the US Justice Department on Thursday. “Multiple” employees at facilities operated by Southwest Key took part in the abuse, the Justice Department stated in a press release. The “severe or pervasive” abuse included “sexual contact and inappropriate touching, solicitation of sex acts, solicitation of nude photos, entreaties for inappropriate relationships and sexual comments,” the statement claimed.

Hungary’s Prime Minister Viktor Orbán offered a simple solution to the illegal immigration crisis at a European summit on Thursday, arguing governments should simply stop letting illegal immigrants in.

Orbán’s remarks came at the European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill. Reporters asked him, “What more can Europe do to tackle migration?” In response, the Hungarian leader said plainly: “Don’t let them in.”

That's how the NWO Scum is acting, against the own country in favor of replacement by criminals from SH countries, who are causing conflicts.

Millions of Americans were disgusted when they learned earlier this year that an illegal alien used TikTok to inform other migrants how to "invade" unoccupied homes across America and take advantage of progressive squatter laws.

We noted at the time, "The Marxist destruction of private property rights is on full display after a viral video circulating TikTok, then posted on X, shows a migrant informing other migrants how to "invade" unoccupied ..." The good news is that in March, Immigration and Customs Enforcement officers arrested the illegal alien who goes by the name "Leonel Moreno."

A well-timed distraction? Or is it real this time? The White House says Iran is on the verge of being nuclear weapons capable.

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken announced Friday that the Islamic Republic will have enough enriched uranium for producing fissile material to achieve a nuclear weapon within just "one or two weeks." "Iran, because the nuclear agreement was thrown out, instead of being at least a year away from having the breakout capacity of producing fissile material for a nuclear weapon, is now probably one or two weeks away from doing that," Blinken said at a forum in Colorado.

DENVER, COLORADO - In a 92-minute speech, the longest of any Republican candidate accepting his party's nomination for president, Donald J. Trump Thursday night put a spotlight on Israel and the Middle East.

First, in a clear threat to Hamas and its Iranian ally, Trump demanded that every hostage in Gaza be released before January 20th when he plans to take the Oath of Office and become America's Commander-in-Chief once again. "I tell you this, we want our hostages back," he said, "And they better be back before I assume office, or you will be paying a very big price."

Lobivia was in the Gulf of Aden when the missiles struck two areas on its port side, the Joint Maritime Information Center (JMIC) said in an incident report.

Yemen's Houthi rebels hit and damaged a Singapore-flagged container ship with two missiles on Friday as they escalate attacks on global shipping over Israel's war in Gaza. The overnight assault on the Lobivia cargo ship came as the Iran-aligned Houthis also claimed responsibility for a fiery, long-range aerial drone strike in the center of Tel Aviv that killed one man and wounded four others.

National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan says the Biden administration expects Netanyahu's Congress speech to focus on how the US and Israel are working together.

US National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan on Friday spoke about the Biden administration’s expectations of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s speech before Congress next week. “Our expectation is that his speech will be one that doesn’t look like 2015," Sullivan said at the Aspen Security Forum in Colorado. The speech, he added, “should be about how we can work together to fight terrorism and get a ceasefire…whether that happens or not, we’ll see."

Israel’s Ambassador to the UN, Gilad Erdan, filed an urgent letter of complaint on Friday with the UN Security Council following the drone attack launched by the Houthis, which exploded in Tel Aviv, killing one and wounding ten.

Ambassador Erdan stressed that the Hou“Since October 7, the Houthis have fired hundreds of missiles and drones at Israel, in direct violation of UN Security Council Resolution 2216,” said Ambassador Erdan. “I call on the Security Council to thoroughly condemn the Houthi attack on Israel and to pursue sanctions and other measures against the Houthis before they lead to further escalation and crisis across the entire region.”thi attacks on Israel are part of Iran’s use of proxies to target Israel.

'No absurd opinion in The Hague can deny this historical truth or the legal right of Israelis to live in their own communities in our ancestral home,' says Netanyahu

Israeli leaders denounced the ruling by the International Court of Justice (ICJ) in The Hagua Friday to declare Jewish settlements in Judea and Samaria – known as the West Bank – and East Jerusalem illegal. “The Jewish people are not occupiers in their own land, including in our eternal capital Jerusalem nor in Judea and Samaria, our historical homeland,” said Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in response to the ICJ. “No absurd opinion in The Hague can deny this historical truth or the legal right of Israelis to live in their own communities in our ancestral home.”

Washington Post comes under fire over post on X which appeared to be critical of parents of kidnapped IDF soldier Omer Neutra: "They don’t talk about Israel’s assault on Gaza."

The Washington Post on Friday came under fire over a post on X which appeared to be critical of the parents of an IDF soldier who is being held by Hamas in Gaza. The newspaper had shared a link to an article on Ronen and Orna Neutra, the parents of hostage Omer Neutra, who spoke at the Republican National Convention this week.

When you look at Joe Biden, you are also getting a visual picture of what is happening to our economy as a whole.

Both have been getting artificially propped up for a long time, both are now sick once again, and both are starting to decline very rapidly at this point. There is lots of speculation that Joe Biden is not going to be able to make it much longer, and of course the exact same thing could be said about the U.S. economy. Sadly, the truth is that the clock won’t stop ticking and time is not on the side of either one of them.

Characterizing the structure of legalized, lethal scientific-regulatory fraud.

...is anyone shocked?

Childhood vaccination rates stalled worldwide in 2023, the United Nations said in a new report, finding that some 2.7 million more children haven’t received vaccines as compared to before the COVID-19 pandemic. A report by the World Health Organization (WHO) and the U.N. Children’s Fund (UNICEF) issued on July 15 focused on vaccines targeting measles, as well as other illnesses targeted by childhood vaccines such as diphtheria, tetanus, and pertussis—also known as whooping cough.

The UK has become the first European country to approve the sale of artificial meat for pet food. The regulatory clearance was granted to Meatly, a company developing cultivated meat from animal cells.

The initial product will be chicken-based and intended for use in dog food. However, they hope to expand the market and sell their artificial meat to humans. Artificial meat – also known as in vitro, cultivated, cell-based, clean, cultured, lab-grown or slaughter-free meat – is meat that is grown in a cell culture outside an animal’s body instead of inside, naturally.

"The collapse of a roof in a coop after a storm may have exposed..."

As the bird flu ravages commercial farms across the US, with nine reported human cases so far, a new outbreak of Newcastle disease in Brazil has forced the South American country to suspend poultry exports. According to Bloomberg, Brazil, the world's largest chicken supplier, confirmed the Newcastle virus was detected at a poultry farm in Rio Grande do Sul state. Birds on the farm have been culled to prevent further transmission of the virus. A notice issued by the country's agriculture ministry said the southern state has halted exports of chicken, eggs, and other poultry-based products to Argentina, the European Union, China, India, South Africa, and Mexico.

In an upcoming interview on Piers Morgan Uncensored, disgraced actor Armie Hammer talks about the outrageous claims of cannibalism that ruined his career in Hollywood

It was alleged in 2021 that the Call Me by Your Name actor was sending graphic text messages to various women that included cannibalistic fantasies. He was accused by various women of rape, abuse, and sexual coercion, which led to the end of his career in Hollywood. While appearing on Piers Morgan Uncensored, Armie appeared to be put in the hot seat about the shocking claims. In a teaser video for the interview, the British journalist is seen asking the actor: "First of all, address that elephant in the room. Are you a cannibal?"

When Google and YouTube first announced that they would be demonetizing a host of channels back in 2017 (including firearms-related content) they said is was because advertisers were “complaining” about their ads being featured in videos that were contrary to their messaging.

In other words, the excuse was that ads embedded on firearms channels might give their customers the “wrong impression” about those companies and their products, and Google didn’t want to anger their advertising partners. It’s hard to say how accurate this claim was.

The UK government has announced plans to introduce a new digital verification system that has the potential to transform our interactions with digital services and data.

The proposed Digital Information and Smart Data Bill introduced in today’s King’s Speech outlines innovative data use and sharing methods to enhance the user experience in public services. The government anticipates that three major data uses will drive innovation, investment, and productivity across the UK. These include digital verification services, a national underground asset register, and smart data schemes.

What in the world has been happening in Rancho Palos Verdes? When I heard that the land was “moving” there, it immediately got my attention, because I have been warning about geological instability along the California coast for more than a decade.

What is taking place has been described as an ongoing “landslide”, but that term simply does not do it justice. Others are calling what we are witnessing “land movement” on a massive scale, and I think that is much more accurate. According to FOX 11 in southern California, this “land movement” is breaking gas lines, cracking roads and causing homes to sink…

Jewish Public Building Destroyed in Lod

Many have heard of the Roman destruction of Jerusalem and its Temple in AD 70. Fewer are familiar with the Bar Kokhba revolt in Israel that resulted in even larger numbers of Jewish deaths from AD 132-135. Now, for the first time, physical evidence has been found from the last Jewish resistance against Roman rule, the Gallus Revolt, more than two centuries after Bar Kokhba. Many connect these violent events with prophecies made by Moses about the history of Israel; in fact a series of prophecies that may continue up to the present day.

